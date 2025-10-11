Thousands of Federal Bureaucrats Fired in ‘Friday Night Massacre’


FAFO: TV Station Employee Arrested by ICE Agents, Who Go On to Swipe an SUV Blocking Their Exit

Brett T. | 7:00 PM on October 11, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp (adapted from Photo by Karolina Grabowska from Pexels)

This is a somewhat amusing story. WGN in Chicago reported on the arrest of one of their employees who threw an object at an ICE vehicle that was carrying a detainee.

"Breaking news just became breaking the law."

We love her shouting, "I'm a WGN employee." So? Don't throw stuff at ICE.

You can see in the lower-right video an ICE agent approaching the driver of an SUV that was blocking the ICE vehicle. The video shows that the driver didn't move, and ICE just went through anyway. (Language warning)

"Hopefully, your wife and children make it home." That sounds like a threat from the Jay Jones School of Political Discourse.

She chose … poorly.

***

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

BORDER PATROL CHICAGO ICE

