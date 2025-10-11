FAFO: TV Station Employee Arrested by ICE Agents, Who Go On to Swipe an SUV Blocking Their Exit

This is a somewhat amusing story. WGN in Chicago reported on the arrest of one of their employees who threw an object at an ICE vehicle that was carrying a detainee.

Lincoln Square, Chicago—Federal agents arrested WGN employee Debbie Brockman after she threw an object at their vehicle during an immigration operation.



The same media that lectures about justice can’t tell the difference between activism and assault.



Breaking news just became… pic.twitter.com/RYwIQXnsbu — Midwest Millennial (@MillennialVerse) October 10, 2025

"Breaking news just became breaking the law."

We love her shouting, "I'm a WGN employee." So? Don't throw stuff at ICE.

You can see in the lower-right video an ICE agent approaching the driver of an SUV that was blocking the ICE vehicle. The video shows that the driver didn't move, and ICE just went through anyway. (Language warning)

One of rock-throwing Debbie’s friends tried to box in Border Patrol with her car to keep them from taking her, and instantly regretted it. pic.twitter.com/QG58jam0l6 — Bad Hombre (@joma_gc) October 11, 2025

Listen to what the communist says at 0:11 and realize where we are. https://t.co/FaxuBjBY2w — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) October 11, 2025

"Hopefully, your wife and children make it home." That sounds like a threat from the Jay Jones School of Political Discourse.

Josh Thomas, who lives in the building next to the incident is the man who made the threat @DHSgov @CBP he gave an interview. https://t.co/Y59vpGCJ5Z — The Cocaína (@MrNukemCocaine) October 11, 2025

A little duct tape and a bungee chord will ll fix that right up. pic.twitter.com/Kgl5B2qKWy — Savannah Insights 🎙️ (@BasedSavannah) October 11, 2025

Ha! Will they ever learn? 🤣 — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) October 11, 2025

Lol. Good luck explaining that one to the insurance company — Bilbo Baggins (@Jbanklestankle1) October 11, 2025

Drive on. — Ernie Ernest (@kenzencruz) October 11, 2025

Totally deserved swipe. — Shesaid (@Shesaid29877862) October 11, 2025

I voted for this. — Kenny Joe 🇺🇸 (@KennyJoe24) October 11, 2025

Neat. Insurance won't pay for that since it happened while committing a crime. And if she tries to get it paid for by ICE, she'll be charged... — Walt (@WaltIsHereNow) October 11, 2025

She chose … poorly.

Good luck with the insurance claim. pic.twitter.com/SdqMYYsoGD — Texas Aeronaut (@TxAeronaut) October 11, 2025

That will buff out. — 🇺🇸 Ed 🙏 (@edber29) October 11, 2025

