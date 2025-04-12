Here's ANOTHER Pic of Gov. Whitmer In the Oval Office With Trump (at Least We THINK That's Her)

The New York Times has a story about Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's awkward appearance in the Oval Office with President Trump this week. The title of the Times' story is "Whitmer Shows How Democrats Are Playing With Fire in Cozying Up to Trump."

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan stood glumly in the Oval Office, hoping no one would take her picture. She had not expected to be there, standing in front of the cameras, as President Trump signed executive orders punishing those who opposed his 2020 election lies. Ms. Whitmer, a prominent Democrat seen as a possible 2028 presidential candidate, had come to the White House to discuss funding for an Air National Guard base near Detroit and aid for thousands of Michiganders who had just been hit by an ice storm. Then Mr. Trump’s aides surprised her on Wednesday by ushering her into the Oval Office not for her scheduled one-on-one meeting with the president, but for a politically loaded appearance before the press corps. She found herself an unwilling participant in his unending reality show, with photos of her rocketing around group chats of Democratic strategists who wondered what on earth she was doing.

Probably much to the chagrin of Whitmer, President Trump praised her while she was in the Oval Office:

.@POTUS: "We're honored to have @GovWhitmer from the great state of Michigan... we're working on the Selfridge Air Base... I think we'll come home with a winner for Michigan." pic.twitter.com/NRy8adenx8 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 9, 2025

We'll warm up to the featured event with these images of an uncomfortable Democrat governor being praised by Trump:

From @KitMaherCNN: Governor Gretchen Whitmer is in the Oval for Trump's EO signing today



Trump offers effusive praise, saying he's "honored to have Gretchen Whitmer from Michigan, the great State of Michigan, and she's been, she's really done an excellent job, very good person." pic.twitter.com/CiFF4XsW0B — DJ Judd (@DJJudd) April 9, 2025

When you’re waiting in the confessional line knowing the priest is gonna ask about the Dorito video pic.twitter.com/AN6ZDRrxjR — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) April 9, 2025

Today we ran across a photo of Whitmer in the Oval that's even funnier.

In the above NYT story there's another picture of Whitmer that's quite hilarious, and here it is:

Gretchen Whitmer temporarily shielded herself from the cameras when she was in Trump’s Oval Office, per this photo from NYT’s @erjleehttps://t.co/TFDPPnci7Q pic.twitter.com/hnLnvuQvlX — bryan metzger (@metzgov) April 12, 2025

LOL! That picture should be on display in the White House, or even the Louvre.

This is a real photo that happened. pic.twitter.com/1DIWRDZ2jQ — Anna Hoffman (@shoesonplease) April 12, 2025

HAHAHA! Amazing.

And Trump trolled the hell out of her by pointing her out and calling her name 5 times 🤣🤣🤣🤣🇺🇸 — Jackson2244 (@PatriotWoman22) April 12, 2025

Trump should invite her back very soon in the name of bipartisanship (that plus we love awkward photo ops for Dems).