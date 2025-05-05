CNN Celebrates Cinco de Mayo by Saying Mexicans Canceled Parties Fearing ICE Deportations...
Lefties Angered by Video of DHS Officer Lighting a Cigar After a Raid...
That's How the Cookie Crumbles: Girl Scout Sales Tumble to Decade Low Amid...
THIS Is What We Voted For: Team Trump Releases Two EXCELLENT Ads Promoting...
'Gretchen 2.0'! Watch DC Mayor Bowser Squirm While Trump Talks Deportations During NFL...
Happy CINCO DE-PORTO! Trump Reminds X He Is the MASTER Troll Retweeting This...
VIP
Congrats? If This Secular Talk Moron Was Trying to Post the Dumbest Tweet...
'Just Getting Started!' Dem Naysayers Play a Special Role In Pete Hegseth's First...
TICK TOCK, TISH! Letitia James Goes Straight-UP PSYCHOPATH Babbling About New Case Against...
Buh-BYE: DHS Announces New Self-Deportation Plan for Illegal Immigrants
Scott Jennings Uses the New York Times to Remind Democrats Who They REALLY...
Trump, Manhood, & the War on Art w/ Andrew Klavan
Meghan McCain Puts UBER-TROLL Morgan J. Freeman In His Place In VICIOUS Back...
VIP
AP Reports Trump's Secure Border Has Wrecked a Bustling Economy Biden Created (Guess...

As a Catholic, Ted Lieu Has a Very Interesting Definition of What Does and Doesn't Mock His Faith

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:00 PM on May 05, 2025
ImgFlip

The Left's pearl-clutching over President Donald Trump's AI-generated Pope image continues, with Democrats, atheists, and other Leftists demonstrating a newfound love of the Catholic Church.

Advertisement

It's all performative nonsense, as on any other day, the Left seeks to undermine, punish, and destroy the Catholic Church.

The rest of us see it for what it is, however. But that's not stopping the Left.

Enter Congressman Ted Lieu, who is a Catholic. He's also offended. 

However, a keen-eyed X user noticed something interesting in Lieu's old tweets:

Huh.

Look at that.

And yes, it's real.

Just incredible.

Let the dragging begin!

Definitely 'Catholic-ish.'

This is far more offensive than anything President Trump did.

What the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence do is actual mockery. It's actually insulting to the religious women who've devoted their lives to Jesus and the service of the poor, needy, and the Church.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

'Charity group.' 

Or something.

Make it make sense.

Why does Ted think it's okay to mock Catholics?

They are incredibly insincere in their offense on behalf of Catholics.

Catholicism and the Democratic Party are wholly incompatible.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.


Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags: CATHOLIC CATHOLIC CHURCH CATHOLICISM DONALD TRUMP POPE TED LIEU

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Lefties Angered by Video of DHS Officer Lighting a Cigar After a Raid Makes X Users Want to Send Him More
Doug P.
That's How the Cookie Crumbles: Girl Scout Sales Tumble to Decade Low Amid Ingredient Concerns, Pricing
Amy Curtis
THIS Is What We Voted For: Team Trump Releases Two EXCELLENT Ads Promoting 'Made In the USA' Economy
Grateful Calvin
TICK TOCK, TISH! Letitia James Goes Straight-UP PSYCHOPATH Babbling About New Case Against Trump (Watch)
Sam J.
Scott Jennings Uses the New York Times to Remind Democrats Who They REALLY Are and It's PERFECTION
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement