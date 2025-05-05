As a Catholic, Ted Lieu Has a Very Interesting Definition of What Does and Doesn't Mock His Faith

The Left's pearl-clutching over President Donald Trump's AI-generated Pope image continues, with Democrats, atheists, and other Leftists demonstrating a newfound love of the Catholic Church.

Advertisement

It's all performative nonsense, as on any other day, the Left seeks to undermine, punish, and destroy the Catholic Church.

The rest of us see it for what it is, however. But that's not stopping the Left.

Enter Congressman Ted Lieu, who is a Catholic. He's also offended.

As a Catholic, I take great offense to Donald Trump mocking Catholics.



I wish Trump would focus on lowering prices instead. The American economy had negative GDP growth last quarter. That’s what he should be focused on instead of making fun of Catholics. https://t.co/MLJB9ccW8t — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) May 3, 2025

However, a keen-eyed X user noticed something interesting in Lieu's old tweets:

Interesting. That's Ted Lieu there in the center with the maroon shirt. Were they not mocking Catholics Congressman? https://t.co/1eZDcbIMvc pic.twitter.com/Vp5xeqv918 — Soquel by the Creek (@SoquelCreek) May 4, 2025

Huh.

Look at that.

And yes, it's real.

Just incredible.

Let the dragging begin!

I thought you were Catholic?!



Or was it “Catholic-ish”?…. — Toecutta (@Toecutta1) May 5, 2025

Definitely 'Catholic-ish.'

I take great offense to Ted Lieu mocking Catholics. — MrGarbage (@GarbageDudes) May 5, 2025

This is far more offensive than anything President Trump did.

He’s a Catholic and he’s proud of this Mockery. Disgusting — KayR (@Kellyring) May 5, 2025

What the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence do is actual mockery. It's actually insulting to the religious women who've devoted their lives to Jesus and the service of the poor, needy, and the Church.

You... you do know they're not really a religious order, right? — ☕Captain Spooky, USS New Jersey, NX-67860☕⚡🚗 (@yourbuddyspooky) May 5, 2025

'Charity group.'

Or something.

>calls himself Catholic when opposing Trump

>associates with unrepentant degenerates who mock nuns https://t.co/UUzFnIh81G pic.twitter.com/9cPQojOxqe — Venom Rach ☧ (@SocialNomadRach) May 5, 2025

Make it make sense.

As a Catholic, I take great offense at Ted Lieu mocking Catholics. https://t.co/fyIcOPiiSV — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) May 5, 2025

Why does Ted think it's okay to mock Catholics?

This is how insincere @TheDemocrats are when they pretend to care about Catholics. They can’t stop themselves from being seen with a drag group whose sole purpose is to mock Catholicism. https://t.co/4q1lFJxYoF — Amy (@amy_likes_owls) May 5, 2025

They are incredibly insincere in their offense on behalf of Catholics.

@tedlieu this you, the devout Catholic? Add killing babies and mutilating children for "gender affirming care" to your list. Disgraceful You can't be a Catholic and do what you and your party do. https://t.co/UtIZejayoW — deb13 🇺🇲 🇮🇹 (@deb13743807) May 5, 2025

Catholicism and the Democratic Party are wholly incompatible.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.



Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.