Dems Get DRAGGED Wishing 'Future President' Kamala Harris Happy Birthday, End Up DELETING and REPOSTING





This writer has said for a while this election reminds her a lot of 2016, and here's another data point to support her theory.





This writer would've linked to the original post, but The Democrats X account deleted it.

Advertisement

Perhaps it's because they were getting WRECKED over it, and remembered how this worked out for Hillary Clinton.

Or perhaps not, because the re-posted the message but removed the '60' that was overlaying the original one:

Happy birthday to our next president!🎈 pic.twitter.com/dA3xyTZZhU — The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) October 20, 2024

Wonder if they'll delete this one, too.

Oh no you actually put it back up https://t.co/L4sSyNGvFF — Magills (@magills_) October 20, 2024

They sure did.

Please, tell us.

Very cringe.

YUP.

No lies detected.

They sure are.

Heh.

Really the kiss of death for her campaign.

Never.

Like this writer said, STRONG 2016 vibes.

Ouch.

Happy birthday, indeed.