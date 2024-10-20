More Brothels Than Bodegas: NYC's 'Red Light' Neighborhood Is in AOC's District (Does...
Dems Get DRAGGED Wishing 'Future President' Kamala Harris Happy Birthday, End Up DELETING and REPOSTING

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  12:00 PM on October 20, 2024
ImgFlip


This writer has said for a while this election reminds her a lot of 2016, and here's another data point to support her theory.


This writer would've linked to the original post, but The Democrats X account deleted it.

Advertisement

Perhaps it's because they were getting WRECKED over it, and remembered how this worked out for Hillary Clinton

Or perhaps not, because the re-posted the message but removed the '60' that was overlaying the original one:

Wonder if they'll delete this one, too.

They sure did.

Please, tell us.

Very cringe.

YUP.

No lies detected.

They sure are.

Heh.

Really the kiss of death for her campaign.

Never.

Like this writer said, STRONG 2016 vibes.

Ouch.

Happy birthday, indeed.

Tags: BIRTHDAY HILLARY CLINTON KAMALA HARRIS THE DEMOCRATS 2024 ELECTION

