NICHT SO GUT: NYPost Gets BUSTED for False Narrative About German Tourists Who Lied on Travel Visas

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:00 PM on April 22, 2025
ImgFlip

The Left, without fail, spreads lies and false narratives to the point where people just start ignoring them. They did it with racism and various 'phobias' (trans-, homo-, Isalmo-), and rendered those words utterly meaningless.

Now they've got their sites set on finding stories of the big, bad, mean Trump administration randomly deporting innocent people.

Because Orange Man Bad.

Or something.

Except -- just like with the race card -- they push stories without vetting them, so they get humiliated.

The New York Post shared this story:

And here's what they write:

Two German teenagers planning to explore the US on vacation were thrown in jail and then booted from the country after Customs and Border Protection found their loosely planned trip 'suspicious.'

Charlotte Pohl, 19, and Maria Lepere, 18, arrived in Honolulu, Hawaii, on March 18, with plans to travel around the islands for five weeks before heading to California and then Costa Rica after their high school graduation, according to the German outlet Ostsee Zeitung.

However, the teens made the mistake of not booking their accommodations for the entire duration of their stay in Hawaii, which raised a red flag for US Customs and Border Protection, despite both of them having obtained an Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA).

You'll be not shocked to learn this is a lie.

The New York Post, for whatever reason, deleted the original post Homeland Security quoted, but it was similar to the one we posted above:

The post reads:

One used a Visitor visa, the other the Visa Waiver Program. Both claimed they were touring California but later admitted they intended to work—something strictly prohibited under U.S. immigration laws for these visas.

After decades of not enforcing immigration law, enforcing immigration law looks like tyranny.

Just like with abortion, where they make up stories about women getting arrested for miscarriages.

Or on gun violence, where they fudge the numbers to make it look like 20-year-olds are 'kids' to so they can say guns are the number one cause of death for kids (they're not).

The hysterics are the point.

You get a visa that allows you to work.

They sure did.

And check out their new headline:

Something more like the truth.

Travelers have an obligation to know what the rules of their visas require and plan accordingly.

It got bitten by reality.

That'll be interesting, no?

It's not about the law. It's about the narrative, and making the Trump administration look bad for enforcing the law.

