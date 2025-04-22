NICHT SO GUT: NYPost Gets BUSTED for False Narrative About German Tourists Who Lied on Travel Visas

The Left, without fail, spreads lies and false narratives to the point where people just start ignoring them. They did it with racism and various 'phobias' (trans-, homo-, Isalmo-), and rendered those words utterly meaningless.

Now they've got their sites set on finding stories of the big, bad, mean Trump administration randomly deporting innocent people.

Because Orange Man Bad.

Or something.

Except -- just like with the race card -- they push stories without vetting them, so they get humiliated.

The New York Post shared this story:

German teens traveling to US jailed and booted after loosely planned vacation deemed 'suspicious' https://t.co/hbqgEELbBo pic.twitter.com/QeJNCrxvAS — New York Post (@nypost) April 21, 2025

And here's what they write:

Two German teenagers planning to explore the US on vacation were thrown in jail and then booted from the country after Customs and Border Protection found their loosely planned trip 'suspicious.' Charlotte Pohl, 19, and Maria Lepere, 18, arrived in Honolulu, Hawaii, on March 18, with plans to travel around the islands for five weeks before heading to California and then Costa Rica after their high school graduation, according to the German outlet Ostsee Zeitung. However, the teens made the mistake of not booking their accommodations for the entire duration of their stay in Hawaii, which raised a red flag for US Customs and Border Protection, despite both of them having obtained an Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA).

You'll be not shocked to learn this is a lie.

The New York Post, for whatever reason, deleted the original post Homeland Security quoted, but it was similar to the one we posted above:

Another false narrative. These travelers weren’t deported—they were denied entry after attempting to enter the U.S. under false pretenses.



One used a Visitor visa, the other the Visa Waiver Program. Both claimed they were touring California but later admitted they intended to… https://t.co/bYlT0xdBYe — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) April 21, 2025

The post reads:

One used a Visitor visa, the other the Visa Waiver Program. Both claimed they were touring California but later admitted they intended to work—something strictly prohibited under U.S. immigration laws for these visas.

After decades of not enforcing immigration law, enforcing immigration law looks like tyranny.

I saw this posted like a thousand times by democrats saying Trump was just deporting anyone for anything.



The media want a bad immigration story soooooo bad and they can’t find one, so they make one up!!! — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) April 22, 2025

Just like with abortion, where they make up stories about women getting arrested for miscarriages.

Or on gun violence, where they fudge the numbers to make it look like 20-year-olds are 'kids' to so they can say guns are the number one cause of death for kids (they're not).

I sure hope every person denied entry for a funky visa is not going to be a news story now. It would be 24/7 hysterics. — PhotographicFloridian (@JackLinFLL) April 22, 2025

The hysterics are the point.

How is this any different than a businessman from another country coming to a trade show and responding to emails, taking meetings, etc remotely? — Branden Flasch (@brandenflasch) April 22, 2025

You get a visa that allows you to work.

They sure did.

And check out their new headline:

German teens denied entry to US for traveling ‘under false pretenses’ and ‘intended to work’: Border Patrol https://t.co/KGlUXTWpA9 pic.twitter.com/nvqHhBeq5J — New York Post (@nypost) April 22, 2025

Something more like the truth.

They didn't have a hotel address. You can't show up post-9/11 without a solid hotel/house booking. That's why they were detained. — Josh (@Jcs0125) April 22, 2025

Travelers have an obligation to know what the rules of their visas require and plan accordingly.

What happened to THIS narrative? pic.twitter.com/iSrhNQ6QfV — A. Joseph Cepec, Esq., SJD (@JoeCepec) April 22, 2025

It got bitten by reality.

Let’s see how many Democrats rush to defend these white girls from Germany. https://t.co/kEwMLluE5R — Meme-O-Holic (@Meme_O_Holic) April 22, 2025

That'll be interesting, no?

This is basic visa enforcement that every country on earth does.



Being German and a teenager doesn’t change the law. pic.twitter.com/msaWmHdj32 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) April 22, 2025

It's not about the law. It's about the narrative, and making the Trump administration look bad for enforcing the law.

