Charlamagne tha God: Black Americans Should Follow KJP’s Lead and Become Independent Voters

Former Biden White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre recently left the Democrat Party. She says she’s now a registered Independent, which coincided with the announcement of her new book. Radio host Charlamagne tha God is praising KJP for leaving the Democrats behind and says more black Americans should follow her example by rejecting blind loyalty.

Advertisement

Here’s more. (WATCH)

🚨NEW: Charlamagne SKEWERS Black Dem Voters over blind loyalty to party🚨



"That right there is the problem with Democrat supporters, especially black ones — just blindly loyal and obedient for no d*mn reason."@DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/jkL1se9lmP — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) June 5, 2025

We shouldn’t be loyal to any of em — Shane O Mac (@OTC_Shane) June 6, 2025

In a perfect world, politicians would earn votes.

Many posters agree with Charlamagne, saying voters should reward results instead of voting for a party out of habit or obligation.

There should be no blind loyalty for either side! So on this I totally agree with him. If they are not doing the job of the people we switch it up! Don’t reward with more time! These are years of our lives passing by at the same time! — Chris Purn (@Chrispurnell5) June 5, 2025

He is telling the truth — Sabrina (@SabrinaNC10) June 5, 2025

I absolutely agreee with this point, It’s refreshing to see how much Charlemagne has grown to understand the reality of politics today. — Rightsideandfree (@rightsidefreee) June 5, 2025

I hope those default Dems wake tf up! — Chalk (@billf8907) June 5, 2025

Thankfully, some did and voted for President Donald Trump in 2024.

Some posters credit a recent interview with Democrat Eric Swalwell for changing Charlamagne’s mind.

The interview with Swalwell hopefully made him come to his senses. The guy is the biggest fraud out there. I was disappointed Charlemagne didn't call him out on his stupid hat and swearing because he thinks it makes him manly. He is such a smug, arrogant person. Swalwell sucks — CLM (@CindyLM1969) June 5, 2025

I guess Eric Swalwell didn't make a good impression on him. — EastBay (@EastEndCruz) June 5, 2025

Swalwell is always abrasive and unpleasant overall.

Several posters say don’t listen to Charlamagne. They say he’s all talk and will still vote straight Democrat no matter what.

He’s one of them. He may talk crap about the party but, he still votes Dems down the ticket. It’s what hypocrites do. — Theresa Speedy (@TheresaSpeey) June 5, 2025

Just a lot of talk! He will vote Democrat again! Boring...😴😴😴 — Phillip Siddiq (@psiddiqshow) June 5, 2025

Advertisement

Has Charlamagne every voted Republican? — Life (@RealNatno47) June 5, 2025

But look what black democrat leaders, entertainers, influencers, and activist are saying to their base. Blind loyalty is a product of terrible messaging propagated by those who control the message. Thank God for X and the great awakening. — Don Suter (@donsuterjr) June 5, 2025

One can certainly credit X for awakening many lifelong Democrat voters. Many of those on social media have switched over to the Republican Party or declared themselves Independent. Blind loyalty ends when eyes are opened.