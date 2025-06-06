VIP
CNN's Christiane Amanpour Says Coming to America is the Same as North Korea,...
Jessica Tarlov Lies About Why ICE Agents are Increasingly Wearing Masks to Hide...
VIP
Gynecologist Comes to Grips With the Effects of Her Gender-Affirming Care
Student Suspended for Racial Bias for Using Term ‘Illegal Alien’
Is THIS What You Voted For? Fourth-Grader Separated From Family
'Slow News Day': JD Vance Shows Why He's the Best Vice President EVER...
In-N-Out Burger Fan Account Weighs in on the Day's Big Drama
CNN: Trump Admin Often ‘Shoots Itself’ in the Foot With Its Shoot-First Style
It's in the Bible: Don't 'Punish' the Children of the Boulder Terrorist
‘Immigrants’ Spell Out SOS to Protest ‘Deplorable Conditions’
Whoopi Goldberg Believes a Black Man Can’t Be Elected President
WHOOPS! Eric Swalwell Responds to the Trump-Musk Spat and Gives Away the Dems'...
X Urges President Trump and Elon Musk to Stop Bickering
Godwin's Law Engaged: Boston Mayor Michelle Wu Doubles Down on Her VILE Anti-ICE...

Charlamagne tha God: Black Americans Should Follow KJP’s Lead and Become Independent Voters

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:44 AM on June 06, 2025
Screenshot via Comedy Central

Former Biden White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre recently left the Democrat Party. She says she’s now a registered Independent, which coincided with the announcement of her new book. Radio host Charlamagne tha God is praising KJP for leaving the Democrats behind and says more black Americans should follow her example by rejecting blind loyalty.

Advertisement

Here’s more. (WATCH)

In a perfect world, politicians would earn votes.

Many posters agree with Charlamagne, saying voters should reward results instead of voting for a party out of habit or obligation. 

Recommended

'Slow News Day': JD Vance Shows Why He's the Best Vice President EVER With Perfect Tension Breaker
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Thankfully, some did and voted for President Donald Trump in 2024.

Some posters credit a recent interview with Democrat Eric Swalwell for changing Charlamagne’s mind.

Swalwell is always abrasive and unpleasant overall.

Several posters say don’t listen to Charlamagne. They say he’s all talk and will still vote straight Democrat no matter what.

Advertisement

One can certainly credit X for awakening many lifelong Democrat voters. Many of those on social media have switched over to the Republican Party or declared themselves Independent. Blind loyalty ends when eyes are opened.

Tags: DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP KARINE JEAN-PIERRE REPUBLICAN PARTY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Slow News Day': JD Vance Shows Why He's the Best Vice President EVER With Perfect Tension Breaker
Grateful Calvin
Jessica Tarlov Lies About Why ICE Agents are Increasingly Wearing Masks to Hide Their Identities
Warren Squire
Is THIS What You Voted For? Fourth-Grader Separated From Family
Brett T.
Death By Cringe: James Woods BLASTS California Dems for Dancing After 16,000 Homes Burned
Grateful Calvin
Gynecologist Comes to Grips With the Effects of Her Gender-Affirming Care
Brett T.
Student Suspended for Racial Bias for Using Term ‘Illegal Alien’
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Slow News Day': JD Vance Shows Why He's the Best Vice President EVER With Perfect Tension Breaker Grateful Calvin
Advertisement