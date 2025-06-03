Filmmaker Michael Moore Has Written a New Pledge of Allegiance - It Includes...
The Democrats Turn Sour Over a Ship Named Milk
Victim of Knife Attack Who Burned Koran Convicted in UK
Even Democrats Agree that the DNC’s TACO Meme is Stale as Staged RNC...
FactPost Digs Into Transportation Secretary Saying Men Don't Look Good in Spandex
NBC News: Some Trans People Are Leaving the US Amid Trump’s Executive Orders
CBS News: Navy Is Considering Renaming Ship Named for Ruth Bader Ginsburg
What Kind of Headline Is This in the New York Times? (They Changed...
Sen. Ted Cruz Re-Introducing Muslim Brotherhood Terrorist Designation Act
Wife and Five Children of Boulder Terrorist in Federal Custody Pending Expedited Removal
NAKED MISOGYNY! J.K. Rowling Points Out Truth That Not ONE Imane Khelif Media...
Kash Patel: Chinese Nationals Charged with Smuggling 'Agroterrorism Agent' into the United...
WaPo Deletes Post on Gaza That ‘Didn’t Meet Post Fairness Standards’ (and Was...
Elizabeth Warren Worries RFK Jr. Will 'Bankrupt' Big Pharma and No One Would...

Eric Swalwell Says GOP Members Tell Him During Gym Workouts They’re in Fear for Their Lives from Trump

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:45 PM on June 03, 2025
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Democrat Eric Swalwell wants us to believe that Republican lawmakers are confiding in him at the House gym. The guy’s been lying about President Donald Trump and other GOP members for 12 years. But, we’re to accept that Republicans are leaning over and telling Swalwell that they live in fear for their lives from Trump while on the elliptical machine. Honestly, it sounds like Swalwell’s the one running in circles, and this new fake narrative is getting him nowhere.

Here’s more. (READ)

Eric Swalwell: Republicans at the House gym tell me how afraid they are to stand up to Trump because of risks to their personal security:

“That's where I hear, like, what's really going on, you know, at, like, the workout stations or being on the treadmill next to someone's elliptical. And I used to think it was that they were afraid of losing their jobs."

"And it's not that they're afraid of losing their jobs. They're afraid of their personal security."

Eric Swalwell: Chinese spy lover turned GOP gym confidant.

Here’s Swalwell exercising his jaw. (WATCH)

We all are.

Swalwell is one of the most untrustworthy politicians we’ve seen in years. It’s doubtful even members of his party share secrets with him. No poster believes anything he says is true.

We bet he’ll forget saying this if anyone ever brings it up again in an interview.

Posters also say it’s unlikely Republicans would confide in him given his past ‘involvement’ with a Chinese spy.

If she's telling him that, then the gym is not the only place he sees a dumbbell each day.

