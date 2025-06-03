Eric Swalwell Says GOP Members Tell Him During Gym Workouts They’re in Fear for Their Lives from Trump

Democrat Eric Swalwell wants us to believe that Republican lawmakers are confiding in him at the House gym. The guy’s been lying about President Donald Trump and other GOP members for 12 years. But, we’re to accept that Republicans are leaning over and telling Swalwell that they live in fear for their lives from Trump while on the elliptical machine. Honestly, it sounds like Swalwell’s the one running in circles, and this new fake narrative is getting him nowhere.

Here’s more. (READ)

Eric Swalwell: Republicans at the House gym tell me how afraid they are to stand up to Trump because of risks to their personal security: “That's where I hear, like, what's really going on, you know, at, like, the workout stations or being on the treadmill next to someone's elliptical. And I used to think it was that they were afraid of losing their jobs." "And it's not that they're afraid of losing their jobs. They're afraid of their personal security." Eric Swalwell: Chinese spy lover turned GOP gym confidant.

Here’s Swalwell exercising his jaw. (WATCH)

I am adding this to the list of things that didn't happen. — Official Leftist Translator. - AKA Tony (@tony4mrht) June 3, 2025

We all are.

Swalwell is one of the most untrustworthy politicians we’ve seen in years. It’s doubtful even members of his party share secrets with him. No poster believes anything he says is true.

This didn't happen so badly, it unhappened things that really happened. — Logic Illustrated (@LogicIllustrat) June 3, 2025

Haha what a stupid made up story. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) June 3, 2025

I’ll take things that never even remotely happened for $500 Alex — Smores5555 (@PrivacySetting1) June 3, 2025

He is tripping — Jackie LeBeouf (@jaxlebeouf) June 3, 2025

Strong stuff — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 3, 2025

We bet he’ll forget saying this if anyone ever brings it up again in an interview.

Posters also say it’s unlikely Republicans would confide in him given his past ‘involvement’ with a Chinese spy.

This traitor, in the same interview, said he has no regrets about the Chinese spy incident.



A traitor casually saying he has no regrets being a traitor is wild. — Isaac (@IcedViews) June 3, 2025

His wife told him to “embrace it” 🤣 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 3, 2025

"Wears it as a badge of honor" — Geezus Man (@GeezusMan) June 3, 2025

She tells him all the time.. meaning they talk about it a lot! 🤪🫶 — D.M. Jackson 🇺🇸 (@daisymae9725) June 3, 2025

If she's telling him that, then the gym is not the only place he sees a dumbbell each day.