There's Been a Delicious Murder: Chris Rufo DEI-MOLISHES Former Dean of Harvard Medical School

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 1:00 PM on April 22, 2025
Meme screenshot

When it comes to heroes who have helped expose and end the toxic practice of DEI in America, one of the biggest is Christopher Rufo. He revealed how DEI turned the once-proud Boeing corporation into a miserable environment where no one took pride in their work. Eventually, Boeing reversed its DEI policies thanks to Rufo's efforts (and others like Robby Starbuck). 

But Rufo's biggest passion has always been ending DEI in education. We all remember how he was one of the first to expose Claudine Gay at Harvard as an unqualified plagiarist. Now, with the Trump administration hitting back at Harvard by withholding federal funding due to the university's continued DEI practices and its refusal to protect Jewish students, we can understand why Rufo was one of the people standing up and cheering the loudest. 

Yesterday, he responded to an unintentionally hilarious headline and article from The Atlantic about how Ivy League universities (all of whom have endowments in the tens of billions of dollars and shouldn't be receiving federal funding anyway) are suddenly the victims. 

Gosh, who would want to take home a $500,000 (or more) salary at a job where you can't be fired, you can discriminate at will, and you need no qualifications other than checking DEI boxes. 

Who will think of the poor college presidents? 

But then things got good. Things got REALLY good. 

Jeffrey Flier was the Dean of the Medical Faculty at Harvard University from 2007-2016 (the Obama salad days when DEI truly began to take a nearly unbreakable foothold in academia). Yesterday, he randomly (and snarkily) replied to one of Rufo's posts from last week that called out Harvard for refusing to protect students' civil rights. 

Wow. Big mistake, Jeffrey. HUGE. 

It was SO on from there. Rufo then proceeded to destroy Flier in a series of back-and-forth tweets that probably made even Mark Cuban feel sorry for the former Harvard administrator.

Grab some popcorn, Twitchy readers. You are about to witness a murder on social media. 

That's a great question. 

Unsurprisingly, Flier had no answer to it, only more weak snark. 

Someone should have taken Flier's shovel away at this point so he couldn't dig any deeper, but we're happy no one did. 

Again, all good questions. 

Flier then posted one of the most ridiculous replies we have ever witnessed. 

So, discrimination was OK when Flier was dean because it was legal? Got it. 

He only spoke out about it when it would no longer impact him or his cushy Harvard salary. 

That was Rufo's cue to hit Flier with the flying elbow from the top rope:

And then an even more devastating finishing blow: 

BOOM. 

At this point, Flier was reduced to little more than a blabbering mess when former Georgetown law professor Ilya Shapiro chimed in. 

Oh, honey. He really should have quit while he was behind. We almost feel bad for him at this point. 

... Almost. 

Rufo then brought receipts, in the form of Flier's own words, expressing his cowardice. 

OOF. 

At this point, we're picturing Apollo Creed's manager desperately begging for the fight to be called as Ivan Drago was pummeling the former champ into a bloody pulp. 

Throw The Towel Damn Towel GIFfrom Throw The Towel GIFs


Too late. It was over, The former Harvard medical dean flatlined before the paramedics even arrived. 

When one more person joined the conversation to point out Flier's cowardice, he didn't even know what was happening. 

Yeesh. Talk about a self-awareness fail. 

Fortunately, Rufo was still around to help Flier understand that the passage was all about him. 

It had already been long over, but this was sort of the final nail in the coffin. 

Flier's brutalized body attempted a few more replies after that, kind of like involuntary nerve twitches, but he soon ran away and resumed his TDS posts on his own timeline. 

It was gracious of Rufo, however, to offer one final valediction for the man he had just obliterated in public. 

A form of eulogy, we suppose. 

LOL. 

No, no one will clap for Jeffrey Flier and his cowardice about DEI at Harvard when it mattered, when he held a position of influence at the university.

We are, however, once again giving a standing ovation to Chris Rufo for another brutal -- and entirely accurate -- takedown of DEI and its advocates. 

Meanwhile, the Trump administration is not backing down from removing federal funding, so we suppose Harvard will just have to rely on its $53.2 billion endowment instead of our taxpayer money anymore.

Those poor dears. 

Editor's Note: The left is in panic mode thanks to President Trump halting its dishonest, backdoor, taxpayer funding.


