He Is NOT Happy: Trump Drops an Entirely Different 'Bomb' on Iran AND Israel After Ceasefire Violations

As successful as the U.S. bombing mission over the weekend was in destroying Iranian nuclear facilities, and as deservedly proud as President Trump was yesterday in announcing a ceasefire between the two countries, the history of these two nations was always a worry. Some bad actors in American politics were practically begging the ceasefire to fail, but also, many good-faith people were worried that Iran would not abide by it.

Sure enough, it didn't take long for Iran to violate the agreement and launch more rockets at Israel overnight. Israel, in turn, looked like it was preparing to launch a retaliatory strike, and may have already conducted a symbolic one.

It's all a little confusing, but The Daily Wire's Kassy Akiva provided a good 'tick-tock' of how events had transpired.

Here is the timeline of what happened:



1. Trump announces a ceasefire yesterday, giving 6 hours for both sides to wrap up their operations.



2. Israel starts to bomb Iran heavily.



3. Iran shoots 5 missile barrages at Israel, one of which killed 4 people.



4. Trump’s deadline… — Kassy Akiva (@KassyAkiva) June 24, 2025

4. Trump’s deadline goes into effect and Iran shoots another barrage.

5. Trump announces his deadline is in effect on TRUTH and asks for no more firing.

6. Iran fires one missile three hours later which does not land, per Trump.

7. Israel vows to respond.

8. Trump publicly demands that Israel not respond and that its planes turn around.

9. Israel strikes a minor site and turns its planes around

As Akiva noted, early this morning, Trump went on Truth Social to admonish Israel to stop.

Now, Trump often posts in ALL CAPS, but something about this one reads more like a father turning around and warning the kids in the back seat of the station wagon to stop fighting or else, no matter who started it.

Except these aren't unruly toddlers. They are two nations that Trump has been trying to bring to peace.

Not long after that, Trump spoke to the press before boarding Marine One on his way to join NATO talks. The answer he delivered when asked about the continued hostilities revealed one fact: he was TICKED OFF.

[Warning for NSFW language below]

Trump: "I'm really unhappy with Israel [for violating the ceasefire]"; both sides "don't know what the f*** they're doing" pic.twitter.com/fC7OAMyrRo — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 24, 2025

WHOA.

That could not have been more definitive. We don't know if Trump had spoken to Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu before that statement (or if he has spoken to him since), but we're pretty sure that he just did, as well as to the IRGC, loud and clear.

Trump with some frank talk for Israel and Iran. https://t.co/EjSkzzQZQ0 — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) June 24, 2025

Sometimes the best bomb to drop is the “F” bomb.



Everyone knows how you truly feel.@realDonaldTrump millions and millions of Americans stand shoulder to shoulder w/ you on this day! https://t.co/J9lLuwGMn0 — General Mike Flynn (@GenFlynn) June 24, 2025

President Trump is pissed!

He just dropped the F-bomb over Israel and Iran.

pic.twitter.com/QW18nHtfwm — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) June 24, 2025

We can't wait until all of the Democrats who have been dropping F-bombs all over X since Trump was inaugurated chime in to call this 'inappropriate' and 'unpresidential.' That will be amusing.

But regardless of how anyone feels about the profanity, we can't blame him for being exasperated.

This is a man who’s giving everything and is being let down. His frustration is real. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) June 24, 2025

That’s as genuine of a public statement you’ll ever hear from a sitting President.



An end was in sight but everyone had to get their last shots in…much like the common interaction on tXitter. — FauxFloridaMan (@FauxFloridaMan) June 24, 2025

Now THIS is the man I voted for.



He’s pissed, and rightfully so. https://t.co/xr4C3VW7DB — Alexandra Lains (@realalexlains) June 24, 2025

We will have to wait to see how both sides respond to Trump castigating them, but there was at least one good sign this morning.

Shortly after this exchange, likely while on Marine One, the President sent out another Truth Social post.

For all of the attention his F-bomb is sure to get on social and traditional media today (and he likely knew that it would), the real message from Trump to Iran and Israel is that he is demanding an end to the war.

There is going to be a whole section of social media—in particular among my profession—that’s going to focus on @realDonaldTrump use of a expletive & not on the thrust behind it— which is his consistent stance that he wants peace not endless conflict. pic.twitter.com/hbDjij5oD6 — ZitoSalena (@ZitoSalena) June 24, 2025

He has always been consistent about that.

But, since we're Twitchy, we couldn't resist throwing in at least one joke about the F-bomb.

BREAKING:



Federal Judge rules that Trump dropping an F bomb without consulting Congress is unconstitutional pic.twitter.com/lOiw1r6J2K — Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) June 24, 2025

HA.

Perfect.

In all seriousness, though, we hope both sides listen to him and the ceasefire is resumed today.