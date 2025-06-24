They're Not Hiding It: Chicago Teacher's Union President Proudly Says All Kids Are...
When Democrats Marry: Have a Seat for the Most Awful Wedding EVER (But...
No Way Jose’! JD Vance Trolls Dems on Bluesky by Posting About Trump’s...
DHS Debunks KTLA's Disgusting Spin on Migrant Arrest
Socialist Zohran Mamdani is Promising NYC Voters Government-Run Grocery Stores and Guarant...
Diggerland? Construction-Themed Amusement Park Must Be AI Because It’s Too Good to Be...
Stephen Miller: Expect ‘Fireworks’ as White House Holds Rogue Judge Accountable for Defyin...
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass Laments Small Businesses Bearing the Cost of Trump's...
VIP
Elizabeth Warren Lectures Trump on ‘Lives at Risk’ While Standing Behind a Planned...
Scott Jennings: Iran’s 'Flaccid' Response Signals Their Surrender and Validates Trump’s St...
Harry Sisson Says the Ceasefire Trump Is Celebrating Is a Problem He Created
VIP
Cyclists Defend Gangs of 'Youths' Blocking Traffic With Their Bikes
New York Times 'Family' Beat Reporter Goes After Secretary Sean Duffy, Family, Faith
VIP
Florida AG Investigates Trans TikTok Influencer for Filming in Disney Women’s Bathrooms

He Is NOT Happy: Trump Drops an Entirely Different 'Bomb' on Iran AND Israel After Ceasefire Violations

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 9:15 AM on June 24, 2025
Fulton County Sheriff’s Office via AP

As successful as the U.S. bombing mission over the weekend was in destroying Iranian nuclear facilities, and as deservedly proud as President Trump was yesterday in announcing a ceasefire between the two countries, the history of these two nations was always a worry. Some bad actors in American politics were practically begging the ceasefire to fail, but also, many good-faith people were worried that Iran would not abide by it. 

Advertisement

Sure enough, it didn't take long for Iran to violate the agreement and launch more rockets at Israel overnight. Israel, in turn, looked like it was preparing to launch a retaliatory strike, and may have already conducted a symbolic one. 

It's all a little confusing, but The Daily Wire's Kassy Akiva provided a good 'tick-tock' of how events had transpired. 

4. Trump’s deadline goes into effect and Iran shoots another barrage.

5. Trump announces his deadline is in effect on TRUTH and asks for no more firing. 
6. Iran fires one missile three hours later which does not land, per Trump. 
7. Israel vows to respond. 
8. Trump publicly demands that Israel not respond and that its planes turn around. 
9. Israel strikes a minor site and turns its planes around

As Akiva noted, early this morning, Trump went on Truth Social to admonish Israel to stop. 

Now, Trump often posts in ALL CAPS, but something about this one reads more like a father turning around and warning the kids in the back seat of the station wagon to stop fighting or else, no matter who started it. 

Recommended

When Democrats Marry: Have a Seat for the Most Awful Wedding EVER (But First, There's Homework)
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Except these aren't unruly toddlers. They are two nations that Trump has been trying to bring to peace. 

Not long after that, Trump spoke to the press before boarding Marine One on his way to join NATO talks. The answer he delivered when asked about the continued hostilities revealed one fact: he was TICKED OFF. 

[Warning for NSFW language below]

WHOA. 

That could not have been more definitive. We don't know if Trump had spoken to Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu before that statement (or if he has spoken to him since), but we're pretty sure that he just did, as well as to the IRGC, loud and clear. 

We can't wait until all of the Democrats who have been dropping F-bombs all over X since Trump was inaugurated chime in to call this 'inappropriate' and 'unpresidential.' That will be amusing. 

Advertisement

But regardless of how anyone feels about the profanity, we can't blame him for being exasperated. 

We will have to wait to see how both sides respond to Trump castigating them, but there was at least one good sign this morning. 

Shortly after this exchange, likely while on Marine One, the President sent out another Truth Social post. 

For all of the attention his F-bomb is sure to get on social and traditional media today (and he likely knew that it would), the real message from Trump to Iran and Israel is that he is demanding an end to the war. 

Advertisement

He has always been consistent about that. 

But, since we're Twitchy, we couldn't resist throwing in at least one joke about the F-bomb. 

HA. 

Perfect. 

In all seriousness, though, we hope both sides listen to him and the ceasefire is resumed today.

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP FOREIGN POLICY IRAN ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

When Democrats Marry: Have a Seat for the Most Awful Wedding EVER (But First, There's Homework)
Grateful Calvin
They're Not Hiding It: Chicago Teacher's Union President Proudly Says All Kids Are 'Her Kids'
Grateful Calvin
Stephen Miller: Expect ‘Fireworks’ as White House Holds Rogue Judge Accountable for Defying Supreme Court
Warren Squire
Diggerland? Construction-Themed Amusement Park Must Be AI Because It’s Too Good to Be True - It's Real!
Warren Squire
No Way Jose’! JD Vance Trolls Dems on Bluesky by Posting About Trump’s Iran Nuclear Site Bombings
Warren Squire
'FIREBALL, B***H!' Watch U.S. Servicemembers in Qatar React to Interceptors Taking Down Iranian Missiles
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

When Democrats Marry: Have a Seat for the Most Awful Wedding EVER (But First, There's Homework) Grateful Calvin
Advertisement