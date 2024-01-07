Report: Agreement Reached on Government Funding; Updated
Who Is in Charge Here? White House Not Notified of Defense Sec. Austin's...
X Responds Hilariously as Mika Brzezinski Promotes #AskFLOTUS Hashtag for Upcoming Intervi...
TRUTH --> Dean Cain DROPS a Whole LOTTA Civics for Dummies Right on...
LOL, Sack UP! Former Capitol Police Ofc. Who Whined About J6 Justice Just...
Sucky Abigail Spanberger SUCKS, and My Dudes, She's Only Getting SUCKIER
The Lectern Guy's Post Hilariously EMBARRASSES Melodramatic, Blubbering, Emotional Dems Pr...
It Is So ON! Bill Ackman Calls Down the Thunder On Higher Ed...
Former US Capitol Ofc's Pic-Post Whining That He's STILL Waiting for J6 Justice...
Do You Even History, BRO?! Liz Cheney SCHOOLED After Raging at Trump Over...
She Wasn't THERE: AOC's Weepy J6 Retelling Does NOT FAIL to Entertain and...
Brian Stelter Explains Why January 6 Gets So Much More Attention Than the...
Illegal Migrants Fight in Line Outside New York Shelter As Temperature Dips Dangerously...
Senator Misquotes Benjamin Franklin in Warning Us of Insurrection

LOL: 'Real Harvard' Lady Cites ... Wait for It ... David Hogg as Example of Harvard's Excellence

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  5:00 PM on January 07, 2024
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

A.J. Delgado is big, BIG mad, everyone. The former advisor to Donald Trump's 2016 campaign (who was subsequently not hired by Trump and got big, big mad about that too) has spent all weekend getting hilariously ratioed for her defense of Harvard and protestations that she is a 'real Harvard' graduate

Advertisement

All of this is fallout from the outstanding reporting done by Christopher Rufo, which brought down Harvard president Claudine Gay for plagiarism. Rufo has since been attacked by the media for some pretty ridiculous claims (including being a Russian spy, because ... of course), but one of the worst, and silliest, attacks is from other Harvard alumni that Rufo didn't really go to Harvard. Rufo is a graduate of the Harvard Extension School, which is a fully accredited part of Harvard University. Moreover, Rufo has always been public about this.

But it still made the likes of Delgado furious. So furious that she has apparently forgotten the first rule of holes. 

On Saturday night, one of our favorite X accounts, @OrdnancePackard, tried to show Delgado how ridiculous she sounded with her elitist preening about 'real' Harvard vs. Harvard Extension School. 

Ah, yes. Noted Constitutional scholar David Hogg, who continually gets lampooned for not knowing American history, not understanding the 2nd Amendment, and, well, basically not knowing anything, despite his four years at Harvard. 

Then Delgado decided to dig her hole a little deeper with just an astoundingly oblivious tweet. 

Recommended

X Responds Hilariously as Mika Brzezinski Promotes #AskFLOTUS Hashtag for Upcoming Interview
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Oh, dear. This is NOT going to go well for you, Ms. Delgado.

Packard responded, not with emotions, but with facts about Hogg's 'qualifications' to be accepted at Harvard. 

'Kitten.' LOL. But the truth is the truth (OK, technically, Hogg got a 1270, which is still far below Harvard's stated standards). Hogg did have good grades in high school, but he was denied admission by many schools, including UCLA, UCSD, UCSB, and UC Irvine. 

In fact, if it wasn't for Fox News host Laura Ingraham mocking his rejections (for which she later apologized), Hogg likely would have never set foot on Harvard's campus. Harvard admitting him was the school's way of 'owning the cons.'

It's difficult to dispute this, especially since Harvard rejected Kyle Kashuv, a high school classmate of Hogg's who had similarly good grades and a FAR higher SAT score. The difference between the two? Kashuv is a conservative, while Hogg wants to ban all guns in America.

Advertisement

Harvard has its priorities after all.

Double down is being kind. By this point, Delgado has septupled down on her 'real Harvard' cringe tweets.

Well, he did start that pillow company. How's that working out? 

Something tells us, X is not all that impressed with Hogg as an 'extraordinary (literally) young adult.'

And Ordy wasn't done yet. 

Delgado even earned herself a coveted 'Frog of Shame' (we think it was her fourth or fifth just this weekend alone). 

Advertisement

And we are 'literally' doing a spit-laugh right now. 

HA. That's perfect. Hogg even steals his awful tweets. Say, maybe he did belong at Harvard after all. 

Wonder if we -- or Chris Rufo -- can take a look at his thesis to see how much of it is 'borrowed.'

Hey, they're still infantilizing Hunter Biden and that guy is 53 years old. 

Fact check: true. 

And now we ARE 'literally' dying. That is the perfect GIF for Delgado's weekend. 

Advertisement

Yeah, we're not seeing it either. 

But maybe on her next tone-deaf, elitist, ratioed tweet, she'll say something intelligent. 

We're not holding our breath though. 

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: EDUCATION FAIL HARVARD DAVID HOGG

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

X Responds Hilariously as Mika Brzezinski Promotes #AskFLOTUS Hashtag for Upcoming Interview
Grateful Calvin
Report: Agreement Reached on Government Funding; Updated
Jacob B.
Who Is in Charge Here? White House Not Notified of Defense Sec. Austin's Hospitalization for Days
Amy Curtis
TRUTH --> Dean Cain DROPS a Whole LOTTA Civics for Dummies Right on Adam Schiff's Head and It's GLORIOUS
Sam J.
LOL, Sack UP! Former Capitol Police Ofc. Who Whined About J6 Justice Just Can't DEEEAL With Pushback
Sam J.
Do You Even History, BRO?! Liz Cheney SCHOOLED After Raging at Trump Over the Civil War and OOF
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
X Responds Hilariously as Mika Brzezinski Promotes #AskFLOTUS Hashtag for Upcoming Interview Grateful Calvin
Advertisement