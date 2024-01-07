LOL: 'Real Harvard' Lady Cites ... Wait for It ... David Hogg as Example of Harvard's Excellence

A.J. Delgado is big, BIG mad, everyone. The former advisor to Donald Trump's 2016 campaign (who was subsequently not hired by Trump and got big, big mad about that too) has spent all weekend getting hilariously ratioed for her defense of Harvard and protestations that she is a 'real Harvard' graduate.

All of this is fallout from the outstanding reporting done by Christopher Rufo, which brought down Harvard president Claudine Gay for plagiarism. Rufo has since been attacked by the media for some pretty ridiculous claims (including being a Russian spy, because ... of course), but one of the worst, and silliest, attacks is from other Harvard alumni that Rufo didn't really go to Harvard. Rufo is a graduate of the Harvard Extension School, which is a fully accredited part of Harvard University. Moreover, Rufo has always been public about this.

But it still made the likes of Delgado furious. So furious that she has apparently forgotten the first rule of holes.

On Saturday night, one of our favorite X accounts, @OrdnancePackard, tried to show Delgado how ridiculous she sounded with her elitist preening about 'real' Harvard vs. Harvard Extension School.

Congratulations, you have the same educational pedigree as David Hogg.@AJDelgado13 https://t.co/9Ajy51Bi71 — Ordnance Jay Packard, Esq. (@OrdnancePackard) January 7, 2024

Ah, yes. Noted Constitutional scholar David Hogg, who continually gets lampooned for not knowing American history, not understanding the 2nd Amendment, and, well, basically not knowing anything, despite his four years at Harvard.

Then Delgado decided to dig her hole a little deeper with just an astoundingly oblivious tweet.

Why do these morons think this is an own? @davidhogg111 is an extraordinary (literally) young adult who led and mobilized an entire youth movement. That's EXACTLY the kind of application that trumps all others. https://t.co/H2MA40Ckj1 — A.J. Delgado (@AJDelgado13) January 7, 2024

Oh, dear. This is NOT going to go well for you, Ms. Delgado.

Packard responded, not with emotions, but with facts about Hogg's 'qualifications' to be accepted at Harvard.

Who scored a 1200 on his SATs, kitten.



Harvard isn't about academic achievement, it's about who you know. So stop pretending that getting into "Harvard actual" is some sort of accomplishment. https://t.co/8XcbSnjxYG — Ordnance Jay Packard, Esq. (@OrdnancePackard) January 7, 2024

'Kitten.' LOL. But the truth is the truth (OK, technically, Hogg got a 1270, which is still far below Harvard's stated standards). Hogg did have good grades in high school, but he was denied admission by many schools, including UCLA, UCSD, UCSB, and UC Irvine.

Hogg got rejected by like every school he applied to. Harvard is a safety school now it seems — Toell Nemesis (@toellsnemesis) January 7, 2024

In fact, if it wasn't for Fox News host Laura Ingraham mocking his rejections (for which she later apologized), Hogg likely would have never set foot on Harvard's campus. Harvard admitting him was the school's way of 'owning the cons.'

David Hogg was let in because Laura Ingraham mentioned his low SAT score and college rejections. He was a pity admit. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) January 7, 2024

It's difficult to dispute this, especially since Harvard rejected Kyle Kashuv, a high school classmate of Hogg's who had similarly good grades and a FAR higher SAT score. The difference between the two? Kashuv is a conservative, while Hogg wants to ban all guns in America.

Harvard has its priorities after all.

You just can't help yourself, can you? pic.twitter.com/2EodByu0rI — TexasSloopy (@SloopyTexas) January 7, 2024

Double down is being kind. By this point, Delgado has septupled down on her 'real Harvard' cringe tweets.

Hogg has accomplished nothing. Period. — JGinWV (@JGinWV) January 7, 2024

Well, he did start that pillow company. How's that working out?

Lolololololol Lolololololol Lolololololol Lolololololol Lolololololol Lolololololol Lolololololol Lolololololol Lolololololol Lolololololol Lolololololol Lolololololol Lolololololol Lolololololol Lolololololol Lolololololol Lolololololol Lolololololol Lolololololol Lolololololol — Giovanni (@miabenetti) January 7, 2024

Something tells us, X is not all that impressed with Hogg as an 'extraordinary (literally) young adult.'

Not know the meaning of extraordinary isn’t helping your cause. — Chris LaBerge (@Berge1La) January 7, 2024

And Ordy wasn't done yet.

I'm just here for the ratio, dear. — Ordnance Jay Packard, Esq. (@OrdnancePackard) January 7, 2024

Delgado even earned herself a coveted 'Frog of Shame' (we think it was her fourth or fifth just this weekend alone).

You’re joking right?

He’s barely literate, constantly misses easy factual information, and his SAT’s maybe qualified him to get into CFU. 🤣🤣 — Acoustic Larry (@acousticlarry42) January 7, 2024

I thought your “real” defense was hilarious, but lionizing David Hogg has given me an even bigger laugh this morning.

Btw, what does it mean to be literally extraordinary? I’m literally dying to know. — Maureen (@Molly114617) January 7, 2024

And we are 'literally' doing a spit-laugh right now.

Absolutely! Just because someone went to Harvard®, it doesn't mean that he is a plagiarist. pic.twitter.com/QyKrUOuP3X — ℙ𝕣𝕠𝕗𝕖𝕤𝕤𝕠𝕣 𝔻𝕒𝕩𝕠𝕡𝕙𝕠𝕟𝕖 (@DaxophoneSolo) January 7, 2024

HA. That's perfect. Hogg even steals his awful tweets. Say, maybe he did belong at Harvard after all.

Wonder if we -- or Chris Rufo -- can take a look at his thesis to see how much of it is 'borrowed.'

“Young adult.” I love how you all continue to infantilize a man to explain his immaturity. He’s a 23 year old man. pic.twitter.com/ocp2IgpErQ — The Real Liekitisn’t (not Parody) (@liekitisnot) January 7, 2024

Hey, they're still infantilizing Hunter Biden and that guy is 53 years old.

David Hogg, Real Harvard man of genius, who can’t spell. 😂 https://t.co/zg3jJ6yDTm — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) January 7, 2024

He’s a moron, AJ. He’s one of the stupidest people on Twitter—and that’s saying something. He’s only became famous because he rode the corpses of his classmates into prominence. https://t.co/7YkvoPkVq3 — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) January 7, 2024

Fact check: true.

And now we ARE 'literally' dying. That is the perfect GIF for Delgado's weekend.

I’ve been told that A.J. Delgado was at one point someone who was taken seriously by people but for the life of me I can’t understand why or how that could have been possible https://t.co/ZrKBUZm2u5 — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) January 7, 2024

Yeah, we're not seeing it either.

But maybe on her next tone-deaf, elitist, ratioed tweet, she'll say something intelligent.

We're not holding our breath though.

