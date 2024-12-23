'Best Video You'll See Today'! Repeat Calif. Shoplifters Learn the HARD Way Prop....
Here's a Who's Who of the Killers, Mass Murderers, and Child Rapists Biden JUST Saved from Death Row

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:35 AM on December 23, 2024
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

As Twitchy readers know, Joe Biden left us all a big ol' Christmas present under the tree as he exits the White House ... he commuted death sentences for monsters in prison, nine of whom were so dangerous they had to keep them separated from other inmates.

But hey, it's OKIE DOKIE to make Americans pay for their care and upkeep for the rest of their miserable lives.

And since we're all paying for them we thought it would be a good idea to show you all EXACTLY who Biden 'saved'. Note, there are 37 of them and we only snagged ones with photos from the thread ... the entire thread is on X.

Here we go:

Oh, it gets so much worse.

Awful.

Got nothin'.

One of those inmates who are too dangerous to be around other inmates.

*smh*

Another super dangerous one.

So awful.

Good Lord.

But look, he's an artist!

Paying for this guy for the rest of his life.

No words.

FIVE VICTIMS.

Yikes.

Just heartbreaking. How is this justice?!

Suppose the hardest part of this is these same men showed other men, women, and even children no mercy and yet we're supposed to be ok with Biden showing THEM mercy.

This editor isn't there just yet.

===========================================================================

===========================================================================

