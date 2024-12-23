Here's a Who's Who of the Killers, Mass Murderers, and Child Rapists Biden JUST Saved from Death Row

As Twitchy readers know, Joe Biden left us all a big ol' Christmas present under the tree as he exits the White House ... he commuted death sentences for monsters in prison, nine of whom were so dangerous they had to keep them separated from other inmates.

But hey, it's OKIE DOKIE to make Americans pay for their care and upkeep for the rest of their miserable lives.

And since we're all paying for them we thought it would be a good idea to show you all EXACTLY who Biden 'saved'. Note, there are 37 of them and we only snagged ones with photos from the thread ... the entire thread is on X.

Here we go:

1) Shannon Agofsky.

Race/Ethnicity: White.

State: TX

Year convicted: 2004



Conviction: beating and stomping to death another inmate, Luther Plant. pic.twitter.com/3K0J3FIkxk — Charles Weber (@CWBOCA) December 23, 2024

Oh, it gets so much worse.

2) Billie Jerome Allen

Race/Ethnicity: Black.

State: MO

Year convicted: 1998



Conviction: Killing a bank guard, Richard Heflin during an armed robbery. pic.twitter.com/zMEC9RLNbS — Charles Weber (@CWBOCA) December 23, 2024

Awful.

4) Brandon Basham.

Race/Ethnicity: White.

State: SC

Year convicted: 2004.



Conviction: Kidnapping, Raping and killing 44-year old Alice Donovan and 19-year old Samantha Burns, after escaping from prison. pic.twitter.com/WW0cbYNvSx — Charles Weber (@CWBOCA) December 23, 2024

Got nothin'.

8) Wesley Paul Coonce.

Race/Ethnicity: White.

State: MO.

Year convicted: 2014.



Conviction: Killing another inmate, 51-year old Victor Castro-Rodriguez, in prison. pic.twitter.com/G4D6oZW78y — Charles Weber (@CWBOCA) December 23, 2024

One of those inmates who are too dangerous to be around other inmates.

9) Brandon Council.

Race/Ethnicity: Black.

State: SC.

Year convicted: 2019.



Conviction: Killing two bank employees, Katie Skeen and Donna Major in Conway, SC pic.twitter.com/XDiTA3DmIF — Charles Weber (@CWBOCA) December 23, 2024

*smh*

10) Christopher Cramer.

Race/Ethnicity: White.

State: TX.

Year convicted: 2018



Conviction: Stabbing federal inmate, Leo Johns, to death. pic.twitter.com/f8frXuvwrX — Charles Weber (@CWBOCA) December 23, 2024

Another super dangerous one.

11) Len Davis.

Race/Ethnicity: Black.

State: LA.

Year convicted: 2005.



Conviction: Killing 32-year old mother of 3, Kim Marie Groves, who witnessed him assaulting a young man while he was a police officer with the New Orleans police department, and filed a complaint against… pic.twitter.com/XaWpNGictn — Charles Weber (@CWBOCA) December 23, 2024

So awful.

14) Edward Leon Fields Jr.

Race/Ethnicity: White.

State: OK.

Year convicted: 2005.



Conviction: Killing of husband and wife, Charles (47) and Shirley Chick (50) while camping in Ouachita National Forest. pic.twitter.com/xO7CCeQsgU — Charles Weber (@CWBOCA) December 23, 2024

15) Chadrick Fulks. (co-defendant)

Race/Ethnicity: White.

State: SC.

Year convicted: 2004.



Conviction: Kidnapping, Raping and killing 44-year old Alice Donovan and 19-year old Samantha Burns, after escaping from prison. pic.twitter.com/Fd2rbcYhNE — Charles Weber (@CWBOCA) December 23, 2024

16) Marvin Charles Gabrion.

Race/Ethnicity: White.

State: MI.

Year convicted: 2002.



Conviction: Kidnapping, raping and murdering 19-year old Rachel Timmerman.



Her 11-month old daughter, Shannon, also disappeared (whos' remains were never recovered but presumed dead) pic.twitter.com/p9pnLZqaWX — Charles Weber (@CWBOCA) December 23, 2024

Good Lord.

17) Edgar Balthazar Garcia.

Race/Ethnicity: Latino.

State: TX.

Year convicted: 2010.



Conviction: Stabbing and killing federal inmate, Gabriel Rhone. pic.twitter.com/sMKBD7gO8p — Charles Weber (@CWBOCA) December 23, 2024

But look, he's an artist!

20) Norris G. Holder.

Race/Ethnicity: Black.

State: MO.

Year convicted: 1998.



Conviction: Shooting death of security guard Richard Heflin, during a bank robbery in St. Louis, MO.



(Only publicly available image found) pic.twitter.com/gUyqsbNEXt — Charles Weber (@CWBOCA) December 23, 2024

21) Richard Allen Jackson.

Race/Ethnicity: White.

State: NC.

Year convicted: 2001.



Conviction: Kidnapping, rape and murder of 22-year-old Karen Styles near Lake Powhatan in NC.



Styles, 22, Went missing in Oct. 1994. Her body was found 25 days later, nude from the waist down and… pic.twitter.com/2U5OL6pLVf — Charles Weber (@CWBOCA) December 23, 2024

Paying for this guy for the rest of his life.

22) Jurijus Kadamovas.

Race/Ethnicity: White.

State: CA.

Year convicted: 2007



Conviction: Kidnapping and murder of 5 victims:

1) Meyer Muscatel (58)

2) Rita Pekler (39)

3) Alexander Umansky (35)

4) Nick Kharabadze (29)

5) George Safiev (37) pic.twitter.com/VAA1BCzLQ4 — Charles Weber (@CWBOCA) December 23, 2024

No words.

23) Daryl Lawrence.

Race/Ethnicity: Black.

State: OH.

Year convicted: 2006.



Conviction: Shooting death of police officer Bryan Hurst during a botched bank robbery in central Ohio in 2005. pic.twitter.com/IB4nzNC7ds — Charles Weber (@CWBOCA) December 23, 2024

24) Louri Mikhel. (co-defendant)

Race/Ethnicity: White.

State: CA.

Year convicted: 2007.



Conviction: Kidnapping and murder of 5 victims:

1) Meyer Muscatel (58)

2) Rita Pekler (39)

3) Alexander Umansky (35)

4) Nick Kharabadze (29)

5) George Safiev (37) pic.twitter.com/sZXlXNP3ho — Charles Weber (@CWBOCA) December 23, 2024

FIVE VICTIMS.

25) Ronald Mikos.

Race/Ethnicity: White.

State: IL.

Year convicted: 2005.



Conviction: Murder of 54-year old Joyce Brannon, a federal witness who was scheduled to appear before a grand jury in the medical fraud care of Dr. Ronald Mikos. pic.twitter.com/6zwhtnZgoK — Charles Weber (@CWBOCA) December 23, 2024

26) James H. Roane, Jr.

Race/Ethnicity: Black.

State: VA.

Year convicted: 1993.



Conviction: Series of drug-related murders. Including Douglas Talley, Douglas Moody, Peyton Johnson, Louis Johnson, Torrick Brown, all in drug-related killings. pic.twitter.com/PegvkT3glt — Charles Weber (@CWBOCA) December 23, 2024

27) Julius Omar Robinson.

Race/Ethnicity: Black.

State: TX.

Year convicted: 2002.



Conviction: Murder of Johnny Lee Shelton and Juan Reyes, in drug-related incidents. pic.twitter.com/p2vwhdtGdu — Charles Weber (@CWBOCA) December 23, 2024

28) David A. Runyon.

Race/Ethnicity: Asian.

State: VA.

Year convicted: 2009.



Conviction: Murder-for-hire of 30-year old Navy officer Cory Allen Voss. pic.twitter.com/dEL0M5o96l — Charles Weber (@CWBOCA) December 23, 2024

Yikes.

29) Ricardo Sanchez, Jr.

Race/Ethnicity: Latino.

State: FL.

Year convicted: 2009.



Conviction: Drug-debt murder of family of four, including two children. Jose Luis Escobedo, (28) his wife, Yessica Guerrero Escobedo, (25) and their sons, Luis Julian, (4) and Luis Damian (3) pic.twitter.com/ODVcck2S0p — Charles Weber (@CWBOCA) December 23, 2024

Just heartbreaking. How is this justice?!

30) Thomas Steven Sanders.

Race/Ethnicity: White.

State: LA.

Year convicted: 2014.



Conviction: Kidnapping and murder of 12-year old Lexis Kay Roberts, days after first killing the girl’s mother, 31-year old, Suellen Roberts. pic.twitter.com/Ou3MnvaXFT — Charles Weber (@CWBOCA) December 23, 2024

Suppose the hardest part of this is these same men showed other men, women, and even children no mercy and yet we're supposed to be ok with Biden showing THEM mercy.

This editor isn't there just yet.

