Here's a Who's Who of the Killers, Mass Murderers, and Child Rapists Biden JUST Saved from Death Row

As Twitchy readers know, Joe Biden left us all a big ol' Christmas present under the tree as he exits the White House ... he commuted death sentences for monsters in prison, nine of whom were so dangerous they had to keep them separated from other inmates.
But hey, it's OKIE DOKIE to make Americans pay for their care and upkeep for the rest of their miserable lives.
And since we're all paying for them we thought it would be a good idea to show you all EXACTLY who Biden 'saved'. Note, there are 37 of them and we only snagged ones with photos from the thread ... the entire thread is on X.
Here we go:
1) Shannon Agofsky.— Charles Weber (@CWBOCA) December 23, 2024
Race/Ethnicity: White.
State: TX
Year convicted: 2004
Conviction: beating and stomping to death another inmate, Luther Plant. pic.twitter.com/3K0J3FIkxk
Oh, it gets so much worse.
2) Billie Jerome Allen— Charles Weber (@CWBOCA) December 23, 2024
Race/Ethnicity: Black.
State: MO
Year convicted: 1998
Conviction: Killing a bank guard, Richard Heflin during an armed robbery. pic.twitter.com/zMEC9RLNbS
Awful.
4) Brandon Basham.— Charles Weber (@CWBOCA) December 23, 2024
Race/Ethnicity: White.
State: SC
Year convicted: 2004.
Conviction: Kidnapping, Raping and killing 44-year old Alice Donovan and 19-year old Samantha Burns, after escaping from prison. pic.twitter.com/WW0cbYNvSx
Got nothin'.
8) Wesley Paul Coonce.— Charles Weber (@CWBOCA) December 23, 2024
Race/Ethnicity: White.
State: MO.
Year convicted: 2014.
Conviction: Killing another inmate, 51-year old Victor Castro-Rodriguez, in prison. pic.twitter.com/G4D6oZW78y
One of those inmates who are too dangerous to be around other inmates.
9) Brandon Council.— Charles Weber (@CWBOCA) December 23, 2024
Race/Ethnicity: Black.
State: SC.
Year convicted: 2019.
Conviction: Killing two bank employees, Katie Skeen and Donna Major in Conway, SC pic.twitter.com/XDiTA3DmIF
*smh*
10) Christopher Cramer.— Charles Weber (@CWBOCA) December 23, 2024
Race/Ethnicity: White.
State: TX.
Year convicted: 2018
Conviction: Stabbing federal inmate, Leo Johns, to death. pic.twitter.com/f8frXuvwrX
Another super dangerous one.
11) Len Davis.— Charles Weber (@CWBOCA) December 23, 2024
Race/Ethnicity: Black.
State: LA.
Year convicted: 2005.
Conviction: Killing 32-year old mother of 3, Kim Marie Groves, who witnessed him assaulting a young man while he was a police officer with the New Orleans police department, and filed a complaint against… pic.twitter.com/XaWpNGictn
So awful.
14) Edward Leon Fields Jr.— Charles Weber (@CWBOCA) December 23, 2024
Race/Ethnicity: White.
State: OK.
Year convicted: 2005.
Conviction: Killing of husband and wife, Charles (47) and Shirley Chick (50) while camping in Ouachita National Forest. pic.twitter.com/xO7CCeQsgU
15) Chadrick Fulks. (co-defendant)— Charles Weber (@CWBOCA) December 23, 2024
Race/Ethnicity: White.
State: SC.
Year convicted: 2004.
Conviction: Kidnapping, Raping and killing 44-year old Alice Donovan and 19-year old Samantha Burns, after escaping from prison. pic.twitter.com/Fd2rbcYhNE
16) Marvin Charles Gabrion.— Charles Weber (@CWBOCA) December 23, 2024
Race/Ethnicity: White.
State: MI.
Year convicted: 2002.
Conviction: Kidnapping, raping and murdering 19-year old Rachel Timmerman.
Her 11-month old daughter, Shannon, also disappeared (whos' remains were never recovered but presumed dead) pic.twitter.com/p9pnLZqaWX
Good Lord.
17) Edgar Balthazar Garcia.— Charles Weber (@CWBOCA) December 23, 2024
Race/Ethnicity: Latino.
State: TX.
Year convicted: 2010.
Conviction: Stabbing and killing federal inmate, Gabriel Rhone. pic.twitter.com/sMKBD7gO8p
But look, he's an artist!
20) Norris G. Holder.— Charles Weber (@CWBOCA) December 23, 2024
Race/Ethnicity: Black.
State: MO.
Year convicted: 1998.
Conviction: Shooting death of security guard Richard Heflin, during a bank robbery in St. Louis, MO.
(Only publicly available image found) pic.twitter.com/gUyqsbNEXt
21) Richard Allen Jackson.— Charles Weber (@CWBOCA) December 23, 2024
Race/Ethnicity: White.
State: NC.
Year convicted: 2001.
Conviction: Kidnapping, rape and murder of 22-year-old Karen Styles near Lake Powhatan in NC.
Styles, 22, Went missing in Oct. 1994. Her body was found 25 days later, nude from the waist down and… pic.twitter.com/2U5OL6pLVf
Paying for this guy for the rest of his life.
22) Jurijus Kadamovas.— Charles Weber (@CWBOCA) December 23, 2024
Race/Ethnicity: White.
State: CA.
Year convicted: 2007
Conviction: Kidnapping and murder of 5 victims:
1) Meyer Muscatel (58)
2) Rita Pekler (39)
3) Alexander Umansky (35)
4) Nick Kharabadze (29)
5) George Safiev (37) pic.twitter.com/VAA1BCzLQ4
No words.
23) Daryl Lawrence.— Charles Weber (@CWBOCA) December 23, 2024
Race/Ethnicity: Black.
State: OH.
Year convicted: 2006.
Conviction: Shooting death of police officer Bryan Hurst during a botched bank robbery in central Ohio in 2005. pic.twitter.com/IB4nzNC7ds
24) Louri Mikhel. (co-defendant)— Charles Weber (@CWBOCA) December 23, 2024
Race/Ethnicity: White.
State: CA.
Year convicted: 2007.
Conviction: Kidnapping and murder of 5 victims:
1) Meyer Muscatel (58)
2) Rita Pekler (39)
3) Alexander Umansky (35)
4) Nick Kharabadze (29)
5) George Safiev (37) pic.twitter.com/sZXlXNP3ho
FIVE VICTIMS.
25) Ronald Mikos.— Charles Weber (@CWBOCA) December 23, 2024
Race/Ethnicity: White.
State: IL.
Year convicted: 2005.
Conviction: Murder of 54-year old Joyce Brannon, a federal witness who was scheduled to appear before a grand jury in the medical fraud care of Dr. Ronald Mikos. pic.twitter.com/6zwhtnZgoK
26) James H. Roane, Jr.— Charles Weber (@CWBOCA) December 23, 2024
Race/Ethnicity: Black.
State: VA.
Year convicted: 1993.
Conviction: Series of drug-related murders. Including Douglas Talley, Douglas Moody, Peyton Johnson, Louis Johnson, Torrick Brown, all in drug-related killings. pic.twitter.com/PegvkT3glt
27) Julius Omar Robinson.— Charles Weber (@CWBOCA) December 23, 2024
Race/Ethnicity: Black.
State: TX.
Year convicted: 2002.
Conviction: Murder of Johnny Lee Shelton and Juan Reyes, in drug-related incidents. pic.twitter.com/p2vwhdtGdu
28) David A. Runyon.— Charles Weber (@CWBOCA) December 23, 2024
Race/Ethnicity: Asian.
State: VA.
Year convicted: 2009.
Conviction: Murder-for-hire of 30-year old Navy officer Cory Allen Voss. pic.twitter.com/dEL0M5o96l
Yikes.
29) Ricardo Sanchez, Jr.— Charles Weber (@CWBOCA) December 23, 2024
Race/Ethnicity: Latino.
State: FL.
Year convicted: 2009.
Conviction: Drug-debt murder of family of four, including two children. Jose Luis Escobedo, (28) his wife, Yessica Guerrero Escobedo, (25) and their sons, Luis Julian, (4) and Luis Damian (3) pic.twitter.com/ODVcck2S0p
Just heartbreaking. How is this justice?!
30) Thomas Steven Sanders.— Charles Weber (@CWBOCA) December 23, 2024
Race/Ethnicity: White.
State: LA.
Year convicted: 2014.
Conviction: Kidnapping and murder of 12-year old Lexis Kay Roberts, days after first killing the girl’s mother, 31-year old, Suellen Roberts. pic.twitter.com/Ou3MnvaXFT
Suppose the hardest part of this is these same men showed other men, women, and even children no mercy and yet we're supposed to be ok with Biden showing THEM mercy.
This editor isn't there just yet.
