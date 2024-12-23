Not My Problem: DHS Chief Mayorkas Disgracefully Dodges Question About Trafficked Children
WTAF?! Biden Commutes Fed Death Sentences of Nearly All Child Killers and Mass Murderers and X Goes OFF

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  8:40 AM on December 23, 2024
Twitter

As Twitchy readers know, there have been rumblings about Jill Biden pushing her dementia-ridden, crusty, corrupt, angry husband to 'burn it all down' on the way out of office as a way of seeking revenge for what her own party did to her family. Granted, these are rumblings and rumors so we can neither confirm NOR deny them HOWEVER, when we see 'ol Joe doing stuff like this?

It definitely makes us wonder:

From the New York Post:

President Biden on Monday commuted the sentences of 37 of 40 men on federal death row — a list that includes at least five child killers and several mass murderers — in a stunning act of clemency just two days before Christmas.

Biden, 82, gave the reprieve to the nation’s most violent murderers — nine of whom were found too dangerous to live after butchering fellow inmates — as part of his effort at “ensuring a fair and effective justice system,” the White House said.

The part that really jumps out at us, the bit about how there are NINE of these monsters who were found too dangerous to live after butchering other monsters. And think of the victims, children even. What the Hell is he thinking?

Wait, strike that ... we know he's not thinking. So who's idea was this? Jill's? Barack's? Is this a gimme to the squad?

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
This is pretty damn despicable.

Indeed.

*cough cough*

We get to pay for these monsters for the rest of their horrible lives.

Yay.

Is it Joe? Is it Jill? Barry? Susan? Valerie? All of them together?

Whoever it really is, they suck.

What a legacy to leave behind.

===========================================================================

