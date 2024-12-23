WTAF?! Biden Commutes Fed Death Sentences of Nearly All Child Killers and Mass Murderers and X Goes OFF

As Twitchy readers know, there have been rumblings about Jill Biden pushing her dementia-ridden, crusty, corrupt, angry husband to 'burn it all down' on the way out of office as a way of seeking revenge for what her own party did to her family. Granted, these are rumblings and rumors so we can neither confirm NOR deny them HOWEVER, when we see 'ol Joe doing stuff like this?

It definitely makes us wonder:

From the New York Post:

President Biden on Monday commuted the sentences of 37 of 40 men on federal death row — a list that includes at least five child killers and several mass murderers — in a stunning act of clemency just two days before Christmas. Biden, 82, gave the reprieve to the nation’s most violent murderers — nine of whom were found too dangerous to live after butchering fellow inmates — as part of his effort at “ensuring a fair and effective justice system,” the White House said.

The part that really jumps out at us, the bit about how there are NINE of these monsters who were found too dangerous to live after butchering other monsters. And think of the victims, children even. What the Hell is he thinking?

Wait, strike that ... we know he's not thinking. So who's idea was this? Jill's? Barack's? Is this a gimme to the squad?

Biden commuted sentences of child rapists, child killers and mass murderers is the most despicable act against law-abiding American Citizens. Biden is NOT a Leader 😡 — Hi, I'm KellyJo 🙋🏽‍♀️🇺🇸 (@BiologicalWoma2) December 23, 2024

This is pretty damn despicable.

Indeed.

We need to find out who is actually issuing the pardons. pic.twitter.com/jZpSJ5Gmk9 — The Real Voice of New York ✌🏼👌🏼🇺🇸😹❤️ (@usafwr) December 23, 2024

*cough cough*

He took them off of death row - and lowered it to life without parole. Not what people may think... however, footing the bill for taxpayers to pick up. Allowing them a life of small luxuries like food, shelter, healthcare, etc. Things Americans must fight for - they get free ⚖️ — TM3 (@TM3pro) December 23, 2024

We get to pay for these monsters for the rest of their horrible lives.

Yay.

Where is this going to end? It is starting to look like Biden hell bent on vengeful sabotage with a dash of spitefullness. — The ADHD Guy (@Zinimeani) December 23, 2024

Is it Joe? Is it Jill? Barry? Susan? Valerie? All of them together?

Whoever it really is, they suck.

They’ll run America into the ground until their last day. 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/WdxUG8luC5 — FigManFlex (@FigManFlex) December 23, 2024

What a legacy to leave behind.

