Marie Harf Highly Offended by Optic of DHS Secretary Kristi Noem in an El Salvador Prison

When Joe Biden and Kamala Harris took office executive orders were signed that immediately allowed criminal illegals to come streaming into the country. The people taking advantage of Biden's invitation to "surge to the border" included members of violent gangs, some of which have attacked and killed Americans over the last few years. After illegal immigration became a huge campaign issue, the voters decided they'd had enough and voted to put in the White House a president who would actually secure the border.

Since January 20th criminal illegals have been arrested and deported, with some being sent to a prison in El Salvador, which Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem visited recently.

Guess which part of the story so far has upset many Democrats, including former State Department deputy spokesperson Marie Harf:

Marie Harf on Kristi Noem’s message from El Salvador prison: “That picture with all those men shirtless behind her was one of the most offensive things as someone who spent my entire life studying this.”



Is she for real?



pic.twitter.com/kAbRoGpNbG — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) March 28, 2025

The killings and violent attacks seem to offend the Left less than the optics of Noem's visit to the prison? We shouldn't be surprised, but still...

UNHINGED Marie Harf calls Kristi Noem's actions "Nazi-style ideology"



"They don't support people with legal visas getting disappeared off the streets or Kristi Noem standing in front of prisoners in very uncomfortable-like Nazi-style ideology. So I think Republicans are… pic.twitter.com/CQqg4ZPlVz — DeVory Darkins (@devorydarkins) March 28, 2025

If Dems like Harf wanted to be compassionate they should have told Biden and Harris to secure the damn border while they were still in office, but instead some of them are coming across like they're working as defense council for members of Tren de Aragua.

Perhaps @HarfMaria should take a look at the crime scene photos of the victims. Democrat sympathies for these terrorists is really something else. pic.twitter.com/kMdsBUAXrp — Its a dogs life 🐶🐾🇺🇸 (@seniordogzrule) March 28, 2025

Too bad she’s more concerned about the trash behind Noem than what they did over here https://t.co/LQCNpIq8jW — SCW (@SCWOFTX) March 29, 2025

They do have their "priorities."

Do you know why it's offensive to Marie? Because no one shows the images of the victims of the shirtless men. Scroll through those and then talk to me. — We the People | Populism is Democracy 🇺🇸 (@Jude_62) March 29, 2025

And of course Harf couldn't get through that without saying the word "Nazi." Yawn.

