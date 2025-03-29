Marie Harf Highly Offended by Optic of DHS Secretary Kristi Noem in an El Salvador Prison

Humiliating Cognitive Dissonance: Bill Maher Practically BEGS Gavin Newsom to Run for Pres...
Doug P. | 10:48 AM on March 29, 2025
Meme screenshot

When Joe Biden and Kamala Harris took office executive orders were signed that immediately allowed criminal illegals to come streaming into the country. The people taking advantage of Biden's invitation to "surge to the border" included members of violent gangs, some of which have attacked and killed Americans over the last few years. After illegal immigration became a huge campaign issue, the voters decided they'd had enough and voted to put in the White House a president who would actually secure the border.

Since January 20th criminal illegals have been arrested and deported, with some being sent to a prison in El Salvador, which Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem visited recently.

Guess which part of the story so far has upset many Democrats, including former State Department deputy spokesperson Marie Harf:

The killings and violent attacks seem to offend the Left less than the optics of Noem's visit to the prison? We shouldn't be surprised, but still...

If Dems like Harf wanted to be compassionate they should have told Biden and Harris to secure the damn border while they were still in office, but instead some of them are coming across like they're working as defense council for members of Tren de Aragua.

They do have their "priorities."

And of course Harf couldn't get through that without saying the word "Nazi." Yawn.

