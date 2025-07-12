Admin Warned That It's Released Hundreds of America's Experts on Democracy 'Into the Wild'

As Twitchy reported, on Friday, it was a funereal scene at the State Department as some 1,300 staffers were sent packing. It sounds like it was a good move. PBS News reported that a State Department staffer had passed along a sign taped to a bathroom mirror, reading, "Colleagues, if you remain: RESIST FASCISM. Remember the oath you vowed to uphold." Our own Doug Powers published a VIP post saying that the sign said to him that "the layoffs were completely necessary."

In a VIP post by Amy Curtis that will be published later tonight, remaining workers posted signs in the windows reading "Women's rights are human rights." Apparently, Secretary of State Marco Rubio's reforms gutted the department's Office of Global Women's Issues. So sad.

As if that weren't enough, staffers were busy printing and taping up other "resistance" signs around the State Department building. Check out this one if you think the department didn't need pruning; it's supposed to sound like a threat:

It should come as no surprise the State Department was run by occupy democrats posters. pic.twitter.com/B865XTtOsF — memetic_sisyphus (@memeticsisyphus) July 12, 2025

If that picture is too small to make out, the text reads:

Here sat America's experts on democracy, human rights (yes, which include women's, LGHTQ, & minorities' rights), elections security, freedom of expression, privacy on countering corruption, violent extremism and disinformation, and more. You've just released them and hundreds of their colleagues into the wild … in the United States of America.

So, if you didn't believe the State Department didn't have an agenda before, and now these experts are "in the wild," free to become full-time activists. They don't have to try to hide their agendas anymore.

Looks like we're finally getting serious about cleaning house — captive dreamer (@avaricum777) July 12, 2025

Give Rubio an award for managing to specifically fire these people — Daeron0x (@Daeron0x) July 12, 2025

This is hilarious. Clearly Rubio got the right people - but not all of them. Keep going. — Missy (@mirandamelendy) July 12, 2025

Starting to think you could eliminate 75% of the federal workforce and no one would even notice. No chance that these people were doing anything useful or productive. — ΞXILLIS 🤍 (@exillvs) July 12, 2025

So unbearably gay. Just wow. — Right Wing Nevada (@GoonBoolder) July 12, 2025

As usual: entitlement on 100, functional relevance on 0



This doesn’t even make sense — Mark Valorian (@markvalorian) July 12, 2025

I think we will take our chances — PaintSandRepeat (@SandRepeat) July 12, 2025

Isn't it? Now that they're no longer shackled to the fascist Trump administration, they no longer have to pretend to be objective, or that they weren't activists on the taxpayers' dime. They're out in the wild now and free to be the progressive activists they've always been inside.

