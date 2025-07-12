Blowing My Mind: Scott Jennings Can't Understand Why Dems Are Defending Child Slave...
'Fire Them All': Here Are MORE Signs Left Around the State Dept. (the...
This Is a JOKE: Judge Who Blocked Defunding of Planned Parenthood Amends TRO...
Dem Sen. Chris Van Hollen Found New People to Have Margaritas With (Illegals...
Ketanji Brown Jackson: 'I'm Not Afraid to Use My Voice' As She Ignores...
Jasmine Crockett From the Party of Abortion and Soft-on-Crime Policy Says the GOP...
JOURNALISM! New York 'Reporter' Fangirls Over Zohran Mamdani to Tease Upcoming Interview
Who Wants to Tell Her? Mayor Karen Bass Signed an E.O. to 'Protect...
Understanding What ICE Found After Raiding a Cannabis Farm & Why Gavin Newsom...
VIP
Sign Left Behind By Departing State Dept. Officials Helps Prove the Layoffs Were...
Susan Rice Says Trump/Rubio State Dept. Layoffs Are 'Superpower Suicide' While Putin and...
The DRAMA! Fired State Department Employees Receive Tearful Funeral Procession From Collea...
Trump Posts Directive for DHS and ICE on What to Do About Mobs...
Gesticulating Gavin Newsom Says ICE Agents are Being Humiliated and Used as Trump’s...

Admin Warned That It's Released Hundreds of America's Experts on Democracy 'Into the Wild'

Brett T. | 4:30 PM on July 12, 2025
imgflip

As Twitchy reported, on Friday, it was a funereal scene at the State Department as some 1,300 staffers were sent packing. It sounds like it was a good move. PBS News reported that a State Department staffer had passed along a sign taped to a bathroom mirror, reading, "Colleagues, if you remain: RESIST FASCISM. Remember the oath you vowed to uphold." Our own Doug Powers published a VIP post saying that the sign said to him that "the layoffs were completely necessary."

Advertisement

In a VIP post by Amy Curtis that will be published later tonight, remaining workers posted signs in the windows reading "Women's rights are human rights." Apparently, Secretary of State Marco Rubio's reforms gutted the department's Office of Global Women's Issues. So sad.

As if that weren't enough, staffers were busy printing and taping up other "resistance" signs around the State Department building. Check out this one if you think the department didn't need pruning; it's supposed to sound like a threat:

If that picture is too small to make out, the text reads:

Here sat America's experts on democracy, human rights (yes, which include women's, LGHTQ, & minorities' rights), elections security, freedom of expression, privacy on countering corruption, violent extremism and disinformation, and more. You've just released them and hundreds of their colleagues into the wild … in the United States of America.

So, if you didn't believe the State Department didn't have an agenda before, and now these experts are "in the wild," free to become full-time activists. They don't have to try to hide their agendas anymore.

Recommended

Blowing My Mind: Scott Jennings Can't Understand Why Dems Are Defending Child Slave Labor at Weed Farms
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Isn't it? Now that they're no longer shackled to the fascist Trump administration, they no longer have to pretend to be objective, or that they weren't activists on the taxpayers' dime. They're out in the wild now and free to be the progressive activists they've always been inside.

Advertisement

***

Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

MARCO RUBIO

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Blowing My Mind: Scott Jennings Can't Understand Why Dems Are Defending Child Slave Labor at Weed Farms
Amy Curtis
'Fire Them All': Here Are MORE Signs Left Around the State Dept. (the Level of Entitlement... Yikes!)
Doug P.
This Is a JOKE: Judge Who Blocked Defunding of Planned Parenthood Amends TRO (Is She Serious Right Now?!)
Amy Curtis
Dem Sen. Chris Van Hollen Found New People to Have Margaritas With (Illegals Might Get Jealous)
Doug P.
Ketanji Brown Jackson: 'I'm Not Afraid to Use My Voice' As She Ignores Jurisprudence and the Constitution
Amy Curtis
POPCORN! Libs of TikTok Completely BROKE Gavin Newsom Last Night and We All Got to Watch
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Blowing My Mind: Scott Jennings Can't Understand Why Dems Are Defending Child Slave Labor at Weed Farms Amy Curtis
Advertisement