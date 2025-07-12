The DRAMA! Fired State Department Employees Receive Tearful Funeral Procession From Colleagues





Break out your tiny violins, Twitchy readers. Some useless bureaucrats at the State Department have been fired.

If you need a few moments to process your grief at this news, please, by all means. We know we've already been through an entire box of Kleenex.

Or, you know, not.

On Friday, about 1,300 employees serving under Marco Rubio started receiving their memos to clear out their desks. Across much of America, where we know the federal government is more bloated than a beached whale carcass, this news was greeted as a step in the right direction.

In the DC swamp, however, you would think that Uber Eats has stopped delivering avocado toast, such was the wailing and gnashing of teeth.

Watch below as the fired employees were actually given a tearful funeral procession as they exited the building.

HAPPENING NOW!! Moving scene - tears, hugs, and cheers - inside the State Dept HQ tonight, as diplomats gathered in the lobby to clap out their laid off colleague, some of which have served for decades 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/kVT3lEUMP4 — Alex Raufoglu (@ralakbar) July 11, 2025

The theater production inside the State Department headquarters was so elaborate, we even got to witness the Sacred Ritual of Personal Belongings.

WATCH! Employees carry out belongings after over 1300 fired at the State Dept pic.twitter.com/sLpwiYWPZk — Alex Raufoglu (@ralakbar) July 11, 2025

What, they couldn't get someone to dress up as Simon of Cyrene to carry their boxes for them?

If you think that we're being a little heartless towards these pink-slipped bureaucrats, take a look at the loving, patriotic memo that one of them allegedly left behind in one of the bathrooms before being shown the door.

A State Department employee shared with PBS News an image from inside the department. The image includes a piece of paper taped to a mirror with the words, "Colleagues, if you remain: RESIST FASCISM. Remember the oath you vowed to uphold."



The State Department is firing around… pic.twitter.com/iq8Geg9p3s — PBS News (@NewsHour) July 11, 2025

Still feel sorry for them? We don't.

They never should have been in government service to begin with. The note is proof of that.

Government employees are so full of themselves. https://t.co/1HDQdNBSFQ — FugitiveMama (@fugitivemama) July 12, 2025

How EVER will the State Department function without these employees (most of whom were civil servants and not actual foreign service officers)?

Why, with their loss, there are only ... 79,000 employees remaining at State.

When they had layoffs at my company long ago, they told us to sit at our desks and wait for a phone call. If the call came, we were let go.



No hugs, no fanfare. Just get your s*** and get out.



Luckily, I was spared.



This is ridiculous https://t.co/u2rMeThIXo — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) July 12, 2025

I have lost several jobs in my life. The most I received was being escorted out by security. Consider yourself lucky, take that fat government severance, and go live like most Americans do. I'm not down with this entitlement. https://t.co/xISE189EXB — Jennifer Oliver O'Connell (@asthegirlturns) July 12, 2025

They are in for a RUDE awakening should any of them be qualified enough to get a job in the private sector.

Yet another difference between the DC bubble and the real world. — Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) July 12, 2025

It's like they live on a different planet. Planet Entitlement.

I'm going to start smoking again if these sexy videos keep popping up. https://t.co/c8XniT6QoZ — Nick Searcy, Actor/Director/Producer/Author (@yesnicksearcy) July 12, 2025

HA! (We love Nick.)

These idiots make America look weak. Good job @marcorubio! Clean that house. https://t.co/P4Rx7UBz2n — Julie Gunlock (@JGunlock) July 12, 2025

Oh, government employees are out of work? pic.twitter.com/TDkC3yTUsE — Godwin Meter (@GodwinMeter) July 12, 2025

Funny, we don't recall all of these tearful farewells for federal employees who were fired by Joe Biden for refusing to take an experimental 'vaccine.'

Every liberal girl I went to high school with said she wanted to work in the State Department, and now it makes sense why.



It's hard to find a more feminized and wokeified Federal agency. 90% of this department needs to be cut immediately. https://t.co/GJZLXrfDGM — Christian Heiens 🏛 (@ChristianHeiens) July 12, 2025

As we noted above, 1,300 is a good start. But those are rookie numbers. Rubio's gotta get those numbers up.

Private sector workers get laid off and nobody cares. They just know they have to get back up and find another job.



Government workers get laid off and it’s like a funeral of a beloved family member who died unexpectedly.



Everyone is sobbing and asking “How could this have… https://t.co/eVyGrE0qbF — A Paradise for Parents (@HalCranmer) July 12, 2025

We kind of like the idea of having a funeral for them. But our procession would probably look a little more like this:

Now, we're talkin'.

Tears of laughter. I’m lucky if I get 10 mins to pack my things when I get fired. Look at these fools giving themselves a parade. https://t.co/2uyQu3zhkr — Sean Spicier - Former Tango Dancer (Parody) (@sean_spicier) July 12, 2025

It’s always performative art with these jerks. https://t.co/RJXApR5KYK — Louise Bartels (@BartelsBartels5) July 12, 2025

The theater kids are getting what's been coming for them for a long time. It's no wonder they needed to put on a play to weep about it.

This display by these deep state leftists is pathetic.



Review the video and fire every one of these idiots. — Ron (@BK4HOF) July 12, 2025

Say, now there's a good idea. Everyone clapping and crying might want to start updating their resumes, too.

Saving taxpayers money and decreasing the bureaucratic bloat is what we voted for. — Boston_Mom (@Boston_Terf) July 12, 2025

Draining the swamp . . . . — Rebel A. Cole (@RebelACole) July 11, 2025

Well yeah, people with useless jobs often cry when faced with a future of having to get a real job. — BartonBella (@BartonBella1) July 12, 2025

Maybe they should have cried less back when DOGE asked them to send in a regular report about what they did that week.

Can we get the names of the people who took time away from their desks to go down to the lobby to stand there and clap?



Asking for a friend..... pic.twitter.com/9pq0slTEll — Eric Schwalm (@Schwalm5132) July 12, 2025

They had a chance to justify their employment. They refused.

Welcome to consequences.

Make them move out of northern Virginia and back to where they came from! https://t.co/V2I3DcfKQC — TugboatPhil - American Boomer (@TugboatPhil) July 12, 2025

Even better. Virginia would be a solid red state without the swamp that has infested the counties in Northern Virginia.

(Ask this writer how he knows.)

It makes sense that the most insane spending I’ve ever found has always been from the State Department https://t.co/247UQBzu3z — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) July 12, 2025

Repeat this every week until there is no one clapping https://t.co/DcLGFDxceZ — Mongo (@Markg6078) July 12, 2025

The fact that federal employees are so unaccustomed to accountability and cutting spending that they hold a ceremony when it finally happens is a huge problem. https://t.co/HMDKgklaZ3 — Penny (@pennyelizabeths) July 12, 2025

It is a massive problem.

But it is a problem we're fixing.

One theater kid -- or 1,300 -- at a time.

