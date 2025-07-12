JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon Pulls NO PUNCHES In Describing Democrats (WATCH)

The Party of Women Strikes Again! Zohran Mamdani Thinks NYPD Shouldn't Respond to...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:00 PM on July 12, 2025
Twitchy

We expect some Democrats to get their panties in a twist over this Fox News interview. But the truth hurts.

JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon speaks the truth about Democrats, and it's fantastic to watch:

Where's the lie?

They do not have bigger hearts.

They despise charity, and think taking other people's money counts as 'helping.'

And they don't even have big hearts for the people they find useful, because the moment those people are no longer useful, the Democrats dump them like a hot potato.

Yup.

The best example of this is the Leftists in Martha's Vineyard.

Illegal immigrants are welcome. In El Paso.

The second they showed up in the rich white neighborhood, they were shipped out.

There's a reason Kamala Harris is drinking wine at her California home instead of the Oval Office, and why the Democratic Party has 20% approval.

They don't care about the failures, because they hate Trump so much.

TRUTH.

Don't look at what they say, look at what they do.

Not one ounce of common sense.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

