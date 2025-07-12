JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon Pulls NO PUNCHES In Describing Democrats (WATCH)

We expect some Democrats to get their panties in a twist over this Fox News interview. But the truth hurts.

JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon speaks the truth about Democrats, and it's fantastic to watch:

Advertisement

😂 — JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon calls Democrats "idiots"



“I have a lot of friends who are Democrats and they are idiots. I always say they have big hearts and little brains. They do not understand how the real-world works." pic.twitter.com/UeHNekdFLI — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 11, 2025

Where's the lie?

They have big hearts, but Conservatives give more money to charity, volunteer more often, adopt more children, and give more blood.



So I don't think it's fair to say Liberals have bigger hearts... — Michelle Tandler (@michelletandler) July 11, 2025

They do not have bigger hearts.

They despise charity, and think taking other people's money counts as 'helping.'

Even the "big hearts" part is mostly an illusion. They have "big hearts" for people they think are useful to them or to the Democratic Party. For everyone else, their hearts are small and black as a piece of coal. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) July 11, 2025

And they don't even have big hearts for the people they find useful, because the moment those people are no longer useful, the Democrats dump them like a hot potato.

His critique includes one sitting Supreme Court Justice. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) July 11, 2025

Yup.

Another myth that Democrats "have big hearts".



The only heart they care about is their own. Look at where they live and how they've inoculated themselves from the consequences of being a Democrat.



Tired of their phony "hearts" and hypocrisy. — Don Schaum (@don11cs) July 11, 2025

The best example of this is the Leftists in Martha's Vineyard.

Illegal immigrants are welcome. In El Paso.

The second they showed up in the rich white neighborhood, they were shipped out.

Dimon said what millions think. Democrats chase feelings while wrecking reality. Big hearts maybe but empty heads destroy nations. This country needs leaders who deal in facts not fairy tales. — For God & Country🇺🇸 (@PatriotVigil) July 11, 2025

There's a reason Kamala Harris is drinking wine at her California home instead of the Oval Office, and why the Democratic Party has 20% approval.

🤣. This is what frustrates me about the Trump Derangement Syndrome people on the "right." They know, or should know, the Left's policies always fail. At least, Democrats have an excuse. https://t.co/zBNOaFkXB6 — Michael Thielen (@MB_Thielen) July 11, 2025

Advertisement

They don't care about the failures, because they hate Trump so much.

Sadly, men like Dimon reflect the failing of modern America.



We've lost the notion that the most successful members of society have an obligation to enter public service.



I don't know anything about Dimon's politics. But I know he'd run New York better than Mamdani. https://t.co/xeZldUiLFw — Tweetoleon (@Tweetoleon) July 12, 2025

TRUTH.

I question the "big heart" premise.



Many pose as "big hearts" for power. https://t.co/1Xojp6TTpF — Boat Guy (@OilGuy19) July 11, 2025

Don't look at what they say, look at what they do.

He got that right. No common sense https://t.co/B4ge8fRwjK — Suzan (@Suzan18116639) July 12, 2025

Not one ounce of common sense.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.



