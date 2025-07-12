Blowing My Mind: Scott Jennings Can't Understand Why Dems Are Defending Child Slave Labor at Weed Farms

Admin Warned That It's Released Hundreds of America's Experts on Democracy 'Into the...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:00 PM on July 12, 2025
Twitter

Every once in a while, this writer will worry that the Democrats might stage a comeback in the 2026 midterms, thus thwarting President Trump and his agenda.

Then the Democrats yell 'LEROY JENKINS' and double down on being bat-guano insane.

This week, they're going to the mattresses over ICE raids that uncovered not only illegal immigrant workers but child labor at California weed farms. Farms that just happened to be owned by a Gavin Newsom donor.

Yeah, that's a sentence this writer just wrote, and it makes her head hurt.

Scott Jennings feels the same way:

It's truly mind-blowing.

Time and again, the Democratic Party picks the worst causes to champion in their unhinged hatred of President Trump.

Just maintaining their love of slavery.

Gavin Newsom is a profoundly arrogant man who thinks he's smarter than he actually is.

The hypocrisy is glaring.

Or maybe they're just mad those kids in cages weren't working the California weed farms.

It's adorable that you think the rest of us didn't see what happened during those ICE raids.

President Trump has broken their brains.

It's a whole darned circus.

You did hear that, and the CNN panelists are largely idiots.

Jennings excluded, of course.

And the census numbers.

When has a Democratic argument not been absolutely ridiculous?

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

