Blowing My Mind: Scott Jennings Can't Understand Why Dems Are Defending Child Slave Labor at Weed Farms

Every once in a while, this writer will worry that the Democrats might stage a comeback in the 2026 midterms, thus thwarting President Trump and his agenda.

Then the Democrats yell 'LEROY JENKINS' and double down on being bat-guano insane.

This week, they're going to the mattresses over ICE raids that uncovered not only illegal immigrant workers but child labor at California weed farms. Farms that just happened to be owned by a Gavin Newsom donor.

Yeah, that's a sentence this writer just wrote, and it makes her head hurt.

Scott Jennings feels the same way:

Are Dems actually trying to convince us that we have to maintain the status quo of illegal immigration because we need little children to pick marijuana in California?



What's the argument here? Gavin Newsom's donors need their slave labor?



This is blowing my mind! pic.twitter.com/FZjPpH4lpm — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) July 12, 2025

It's truly mind-blowing.

Time and again, the Democratic Party picks the worst causes to champion in their unhinged hatred of President Trump.

It's the "we need illegals to pick our cotton" argument that leftists think is somehow compassionate. Zero self awareness with these people....and never a negative word for the employers who exploit the workers. — CarolinaConservative3 (@1776Carolina3) July 12, 2025

Just maintaining their love of slavery.

Nobody is better at stepping on his own member than @GavinNewsom. Why would he wade into this obviously losing issue? Immigrant child and adult slave labor picking marijuana? Really? The hair gel is clearly causing neural leakage.



For those arguing the child labor is old enough… — Cogitotron (@Cogitotron) July 12, 2025

Gavin Newsom is a profoundly arrogant man who thinks he's smarter than he actually is.

Ah yes, the “kids in cages” crowd now defending child labor in pot fields.



When your moral compass is tied to donor dollars, North always points to Newscum. 🌿💰🤡 — Crushing Woke Culture (@CrushWokeAgenda) July 12, 2025

The hypocrisy is glaring.

Or maybe they're just mad those kids in cages weren't working the California weed farms.

.@ScottJenningsKY is gaslighting these issues: His statement is FALSE.



California has specific laws regulating child labor in agriculture, with the minimum age for hire being 12, and restrictions on hazardous occupations and working hours for minors under 16, according to the… — SETIO (@Alpha_Omega312) July 12, 2025

It's adorable that you think the rest of us didn't see what happened during those ICE raids.

The left has always been insane but they are really going to new heights of insanity lately!!! — The Only James Magelk (@TheMagelk) July 12, 2025

President Trump has broken their brains.

We live in 🤡 world perpetrated by the Left https://t.co/dNtSrZ1jJn — Micki Foster (@mfoster0202) July 12, 2025

It's a whole darned circus.

Gavin Newscum tied to this Marijuana farm through one of his donors? Did I just hear that and the toadies at CNN said this is not about California?🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/9rHKtlOU2X — Terry Cocon (@CoconTerry) July 12, 2025

You did hear that, and the CNN panelists are largely idiots.

Jennings excluded, of course.

Mind blowing for sure.

How many times have we heard Dems say we need people to pick our food and clean our houses?

What they mean is they need their votes.

Never forget this little nugget of truth. https://t.co/stQhs6rMb0 — SweetPeaBelle (@SweetPeaBell326) July 12, 2025

And the census numbers.

When has a Democratic argument not been absolutely ridiculous?

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.



