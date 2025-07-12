'Fire Them All': Here Are MORE Signs Left Around the State Dept. (the Level of Entitlement... Yikes!)

The layoffs at the U.S. State Department certainly provided many career bureaucrats and others to prove exactly how entitled some of them are, all while the media provides extremely sympathetic coverage that they never feel compelled to provide when there are mass private sector firings.

Some of those who were laid off, possibly with help from some who haven't been yet, decided to leave "resistance" signs around the building that inadvertently proves why this was necessary.

One of the most prominent signs was "RESIST FASCISM" (apparently resisting fascism involves keeping the federal government as bloated as possible):

A State Department employee shared with PBS News an image from inside the department. The image includes a piece of paper taped to a mirror with the words, "Colleagues, if you remain: RESIST FASCISM. Remember the oath you vowed to uphold."



The State Department is firing around… pic.twitter.com/iq8Geg9p3s — PBS News (@NewsHour) July 11, 2025

Yep, Trump and Rubio now can be very sure there's more to do:

Thus proving the number being fired is entirely inefficient — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 12, 2025

Indeed.

Office windows also helped provide some clues:

Shown here if you zoom in: newly posted signs in the windows of State Department HQ saying "Women's rights are human rights." (Rubio's reforms gutted the department's Office of Global Women's Issues.) pic.twitter.com/5URYNU4t2C — John Hudson (@John_Hudson) July 11, 2025

Well, at least Rubio knows which offices to visit pretty soon.

Here are some new ones. Does anybody think more highly of themselves than these people?

More signs posted today inside the State Department read:



"HISTORY WILL REMEMBER WHAT WAS LOST HERE"



"You have saved so many lives"



"IF YOU SAY YOU LOVE FREEDOM BUT DON'T CARE IF IT APPLIES TO EVERYONE THEN WHAT YOU REALLY LOVE IS PRIVILEGE" https://t.co/2BE5xICdHp pic.twitter.com/Gmc3RWUHOg — Tyler McBrien (@TylerMcBrien) July 11, 2025

Given what we've seen so far from some at the State Department, their lectures about privilege amount to some seriously massive projection.

I am cackling thinking about these potatoes trying to work a real private sector job lol https://t.co/84ZnWddagJ — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) July 12, 2025 Imagine the level of entitlement needed to think you can put signs around the workplace crapping on management where you work. These laid off ones have a rude awakening coming if they end up in the private sector. Hilariously, every single one of these signs is a massive reminder that firing all of these people was the right thing to do. Working for a federal agency isn’t a choose your own adventure. You don’t set policy. Your job is to implement it. https://t.co/vN75UwTMDB — Chris Barron 🇺🇸 (@ChrisRBarron) July 12, 2025 Maybe at some point they'll realize just how good they had it. The FA part is over and the FO era is picking up steam.













