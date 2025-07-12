Blowing My Mind: Scott Jennings Can't Understand Why Dems Are Defending Child Slave...
Admin Warned That It's Released Hundreds of America's Experts on Democracy 'Into the...
This Is a JOKE: Judge Who Blocked Defunding of Planned Parenthood Amends TRO...
Dem Sen. Chris Van Hollen Found New People to Have Margaritas With (Illegals...
Ketanji Brown Jackson: 'I'm Not Afraid to Use My Voice' As She Ignores...
Jasmine Crockett From the Party of Abortion and Soft-on-Crime Policy Says the GOP...
JOURNALISM! New York 'Reporter' Fangirls Over Zohran Mamdani to Tease Upcoming Interview
Who Wants to Tell Her? Mayor Karen Bass Signed an E.O. to 'Protect...
Understanding What ICE Found After Raiding a Cannabis Farm & Why Gavin Newsom...
VIP
Sign Left Behind By Departing State Dept. Officials Helps Prove the Layoffs Were...
Susan Rice Says Trump/Rubio State Dept. Layoffs Are 'Superpower Suicide' While Putin and...
The DRAMA! Fired State Department Employees Receive Tearful Funeral Procession From Collea...
Trump Posts Directive for DHS and ICE on What to Do About Mobs...
Gesticulating Gavin Newsom Says ICE Agents are Being Humiliated and Used as Trump’s...

'Fire Them All': Here Are MORE Signs Left Around the State Dept. (the Level of Entitlement... Yikes!)

Doug P. | 4:18 PM on July 12, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp (adapted from Photo by Karolina Grabowska from Pexels)

The layoffs at the U.S. State Department certainly provided many career bureaucrats and others to prove exactly how entitled some of them are, all while the media provides extremely sympathetic coverage that they never feel compelled to provide when there are mass private sector firings. 

Advertisement

Some of those who were laid off, possibly with help from some who haven't been yet, decided to leave "resistance" signs around the building that inadvertently proves why this was necessary.

One of the most prominent signs was "RESIST FASCISM" (apparently resisting fascism involves keeping the federal government as bloated as possible):

Yep, Trump and Rubio now can be very sure there's more to do: 

Indeed.

Office windows also helped provide some clues: 

Well, at least Rubio knows which offices to visit pretty soon. 

Here are some new ones. Does anybody think more highly of themselves than these people? 

Recommended

Blowing My Mind: Scott Jennings Can't Understand Why Dems Are Defending Child Slave Labor at Weed Farms
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Given what we've seen so far from some at the State Department, their lectures about privilege amount to some seriously massive projection. 

Imagine the level of entitlement needed to think you can put signs around the workplace crapping on management where you work. These laid off ones have a rude awakening coming if they end up in the private sector.
Maybe at some point they'll realize just how good they had it. The FA part is over and the FO era is picking up steam. 





Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and attempts to save the Deep State and their precious bloated bureaucracy.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thanks for your support and have a fantastic weekend!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Blowing My Mind: Scott Jennings Can't Understand Why Dems Are Defending Child Slave Labor at Weed Farms
Amy Curtis
This Is a JOKE: Judge Who Blocked Defunding of Planned Parenthood Amends TRO (Is She Serious Right Now?!)
Amy Curtis
Admin Warned That It's Released Hundreds of America's Experts on Democracy 'Into the Wild'
Brett T.
Dem Sen. Chris Van Hollen Found New People to Have Margaritas With (Illegals Might Get Jealous)
Doug P.
Ketanji Brown Jackson: 'I'm Not Afraid to Use My Voice' As She Ignores Jurisprudence and the Constitution
Amy Curtis
POPCORN! Libs of TikTok Completely BROKE Gavin Newsom Last Night and We All Got to Watch
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Blowing My Mind: Scott Jennings Can't Understand Why Dems Are Defending Child Slave Labor at Weed Farms Amy Curtis
Advertisement