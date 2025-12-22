VIP
Nicholas Kristof Says Congolese Girls Suffer Because of Careless Men in DC
Department of Interior Pulling the Plug on Five Wind Farms, Citing National Security Concerns

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on December 22, 2025
Chinatopix Via AP

Secretary of the Interior Doug Berman appeared on Fox Business to announce that his department was suspending the leases for five offshore wind farm projects due to national security concerns, including radar interference. 

The Boston Globe made sure to point out that the national security risks were "unspecified."

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey was upset about the news:

We didn't need to hear that there were national security concerns to feel glad these leases are being suspended.

