Department of Interior Pulling the Plug on Five Wind Farms, Citing National Security Concerns

Secretary of the Interior Doug Berman appeared on Fox Business to announce that his department was suspending the leases for five offshore wind farm projects due to national security concerns, including radar interference.

.@SecretaryBurgum says @Interior is suspending the leases for five expensive, unreliable offshore wind farm projects due to national security concerns — including radar interference.



(FACT: Just one natural gas pipeline can supply as much energy as these five projects combined) pic.twitter.com/A8PWhTKrBH — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) December 22, 2025

The Trump administration said it is pausing leases for five large-scale offshore wind projects under construction in the East Coast due to unspecified national security risks identified by the Pentagon. https://t.co/c3bCz7nqLq — The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) December 22, 2025

The Boston Globe made sure to point out that the national security risks were "unspecified."

This is welcome news for the offshore fishing industry, who can breathe a sigh of relief knowing this ill-conceived project will not be able to proceed with further disrupting the area’s marine wildlife habitat. https://t.co/kj3KesK9nD — Texas Public Policy Foundation (@TPPF) December 22, 2025

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey was upset about the news:

Vineyard Wind has powered homes and businesses—and thousands of jobs—for a year.



Stopping construction days before Christmas, in the dead of winter, is reckless and dangerous.



We're in touch with other states and doing everything we can to finish these projects. https://t.co/GFfv6UpyJO — Governor Maura Healey (@MassGovernor) December 22, 2025

Vineyard wind is a Chinese based company. This is a matter of National security. If they are so useful why are out utility bills the highest in the country? They are horrendous monstrousities and they are killing the wildlife and they are harming our fishing industry. — Lin Costco 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@llandyp52) December 22, 2025

They are ineffective and expensive; I’m sure you meant well but they do not work. Stop forcing the issue. — Tünde Bodnár (@tunde_bodnar) December 22, 2025

Should have never started them on the first place. They are horrific for the environment. — SusaninMA🇺🇸 (@SusaninMa) December 22, 2025

🚨 JUST IN: It's been revealed that the FIVE offshore windmill projects being terminated by President Trump and Sec. Doug Burgum could be replaced with *ONE* natural gas pipeline to produce the same amount of energy.



WIND ENERGY SUCKS! Trump is right!pic.twitter.com/g1YZ91Wrlb — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 22, 2025

Technically, it blows. — Stephen Green (@VodkaPundit) December 22, 2025

Technically it does suck. People think the wind blows. It doesn't. It's sucked from a high pressure area to a low pressure area. Physics. So in actuality, wind power is produced when the wind sucks. Yes.. WIND ENERGY SUCKS 🙂 — Troutbum55 (@Mayflynut) December 22, 2025

Wind is a taxpayer funded science project, expensive, intermittent, and duct taped to the grid with gas anyway. Build the pipeline, cut the subsidies, and let energy prices drop like a rock. — rowdyamerican (@rowdyamerican69) December 22, 2025

MAGA is pro whales

Dems hate the whales pic.twitter.com/R6l6xEUojv — ᴶᴺQ (@JNeurvine) December 22, 2025

4 of 5 companies involved in the projects are from the EU. — ₴₮₳₵₭฿ⱠɆɆĐ 👾 (@StackBleed) December 22, 2025

They are useless and unreliable and generally a really stupid idea. Shut them all down pic.twitter.com/Ymyic0kEY4 — March Flowers 🇺🇸 (@Marchflowers916) December 22, 2025

Oh, thank God 🙌🏼🙌🏼

As soon as VA elected the new governor, I read that they were going to restart the construction off our coast.

This is great news. — Angel'sDemons 🇺🇸🦅🇺🇸 (@Angel_H_70) December 22, 2025

Wind turbines were never going to be the future. It was always about globalist making money at the expense of the American taxpayers. — Kimberly (@Kimberl62811461) December 22, 2025

It's just common sense. We have an over abundance of natural gas reserves, it's time to use it and export it. — Tom (@Tom88206311) December 22, 2025

We didn't need to hear that there were national security concerns to feel glad these leases are being suspended.

***

