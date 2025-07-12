Judge Blocks the Trump Administration From Some Aspects of Its Immigration Sweeps in LA

As the editor continually asks, why did we even bother having an election in November if the winner was going to have every aspect of his agenda blocked by the judiciary? As Fox News' Bill Melugin reports, a Los Angeles federal judge blocked the Trump administration from carrying out some of the more "controversial" aspects of its immigration sweeps. This is as we're letting it sink in that Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has signed an Executive Directive "to help our city protect itself from the federal government."

BREAKING: @FoxNews has learned that LA federal judge Maame Ewusi-Mensah Frimpong (Biden appointee), has written a tentative decision that sides w/ the ACLU & plaintiffs over the Trump administration & will potentially block DHS from carrying out arrests at Home Depots, car… pic.twitter.com/ReaEvWdjCA — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) July 10, 2025

The post continues:

… washes, etc in the LA area. Sources who have reviewed Judge Frimpong’s tentative decision tell us her order will block ICE and Border Patrol from relying on race, Spanish speaking, location, and type of work when making immigration arrests. Additionally, DHS will be blocked from conducting stops of suspected illegal immigrants unless the agent has a reasonable suspicion that there is a violation of immigration law. The ACLU and a handful of plaintiffs sued the Trump administration, alleging they were doing “deportation dragnets” in LA by making mass arrests that were based only on skin color and race. The Trump administration DOJ denies this, saying all arrests are in accordance with the law and are based on the totality of the circumstances, including surveillance, intelligence, and locations where illegal immigrants are known to work or be hired. Judge Frimpong said in court today that her tentative decision is not final, and she can change her mind at any moment. She expects to make her final ruling tomorrow. But for now, this case is shaping up to be a loss for the Trump administration, which will undoubtedly appeal once it’s finalized. This ruling will affect the Central District of California (7 SoCal counties). The ACLU is expected to give a press conference here in downtown LA after today’s court hearing wraps up.

Of course … the AMERICAN Civil Liberties Union.

BREAKING: As we reported last night, LA federal judge Maame Ewusi-Mensah Frimpong has now made her tentative order final, and is blocking the Trump administration, effective immediately, from carrying out some of the more controversial aspects of its immigration sweeps in LA. 👇🏻 https://t.co/g8cFNPehlj — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) July 12, 2025

A liberal federal judge has issued a tentative ruling to ban the U.S. government from arresting illegal foreign nationals in southern California. Judge Maame Ewusi-Mensah Frimpong is siding with the ACLU & open border activist groups. Read: https://t.co/ra1VodUD0J — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) July 11, 2025

The Post Millennial reports:

Frimpong, who during the hearing indicated that government lawyer Sean Skedzielewski could not back up his claim that federal agents were not indiscriminately targeting people, said arrest reports did not include information "as to why they arrested this person, how they happened to be where they were and what they did." Frimpong told attorneys on Thursday that she intended to grant two temporary restraining orders. The first would be to block stops and arrests while the other would concern the right to legal counsel by those who were detained. The case comes as ICE has been targeting California, a sanctuary state with the largest illegal immigrant population in the US, for workplace enforcement and to detain illegal immigrant criminals. A raid on a weed farm on Thursday found 8 unaccompanied children at the site.

The ruling has just been issued. A communist judge in LA has ordered ICE to report directly to her and radical left NGOs — not the president. This is another act of insurrection against the United States and its sovereign people. https://t.co/pkEjl7lEP4 — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) July 12, 2025

Ignore the judge. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) July 12, 2025

Ignore her and continue the raids. — TheOldZombie (@Zombieshoot) July 12, 2025

Of course the DEI judge made it final on a Friday to buy her a couple of days over the weekend before this gets overturned on Monday or Tuesday. Time to start impeaching these judges. — America First Patriot Living In NEWSOM SHI*HOLE (@DoTheRightWing) July 12, 2025

This is a coup. — BYE1989 (@Ludlow1997) July 12, 2025

She can’t, and the raids will continue. This is a non-justiciable matter of foreign policy that’s within the President’s Article II constitutional powers. — Ratio_Disputati (@Ratio_Disputati) July 12, 2025

She doesn’t have this authority. It will be overturned on appeal. — Patty Free (@pattymaese8) July 12, 2025

What happens now. SCOTUS reviews the immigration case a second time? — Average Beginner 🦄💨✨ (@BeginnerAverage) July 12, 2025

Probably.

She does not have the power to control federal law enforcement. — LoveHerMadly (@Xlovehermadly) July 12, 2025

As much as Bass has the right to override the federal government with "executive directives."

It will be overturned. I am sick of these activist judges. — Pam Bible (@bible1_pam) July 12, 2025

These judges will do anything to keep the Trump administration from fulfilling the campaign promises we all voted for.

