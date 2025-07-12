Media SPIN: Daily Beast Conveniently Omits the Word 'Illegal' From Poll on Popularity...
Judge Blocks the Trump Administration From Some Aspects of Its Immigration Sweeps in LA

Brett T. | 6:30 PM on July 12, 2025
Twitchy

As the editor continually asks,  why did we even bother having an election in November if the winner was going to have every aspect of his agenda blocked by the judiciary? As Fox News' Bill Melugin reports, a Los Angeles federal judge blocked the Trump administration from carrying out some of the more "controversial" aspects of its immigration sweeps. This is as we're letting it sink in that Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has signed an Executive Directive "to help our city protect itself from the federal government."

The post continues:

… washes, etc in the LA area. 

Sources who have reviewed Judge Frimpong’s tentative decision tell us her order will block ICE and Border Patrol from relying on race, Spanish speaking, location, and type of work when making immigration arrests. 

Additionally, DHS will be blocked from conducting stops of suspected illegal immigrants unless the agent has a reasonable suspicion that there is a violation of immigration law. 

The ACLU and a handful of plaintiffs sued the Trump administration, alleging they were doing “deportation dragnets” in LA by making mass arrests that were based only on skin color and race.

The Trump administration DOJ denies this, saying all arrests are in accordance with the law and are based on the totality of the circumstances, including surveillance, intelligence, and locations where illegal immigrants are known to work or be hired.

Judge Frimpong said in court today that her tentative decision is not final, and she can change her mind at any moment. She expects to make her final ruling tomorrow.

But for now, this case is shaping up to be a loss for the Trump administration, which will undoubtedly appeal once it’s finalized.

This ruling will affect the Central District of California (7 SoCal counties). 

The ACLU is expected to give a press conference here in downtown LA after today’s court hearing wraps up.

Of course … the AMERICAN Civil Liberties Union.

The Post Millennial reports:

Frimpong, who during the hearing indicated that government lawyer Sean Skedzielewski could not back up his claim that federal agents were not indiscriminately targeting people, said arrest reports did not include information "as to why they arrested this person, how they happened to be where they were and what they did."

Frimpong told attorneys on Thursday that she intended to grant two temporary restraining orders. The first would be to block stops and arrests while the other would concern the right to legal counsel by those who were detained.

The case comes as ICE has been targeting California, a sanctuary state with the largest illegal immigrant population in the US, for workplace enforcement and to detain illegal immigrant criminals. A raid on a weed farm on Thursday found 8 unaccompanied children at the site.

Probably.

As much as Bass has the right to override the federal government with "executive directives."

These judges will do anything to keep the Trump administration from fulfilling the campaign promises we all voted for.

