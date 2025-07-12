Who Wants to Tell Her? Mayor Karen Bass Signed an E.O. to 'Protect L.A. From the Federal Government'

Understanding What ICE Found After Raiding a Cannabis Farm & Why Gavin Newsom...
Doug P. | 12:35 PM on July 12, 2025
It appears that Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is this close to trying to secede from the federal government under President Donald Trump. 

Bass even took the "let this sink in" approach when announcing her latest executive directive: 

Sanctuary City Democrats don't want anything to do with the federal government with the exception of being happy to keep taking money from them. Good luck with that, mayor.

That EO from Bass did sound a bit insurrection-y.

It might be about time to take her into custody and form a congressional panel to look into all this. 

Bass also said she's ordered city officials not to cooperate with federal officers who are enforcing immigration laws:

"We are a proud city of immigrants, and with the Trump administration signaling that they will ratchet up their chaotic approach, I'm making sure we deploy every resource and tool available within the city to ensure that we are supporting immigrant communities," Bass said in a statement. 

Under the directive, all city departments will be required to ensure they are in compliance with Los Angeles' "sanctuary city ordinance," which prohibits the use of city resources and personnel in federal immigration enforcement. It also mandates that each department deliver preparedness plans within two weeks to ensure no immigration activity occurs on city property.

As usual the Dems intentionally conflation legal and illegal immigration. Additionally, there's always a tweet:

Exceptions do apply, because for some the rules are "D"ifferent.

