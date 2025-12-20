Somali Sheriff Says Now That We've Been Hired, It Means We're Working for Our Own People

As Operations Move to Columbus, Officials Vow Not to Work With ICE
Brett T. | 11:00 PM on December 20, 2025
Meme

This reader doesn't speak the language, so he can't guarantee the accuracy of the transcription, but it sure sounds like this Minnesota sheriff is telling the Somali population of the state that now that Somalis have been hired as law enforcement, they are working for their own people. They understand the language, the culture, and the way of life. He sounds like Rep. Ilhan Omar.

When news first started to spread about the massive, billion-dollar fraud perpetrated by the Somali community in Minnesota, local and national media instantly jumped in with stories about the rich history of Somali integration in Minnesota. You'd think part of the integration would be learning to speak the language. Failed Minneapolis mayoral contestant Omar Fateh spoke in Somali at rallies while waving the Somali flag.

The post continues:

The Minnesota Supreme Court actually overturned his ruling so he could be let out of jail early.

Officer Mohamed Noor wasn't the first Somali-American policeman in Minnesota, but he was the first in in precinct, and CBS News reports that "to those in Minnesota's Somali community, the largest in the United States, he was seen as a role model, and his hiring was celebrated."

This is certainly not the first time we've heard this message. Back in July, the former prime minister of Somalia, Hassan Ali Khaire, attended a campaign event with Rep. Ilhan Omar and rallied the crowd by assuring them that Omar's interests aren't those of Minnesota or the United States, but of Somalia.

***

