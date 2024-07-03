Former Prime Minister Says Rep. Ilhan Omar's Interests Are the Interests of Somalia

Report: President Joe Biden Tells Staff, 'I Am Running'
Brett T.  |  6:30 PM on July 03, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

This clip was apparently posted over the weekend, but we're just seeing it now. Apparently, the former prime minister of Somalia, Hassan Ali Khaire,  attended a campaign event with Rep. Ilhan Omar, and rallied the crowd by assuring them that Omar's interests aren't those of Minnesota of the United States, but of Somalia. It's not like it was a big secret or anything, but it's kind of shocking to hear it said out loud at a rally.

And yet they were elected to Congress. We see they've imported enough voters.

She was kicked off of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, right?

The American Accountability Foundation says it's filed an ethics complaint:

First, Omar knowingly accepted former Somalia Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire's services at her campaign events. That goes beyond the scope of the limited volunteer services permitted by a foreign national and involved impermissible decision-making. Khaire’s particularity in which he engaged in a get-out-the-vote effort for Omar amounts to clear “prohibited decision-making.” 

Second, Khaire’s services to Omar’s campaign appear to be compensated by a prohibited source. Based on recent reports, it appears that the Minneapolis-based nonprofit group Ka Joog may have sponsored Khaire’s trip to the US. Omar’s acceptance of Mr. Khaire’s providing his campaign services indicates that Rep. Omar knowingly accepted a corporate contribution associated with Mr. Khaire’s travel and lodging costs to galvanize an important constituency ahead of her August primary election.

You May Literally Have to Kill Your Friends and Family Members Who Support Trump
Brett T.
Ethics investigations into campaign spending seem to be a thing among The Squad.

You get who you vote for.

Yes, Minnesota did replace its "problematic" flag, which featured a farmer working in a field as a Native American rides away on a horse; the state legislature called it a "cluttered and genocidal mess." Now it looks a whole lot like the flag of the Puntland State of Somalia, where Omar is from.

***

Tags: ILHAN OMAR

You May Literally Have to Kill Your Friends and Family Members Who Support Trump
Brett T.
Sounds Pretty Racist: Teen Vogue Editor-in-Chief Puts Out Call for 'POC Only' Political Writers
Grateful Calvin
Brian Stelter Commits Blasphemy Against Biden So Bad He Deletes Tweet
Gordon K
State-Sanctioned Sexual Harassment: Female NHS Workers Forced to Change in Front of Men
Amy Curtis
OOF: If the WH Didn't Like the NY Times' Story on Biden, They're REALLY Going to Hate Their New Poll
Doug P.
Dear Diary: Jim Acosta Sucks Up to Biden White House, Says He Also Enjoys a Good Nap
Amy Curtis

