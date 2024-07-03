Former Prime Minister Says Rep. Ilhan Omar's Interests Are the Interests of Somalia

This clip was apparently posted over the weekend, but we're just seeing it now. Apparently, the former prime minister of Somalia, Hassan Ali Khaire, attended a campaign event with Rep. Ilhan Omar, and rallied the crowd by assuring them that Omar's interests aren't those of Minnesota of the United States, but of Somalia. It's not like it was a big secret or anything, but it's kind of shocking to hear it said out loud at a rally.

“Ilhan’s interest aren’t those of #Minnesota or the people of #America but the interests of #Somalia”



These were the words the former Prime Minister of #Somalia @HassanAKhaire revealed at a rally in support of @Ilhan Omar exposing the true intentions of @Ilhan serving as a… pic.twitter.com/793NsYikp4 — 𝐃𝐫 𝐂𝐚𝐚𝐫𝐨 (@DrCaaro) June 30, 2024

Sounds like treason to me. — Earwax Abe (@earwaxabe) July 1, 2024

They never became American. — Political Blasphememes (@PBlasphememes) June 30, 2024

And yet they were elected to Congress. We see they've imported enough voters.

He didn't have to say the quiet part aloud, but he did. — Photogater (@photogater) June 30, 2024

Well, that seems to be a clear reason she needs to be completely gone. — Mutant Dwarf (@Charles61592281) June 30, 2024

She was kicked off of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, right?

The American Accountability Foundation says it's filed an ethics complaint:

🚨UPDATE: AAF has filed an ethics complaint with the U.S. House of Representatives Office of Congressional Ethics against Ilhan Omar.



This rally included two blatant violation of the Federal Elections Campaign Act. No one is above the law. @IlhanMN must be held accountable.… https://t.co/pQ63gwl3Ni — American Accountability Foundation (@ExposingBiden) July 3, 2024

First, Omar knowingly accepted former Somalia Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire's services at her campaign events. That goes beyond the scope of the limited volunteer services permitted by a foreign national and involved impermissible decision-making. Khaire’s particularity in which he engaged in a get-out-the-vote effort for Omar amounts to clear “prohibited decision-making.” Second, Khaire’s services to Omar’s campaign appear to be compensated by a prohibited source. Based on recent reports, it appears that the Minneapolis-based nonprofit group Ka Joog may have sponsored Khaire’s trip to the US. Omar’s acceptance of Mr. Khaire’s providing his campaign services indicates that Rep. Omar knowingly accepted a corporate contribution associated with Mr. Khaire’s travel and lodging costs to galvanize an important constituency ahead of her August primary election.

Ethics investigations into campaign spending seem to be a thing among The Squad.

Expel her, and deport her to Somalia. — Yurassis Dragon (@koehl3452) July 3, 2024

Sure looks like foreign election interference. Is he registered with FARA? — DaveX (@badendave) July 3, 2024

This is not the first time this US congresswoman made it clear to everyone that she is a foreign agent hiding plain sight.



She is a mole planted in there by Somalia’s rogue regime to influence US policy making. https://t.co/lgPYjxW0ub pic.twitter.com/kk2AzHNM99 — HE. AMB. HAGGOOGANE (@HAGGOOGANE) July 3, 2024

I think Minnesota's constitution would allow her to be removed over this. — IN G-D's HANDS 🇺🇸 (@CarolynCrider3) July 1, 2024

Serious question- if you live in Minnesota how do you feel about this? — susannah (@SusannahWhan) July 1, 2024

You get who you vote for.

Yes, Minnesota did replace its "problematic" flag, which featured a farmer working in a field as a Native American rides away on a horse; the state legislature called it a "cluttered and genocidal mess." Now it looks a whole lot like the flag of the Puntland State of Somalia, where Omar is from.

Your state has been conquered in a war most of the citizens never knew they were in, and is now being used as a beach head to destroy the rest of your nation. Good luck🤷🏽 — Life Liberty Pursuit of Happiness Guy (@liberty_of18126) June 30, 2024

