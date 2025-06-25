Marina Medvin Calls Zohan Mamdani Victory Celebration 'The Whitest Party in NYC'

Jake Tapper Elicits Major Laughs With His Self-Righteous Claim that CNN’s ‘Obligation Is...
Brett T. | 11:30 PM on June 25, 2025

We thought the same thing when we saw the video of Democratic Socialists Headquarters on election night on Tuesday in New York City, so we're glad we're not the only ones who noticed it. As you know, socialist Zohan Mamdani beat out Andrew Cuomo for the Democratic nomination for mayor of New York, and it's our guess that college-educated Gen Z voters put him over the top. 

Just as all of the "No Kings" protests were overwhelmingly white Boomers, the Mamdani victory party was a whole bunch of white kids jumping around.

Marina Medvin called it "the whitest party in NYC" so we didn't have to:

So, young white kids with liberal arts college degrees and no real-life experience voted for the socialist. Surprise.

There's no one there older than 30, tops.

Moves to Florida?

May these young white socialists get what they voted for.

***

NEW YORK

