Marina Medvin Calls Zohan Mamdani Victory Celebration 'The Whitest Party in NYC'

We thought the same thing when we saw the video of Democratic Socialists Headquarters on election night on Tuesday in New York City, so we're glad we're not the only ones who noticed it. As you know, socialist Zohan Mamdani beat out Andrew Cuomo for the Democratic nomination for mayor of New York, and it's our guess that college-educated Gen Z voters put him over the top.

Zohran Mamdani doing extremely well with college-educated voters, while the working-class overwhelmingly rejects him, is further proof that our higher education system is failing. pic.twitter.com/2VX22FOWXH — Geiger Capital (@Geiger_Capital) June 24, 2025

Just as all of the "No Kings" protests were overwhelmingly white Boomers, the Mamdani victory party was a whole bunch of white kids jumping around.

They are celebrating victory of Muslim Zohran Mamdani in Democratic primary for mayor of New York. They'll find out, New York will become worse than London. pic.twitter.com/Rkg8wQNO6F — RadioGenoa (@RadioGenoa) June 25, 2025

Marina Medvin called it "the whitest party in NYC" so we didn't have to:

The whitest party in NYC is the Zohran election night party. This is incredible. I’ve never seen so little diversity in NY. pic.twitter.com/Bu7z3tlB1L — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) June 25, 2025

So, young white kids with liberal arts college degrees and no real-life experience voted for the socialist. Surprise.

It’s like something out of a 1980s movie. pic.twitter.com/7zeRHeBnh0 — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) June 25, 2025

There's no one there older than 30, tops.

Mamdani is the trust fund candidate. — Daniel Kotzin (@DanielKotzin) June 25, 2025

Looks like a reunion of the Harvard and Columbia encampments. — The Flag Guy (@TheFlagGuy_) June 25, 2025

13yr olds celebrating the school president who promised to abolish homework — GoshuAAAA (@Skipper1913) June 25, 2025

The cocktail of "White Guilt" and promises of "Free Stuff" makes for a potent emotional appeal. — Anastasia (@XtasiaTV) June 25, 2025

The air positively resonates with the virtuous vibes. — Jack Burton (@tunedloop) June 25, 2025

And nobody’s going to complain about the lack of diversity here. Because they really don’t care about diversity.



They just want their way. — Rebecca V. Proud American 🇺🇸 (@AntiCommieBecca) June 25, 2025

“Free stuff! We’ll never have to work again!” — Michael Stepakoff (@StepakoffM) June 25, 2025

They have NO idea what is coming for them . Sad really — USA (@USAStrong2) June 25, 2025

Moves to Florida?

I can smell the college debt and oat milk from here. — Ha Ha Business Inc. (@hahabusinessinc) June 25, 2025

i hope they all get exactly what they voted for. — cyber monkey (@cybermonkeyman) June 25, 2025

Most of them trained in socialism at their colleges by Marxist professors. Conservatives gave up the institutions long ago. — CaptainsJournal (@BrutusMaximus50) June 25, 2025

They believe in their core they know what’s best for everyone else. Including minorities. They refuse to listen. — bd (@bdactual) June 25, 2025

I’ve never seen so little testosterone in NY — MrCultmander (@Cultmander76) June 25, 2025

Yep. White transplants , trust fund kids who are pushing real New Yorkers out of their neighborhoods.😡 — Freedom Lover anti-communist 🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@IanasCrina) June 25, 2025

A shocking display of self-loathing young white people, indoctrinated by a Marxist education system and raised by woke parents who failed to teach them right from wrong, good from evil and chivalry from cowardice… — Skol Retired 🟦 (@KevinMu0823) June 25, 2025

All I see is a bunch of young people who think they know what’s right for a world that they haven’t even fully experienced yet and therefore do not yet fully understand.



There’s nothing unique about this, this is just the naivety of youth on repeat for another generation.… — Danny Copus (@DannyCopus) June 25, 2025

May these young white socialists get what they voted for.

***