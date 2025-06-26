CNN’s Jake Tapper Pushes Fake Narrative About Iran Bombing Mission and then Guest Tells Him Trump’s Right

CNN’s Jake Tapper went on a long rant Wednesday night pushing his ‘news’ outlet’s fake narrative that President Donald Trump’s ordered bombing of Iran’s nuclear facilities was not a success. Immediately after his rant ended, an expert on his show told Tapper that Trump was right, leaving him speechless. Too funny!

Hahahaha fake news king Jake Tapper spent his opening 10 minutes tonight claiming that Trump might not have destroyed Iran’s nuclear program… Then after spewing lie after lie, his very first guest - a CNN “analyst” - comes on and destroys his whole narrative by saying that all signs point to Trump being correct My favorite part is that Tapper’s only response was to say “hmmm” lol How does @jaketapper still have a job?

Those words should cause you to laugh out loud.

It’s always best to assume CNN is trying to mislead you because they are.

Starts out with a strawman question. Is it all gone? No one claimed that nor was it the goal. Refinement was the target. Not the facility or reactors but weapon refinement capability. — MostlyHarmless (@harmless_human) June 26, 2025

Catch up ffs @jaketapper stop pushing a low level criminal leak. pic.twitter.com/XVqOl1NDK8 — County MAGA (@ShaBacksTheBlue) June 26, 2025

CNN knows it has been caught, but no apology is forthcoming.

Posters say that’s because Tapper is not paid to tell the truth.

Tapper is paid to lie and spread disinformation. — JER MEHTA (@Manashni) June 25, 2025

That’s for damn sure — TheStormHasArrived (@TheStormRedux) June 25, 2025

We agree.

Commenters expect Tapper to convert his dishonesty into a cash-grab book a few years from now.

And write a book about his lies 2 years later. He’s the happy to be completely wrong subjective “reporter” that will try to capitalize on his lies later 🙄 — mcastor (@mcastor9) June 26, 2025

Trapper is gathering material for his next tell-all book, claiming he lied because others told him to. His statements are old, tiresome, and untruthful. — callmetess (@callmetess44118) June 26, 2025

Save it for your next book loser — Clyde (@gr8_clyde) June 25, 2025

Coming to a Dollar Tree near you!

Posters have some closing thoughts and observations.

@cnn and @jaketapper are going to crash and burn. Their own pile BS will be the fuel that the fire consumes. — That Guy Sam (@Samsez17) June 25, 2025

Enemy of the people — TheStormHasArrived (@TheStormRedux) June 25, 2025

They provide comic relief and endless clips to laugh at. — AmericaeMagna (@CarmenLour97722) June 26, 2025

Circuses need clowns 🤡 — DOGE Adjacent (@askdan) June 26, 2025

CNN just lies constantly — Pedestrians Xing 🇺🇸 🦅 (@XingPedestrians) June 26, 2025

Waiting for CNN to bring out those 51 intelligence officials again — Ernesto Ronin (@Ronin1021) June 26, 2025

Natasha Bertrand, who pushed the ‘51 intelligence officials’ calling Hunter Biden’s laptop Russian disinformation story, is the same ‘reporter’ who pushed the false narrative that the Iran bombing wasn’t successful. Amazing.