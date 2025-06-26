CNN’s Jake Tapper Pushes Fake Narrative About Iran Bombing Mission and then Guest Tells Him Trump’s Right

Alligator Alcatraz: Construction of Illegal Alien Detention Site Begins in the Florida Eve...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:22 AM on June 26, 2025
Townhall Media

CNN’s Jake Tapper went on a long rant Wednesday night pushing his ‘news’ outlet’s fake narrative that President Donald Trump’s ordered bombing of Iran’s nuclear facilities was not a success. Immediately after his rant ended, an expert on his show told Tapper that Trump was right, leaving him speechless. Too funny!

Start here. (READ)

Hahahaha fake news king Jake Tapper spent his opening 10 minutes tonight claiming that Trump might not have destroyed Iran’s nuclear program…

Then after spewing lie after lie, his very first guest - a CNN “analyst” - comes on and destroys his whole narrative by saying that all signs point to Trump being correct My favorite part is that Tapper’s only response was to say “hmmm” lol

How does @jaketapper still have a job?

Here’s the full exchange. (WATCH)

Those words should cause you to laugh out loud.

It’s always best to assume CNN is trying to mislead you because they are.

CNN knows it has been caught, but no apology is forthcoming.

Posters say that’s because Tapper is not paid to tell the truth.

We agree.

Commenters expect Tapper to convert his dishonesty into a cash-grab book a few years from now.

Coming to a Dollar Tree near you!

Posters have some closing thoughts and observations.

Natasha Bertrand, who pushed the ‘51 intelligence officials’ calling Hunter Biden’s laptop Russian disinformation story, is the same ‘reporter’ who pushed the false narrative that the Iran bombing wasn’t successful. Amazing.

