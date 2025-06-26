Billy Baldwin Wants to Know How Many Soldiers Will Die Due to Trump's Mental Illness

CNN’s Jake Tapper Pushes Fake Narrative About Iran Bombing Mission and then Guest...
Brett T. | 12:00 AM on June 26, 2025
Twitchy

Hey, who's ready for a hot take from one of the lesser Baldwin brothers?

Where's the mental illness come from? It seems that President Donald Trump posted a minute-long video of footage of the B-2 bomber to his Truth Social account. Full disclosure: Many years ago, this editor went to an air show where the B-2 did a fly-over, and it was cool.

But simply by posting footage of the B-2 bomber, Billy Baldwin seems to think Trump has a mental illness and is going to get people killed. He posted this three days after a successful B-2 bombing run over Iran's nuclear facilities in which zero American soldiers were killed.

Boom.

We were going to say that Baldwin probably thinks anyone pictured holding a gun is mentally ill, but then again, his brother can be seen holding one on the big screen, so …

***

DONALD TRUMP IRAN MILITARY

