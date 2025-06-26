Billy Baldwin Wants to Know How Many Soldiers Will Die Due to Trump's Mental Illness

Hey, who's ready for a hot take from one of the lesser Baldwin brothers?

Where's the mental illness come from? It seems that President Donald Trump posted a minute-long video of footage of the B-2 bomber to his Truth Social account. Full disclosure: Many years ago, this editor went to an air show where the B-2 did a fly-over, and it was cool.

But simply by posting footage of the B-2 bomber, Billy Baldwin seems to think Trump has a mental illness and is going to get people killed. He posted this three days after a successful B-2 bombing run over Iran's nuclear facilities in which zero American soldiers were killed.

How many American soldiers will die due to Trump's mental illness?pic.twitter.com/DSH6fhw1ey — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) June 25, 2025

So far your brother has killed more Americans than any of Trump’s military actions 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/e68spPS32r — Green Beret Nap Time (@GBNT1952) June 25, 2025

Boom.

Exactly one less American than Alec killed so far — mkweaver (@MarkWeaver93) June 25, 2025

They have all graduated from the Alec Baldwin School of Gun Safety. No need to worry 😁 — Dan Leonard (@dan5000t) June 25, 2025

Not as many as your brother killed apparently — The Old Knickerbocker (@Dexpectations12) June 25, 2025

Fewer than your brother killed... — cindi c (@cindicheever) June 25, 2025

The same number of hit films you have. ZERO — Not Art Rooney II (@NotArtRooneyII) June 25, 2025

No American soldiers will die because of this truth social post, Billy. I hope that helps. — Natalie Jean Beisner (@NJBeisner) June 25, 2025

We were going to say that Baldwin probably thinks anyone pictured holding a gun is mentally ill, but then again, his brother can be seen holding one on the big screen, so …

