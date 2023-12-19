Minnesota's New State Flag Looks a Little Familiar

Kamala Harris Announces 'Fight for Our Reproductive Freedoms Tour'
Brett T.  |  6:30 PM on December 19, 2023
Minnesota Historical Society

We weren't aware of it, but Minnesota is getting a new state flag. According to KARE 11, the decision follows a call to retire the state's old flag:

The new design follows calls to change the current Minnesota flag, which features the state seal on a field of blue. The seal shows a Native American riding off into the sunset while a white settler plows his field next to a rifle leaning on a nearby stump. Critics have called that imagery offensive for depicting a Native American being driven off the land.

Is this like when Land o' Lakes removed the Native American woman from its butter boxes?

We can see the problem: it glamorizes "settler" culture and also includes a rifle.

End Wokeness notes that the proposed new flag looks a whole lot like the flag of the Puntland State of Somalia, where Rep. Ilhan Omar is from.

KARE 11 reports that "a star, and the state's waterways are the centerpieces of the final design chosen for Minnesota's new state flag."

Because the old one was "problematic."

We're not sure if the final design is the one included in the original post, but it's close.

***

