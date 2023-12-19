Minnesota's New State Flag Looks a Little Familiar

We weren't aware of it, but Minnesota is getting a new state flag. According to KARE 11, the decision follows a call to retire the state's old flag:

The new design follows calls to change the current Minnesota flag, which features the state seal on a field of blue. The seal shows a Native American riding off into the sunset while a white settler plows his field next to a rifle leaning on a nearby stump. Critics have called that imagery offensive for depicting a Native American being driven off the land.

Is this like when Land o' Lakes removed the Native American woman from its butter boxes?

We can see the problem: it glamorizes "settler" culture and also includes a rifle.

End Wokeness notes that the proposed new flag looks a whole lot like the flag of the Puntland State of Somalia, where Rep. Ilhan Omar is from.

Minnesota is home to the largest Somali population in the West. Rep. Ilhan Omar (Minnesota) is from Puntland.



Minnesota just unveiled their new flag.



I'm sure this is just a coincidence: pic.twitter.com/yayoteQoXE — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 17, 2023

KARE 11 reports that "a star, and the state's waterways are the centerpieces of the final design chosen for Minnesota's new state flag."

Why did Minnesota need a new flag? — The Maple Beef (@themaplebeef) December 17, 2023

Because the old one was "problematic."

Even Somalia would think Minnesota went too far with the copying of the Flag. — Venkatesh Koka (@venkatesh_koka) December 17, 2023

One block becomes more blocks becomes a neighborhood becomes a city becomes a county becomes a state rinse and repeat 50 times it becomes another country. — Jericho (@JerichoXVI) December 17, 2023

The Leftists' version of multiculturalism is a cancer. — KyleFromDuPage (@KyleFromDuPage) December 17, 2023

The Somali pirates are now taking states. — MidnightRun (@MidnightRunz) December 17, 2023

The state Legislature created the commission to redesign the state flag and seal following criticism that the current imagery, which features a farmer working in a field as a Native American rides away on a horse, is a "cluttered and genocidal mess” — 🇺🇸ColonelMAGAMark🇺🇸 (@ColonelMark4) December 17, 2023

Minnesota looking for a new state flag: yet another example of a solution looking for a problem. — Laocoon of Troy (@LaocoonofTroy) December 18, 2023

Minnesota's current flag is terrible and needs to be replaced, but it's hard to miss the similarities here. — Max (@MaxNordau) December 18, 2023

You'd think they'd go with something that has Viking horns on it



But they're not really catering to that crowd anymore — The Judgmental Dog (@the_addressor) December 17, 2023

This is too rich. Wow. The jokes will write themselves about the former Scandinavian state of MN becoming an East African colony.



(Puntland & Somaliland are success stories, btw, compared to the disaster in Somalia. But still...) https://t.co/LPXCE765JF — K. R. Baylor (@krbaylor618) December 19, 2023

Planting their flag conquered land? — junkman (@HardKnuckleHead) December 17, 2023

We're not sure if the final design is the one included in the original post, but it's close.

