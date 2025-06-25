Marina Medvin Calls Zohan Mamdani Victory Celebration 'The Whitest Party in NYC'
CNN’s Dana Bash Loses It Over Trump and Hegseth Calling Out Her Network’s Iran Bombing Lies

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 10:45 PM on June 25, 2025
Townhall Media

President Donald Trump and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth both called out ‘fake news’ CNN at a recent NATO presser. Both highlighted CNN's misreporting of the extent of bombing damage sustained by nuclear facilities in Iran. This, of course, triggered CNN’s Dana Bash.

Here’s her unhinged response. (WATCH)

Trump really got under Bash’s skin, which is impressive considering the thickness of her makeup.

Posters correctly point out that CNN and other ‘news’ agencies deceptively tried to paint the mission as a failure, which reflected on both the U.S. military and Trump.

Trump merely pushed back on their biased ‘reporting.’

CNN’s ‘reporter’ is the same liar who pushed the Steele Dossier and lied that the Hunter Biden laptop was Russian disinformation. 

It’s so exhausting, but every day we’re closer to talking about CNN in the past tense.

One poster says MSNBC is pushing the same nonsense.

Legacy media will go with whichever false narrative is needed in the moment, even if it directly contradicts last week’s false narrative.

Commenters note that Trump and his team have no qualms about calling out CNN and its ‘journalists’ to their faces.

Yes, calling out ‘fake news’ requires teamwork. Trump has coached his team well.

