CNN’s Dana Bash Loses It Over Trump and Hegseth Calling Out Her Network’s Iran Bombing Lies

President Donald Trump and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth both called out ‘fake news’ CNN at a recent NATO presser. Both highlighted CNN's misreporting of the extent of bombing damage sustained by nuclear facilities in Iran. This, of course, triggered CNN’s Dana Bash.

Here’s her unhinged response. (WATCH)

Dana Bash is very triggered over Trump calling out Fake News CNN at his NATO presser.



"He is trying to manipulate the conversation!"



Trump once again puts the propaganda press on their heels. pic.twitter.com/JVSvQzz9Rh — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 25, 2025

As if CNN or Dana never tried to manipulate the conversation themselves.



Get rekt Dana. — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) June 25, 2025

"Doesn't Trump know that manipulating the conversation is our job?" — Missy (@mirandamelendy) June 25, 2025

Trump really got under Bash’s skin, which is impressive considering the thickness of her makeup.

Posters correctly point out that CNN and other ‘news’ agencies deceptively tried to paint the mission as a failure, which reflected on both the U.S. military and Trump.

They ran a report that the bombings were unsuccessful based on a leak from someone who had made an opinion by looking at satellite photos. — MAZE (@mazemoore) June 25, 2025

Right, satellite photos based on an underground facility. How the heck can they know what happened 300 feet underground from a satellite photo? — Zimm804 (@Zimm804) June 25, 2025

But Trump is 'manipulating' the conversation.



CNN is outdoing themselves. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 25, 2025

Trump merely pushed back on their biased ‘reporting.’

CNN’s ‘reporter’ is the same liar who pushed the Steele Dossier and lied that the Hunter Biden laptop was Russian disinformation.

Look at her trying to shift the goalposts now that she realizes how outrageous it was for Natasha Bertrand to run that political hit piece yesterday. I’ll tell you one thing for certain: they were not representing it as “1 piece of intelligence.” — P.T. Ward (@HTWardish) June 25, 2025

They ran the wrap up smear playbook, and it is blowing up in their faces



- Media reports leak

- Dems cite reported leak

- Media cites Dems citing media reporting on leak — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 25, 2025

It’s so exhausting, but every day we’re closer to talking about CNN in the past tense.

One poster says MSNBC is pushing the same nonsense.

I’m watching MSNBC this morning, it’s wild — Homesteadlander (@Homesteadlander) June 25, 2025

Full court press of legacy media rooting for failure — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 25, 2025

They’re hammering the “bunker busters did nothing” lie atm — Homesteadlander (@Homesteadlander) June 25, 2025

A week ago: Iran is years away from the bomb

Now: Iran was only set back a couple of months — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 25, 2025

Legacy media will go with whichever false narrative is needed in the moment, even if it directly contradicts last week’s false narrative.

Commenters note that Trump and his team have no qualms about calling out CNN and its ‘journalists’ to their faces.

Trump calling them out was spot on and Hegseth was 🔥 — TP (@773tom79) June 25, 2025

They can not stand that this admin does not tolerate their narrative shenanigans — and neither do a majority of Americans — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 25, 2025

Gotta love it that all members of the admin are calling them out — TP (@773tom79) June 25, 2025

Yes, calling out ‘fake news’ requires teamwork. Trump has coached his team well.