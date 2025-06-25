Daddy Trump Steals the Show: Rubio Loses It as NATO Chief’s ‘Daddy’ Quip...
VIP
VIP
SecDef Pete Hegseth Just Dropped a Bunker Buster on Lib Media Fake News About the Iran Strikes

Doug P. | 12:16 PM on June 25, 2025
Twitchy

As you know, some of the same "journalists" who tried to convince us stories about Hunter Biden's laptop and it contents were part of a misinformation campaign are now reporting that, according to unnamed sources, the U.S. strikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities were unsuccessful. 

That's good enough for the Democrats to run with: 

Those "reports" have of course provided the Democrats with some narratives to repeat, which is the whole reason they were put out. 

Meanwhile, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth is naming and shaming media outlets with reality checks after churning out more BS "reporting." Hegseth let the media know what they'll need to do if they want to go and verify the destruction of Iran's nuclear facilities. Watch: 

"All of the evidence of what was just bombed, by twelve 30,000-pound bombs, is buried under a mountain, devastated and obliterated. So if you want to make an assessment of what happened at Fordow, you better get a big shovel and go really deep."

