SecDef Pete Hegseth Just Dropped a Bunker Buster on Lib Media Fake News About the Iran Strikes

As you know, some of the same "journalists" who tried to convince us stories about Hunter Biden's laptop and it contents were part of a misinformation campaign are now reporting that, according to unnamed sources, the U.S. strikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities were unsuccessful.

That's good enough for the Democrats to run with:

BREAKING: New reports indicate Donald Trump’s strikes on Iran were unsuccessful in fully eliminating Iran’s nuclear sites. The White House is in full panic mode that CNN found this out. — Democratic Wins Media (@DemocraticWins) June 25, 2025

Those "reports" have of course provided the Democrats with some narratives to repeat, which is the whole reason they were put out.

Meanwhile, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth is naming and shaming media outlets with reality checks after churning out more BS "reporting." Hegseth let the media know what they'll need to do if they want to go and verify the destruction of Iran's nuclear facilities. Watch:

🔥President Trump and @SecDef Pete Hegseth team up to deliver a DAMNING indictment of the fake news media's coverage of Operation Midnight Hammer:



HEGSETH: "The instinct of CNN, the instinct of the New York Times, is to try to find a way to spin it for their own political… pic.twitter.com/iYbDIvkw49 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 25, 2025

"All of the evidence of what was just bombed, by twelve 30,000-pound bombs, is buried under a mountain, devastated and obliterated. So if you want to make an assessment of what happened at Fordow, you better get a big shovel and go really deep."

OMG



Sec. of Def Pete Hegseth just OBLITERATED the fake news on the Iran bomb report



"Why is there 'low confidence'? Because all of the evidence of what was just bombed by twelve 30lb bombs, is BURIED UNDER A MOUNTAIN!..So if you want to make an 'assessment of what happened at… pic.twitter.com/nGansdHxsg — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 25, 2025

The recent stories are based on an anonymous leak, and when have those ever turned out to be false?

To say the media is the enemy is not hyperbole. Everything they do regarding Trump is to tear him down. And if they tear down the stature of the United States of America, even better. They are so irrelevant now. — Paledry (@paledry) June 25, 2025

The MSM considers their job to be continuing to try and tear down Trump (which ironically has helped lead to a second term that's off to a very successful start) and they'll even basically root for Iran to try and make that happen. It's pitiful but not unexpected.