David Axelrod Shares a Cartoonish Attempt to Slam Trump and Hegseth (and KOs a Lefty Journo Instead)

Over the last few years Hitler comparisons have gotten overused and tiresome, but thanks to a little help from former Barack Obama adviser David Axelrod along with an editorial cartoonist a fresh twist has been added.
The "Signal-gate" flap has been overblown but we have to admit this is an interesting angle to take in what's an attempt to mock Trump, Hegseth, Waltz, etc.:
March 28, 2025
Hmmm....
You didn’t think this one through did you, Davey?— Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) March 28, 2025
Go ahead. Give it some time. It’ll come to you.
So if we're assigning roles in that cartoon that would mean the following:
So, Jeff Goldberg is Hitler? https://t.co/82jax5htH2— Rob Yarbrough (@RobertKYarbro) March 28, 2025
It sure looks that way!
So to be clear, in this cartoon Jeffrey Goldberg would be Adolf Hitler? Because this may be the first cartoon you've posted that I like. https://t.co/tAvMpvAUAi— Jonathan Cumberland (@Jcumberland__) March 29, 2025
Yep, it's a doozy.
I like this because I also think journalists are literally Hitler https://t.co/OAm6YdjOgP— Magills (@magills_) March 29, 2025
So Goldberg is Hitler?— man.from.a.c.r.o.n.y.m (@acronym_man) March 29, 2025
I mean that is the implication here. Or were you not thinking about it and just figured the gotcha factor was enough?
(This cartoon compared Jeffrey Goldberg to Hitler) https://t.co/myoogbi17o— jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) March 29, 2025
Well at least this time the comparison you've made to Hitler was not to anyone in the Trump administration (They were compared to Roosevelt). You're comparing Jeffrey Goldberg from the Atlantic to Hitler. 🤣— pmcall ⏳Pardon Assange, Snowden & Ver - FreeAafia (@pmcall) March 28, 2025
A very funny cartoon. 🤣 https://t.co/fbd8qhogaV
A Hitler comparison not involving anybody in the Trump administration but rather a lib "journalist"? Finally!
He did put all his troops in Normandy.— Mark Noonan (@Mark_E_Noonan) March 28, 2025
And we killed them all. https://t.co/lzd27cTq40
That cartoon was an across-the-board TDS-addled FAIL.
