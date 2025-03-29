David Axelrod Shares a Cartoonish Attempt to Slam Trump and Hegseth (and KOs a Lefty Journo Instead)

Over the last few years Hitler comparisons have gotten overused and tiresome, but thanks to a little help from former Barack Obama adviser David Axelrod along with an editorial cartoonist a fresh twist has been added.

The "Signal-gate" flap has been overblown but we have to admit this is an interesting angle to take in what's an attempt to mock Trump, Hegseth, Waltz, etc.:

Hmmm....

You didn’t think this one through did you, Davey?



Go ahead. Give it some time. It’ll come to you. — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) March 28, 2025

So if we're assigning roles in that cartoon that would mean the following:

So, Jeff Goldberg is Hitler? https://t.co/82jax5htH2 — Rob Yarbrough (@RobertKYarbro) March 28, 2025

It sure looks that way!

So to be clear, in this cartoon Jeffrey Goldberg would be Adolf Hitler? Because this may be the first cartoon you've posted that I like. https://t.co/tAvMpvAUAi — Jonathan Cumberland (@Jcumberland__) March 29, 2025

Yep, it's a doozy.

I like this because I also think journalists are literally Hitler https://t.co/OAm6YdjOgP — Magills (@magills_) March 29, 2025

So Goldberg is Hitler?



I mean that is the implication here. Or were you not thinking about it and just figured the gotcha factor was enough? — man.from.a.c.r.o.n.y.m (@acronym_man) March 29, 2025

(This cartoon compared Jeffrey Goldberg to Hitler) https://t.co/myoogbi17o — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) March 29, 2025

Well at least this time the comparison you've made to Hitler was not to anyone in the Trump administration (They were compared to Roosevelt). You're comparing Jeffrey Goldberg from the Atlantic to Hitler. 🤣



A very funny cartoon. 🤣 https://t.co/fbd8qhogaV — pmcall ⏳Pardon Assange, Snowden & Ver - FreeAafia (@pmcall) March 28, 2025

A Hitler comparison not involving anybody in the Trump administration but rather a lib "journalist"? Finally!

He did put all his troops in Normandy.



And we killed them all. https://t.co/lzd27cTq40 — Mark Noonan (@Mark_E_Noonan) March 28, 2025

That cartoon was an across-the-board TDS-addled FAIL.

