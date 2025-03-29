Nostradamus, He Ain't: Bill Kristol Faceplants on His Own Rake With Pete Hegseth...
Joe Walsh Reveals Rich Fantasy Life Where Random MAGA Supporters Tell Him They...
Roof Regulations: Gavin Newsom Gives Bill Maher Lip Service Over His Home Improvement...
Jamie Raskin and Dems Were in Favor of Going After Federal Judges Before...
Oligarchy Malarkey: Victor Davis Hanson Exposes the Democrat Party as a Billionaire-Loving...
What a Killer Idea! Proposed California Ballot Initiative Named After Accused Murderer Lui...
Liar, Liar, Tenure’s on Fire: Columbia Prez’s Fake Antisemitism Sob Story Torches Her...
Biden’s ‘Operation Allies Welcome’ Imports Afghan Stabber, Grants Asylum to Houston’s Newe...
Tim Burchett Obliterates LOSER Soy Boy with Savage Hot Pocket Comeback
Sounds Pretty Fascist-Adjacent to Us! NY Democrat Introduces Bill to Ban Tesla Dealerships...
Harry Sisson’s Trump-Hating Troll Pic Flops—Burgers and Fries Still President Trump’s Supr...
Illegal immigrant 'Influencer' Who Encouraged Squatting and Mocked America Has Been DEPORT...
In Peak White Nonsene, a Journo Waxes Poetic About Palestine’s ‘Culture’ While Ignoring...
Pink-Haired NC Democrat Introduces Bills to Roll Back Law Protecting Kids AND Strip...

David Axelrod Shares a Cartoonish Attempt to Slam Trump and Hegseth (and KOs a Lefty Journo Instead)

Doug P. | 9:34 AM on March 29, 2025
meme

Over the last few years Hitler comparisons have gotten overused and tiresome, but thanks to a little help from former Barack Obama adviser David Axelrod along with an editorial cartoonist a fresh twist has been added.

Advertisement

The "Signal-gate" flap has been overblown but we have to admit this is an interesting angle to take in what's an attempt to mock Trump, Hegseth, Waltz, etc.: 

Hmmm....

So if we're assigning roles in that cartoon that would mean the following:

It sure looks that way!

Yep, it's a doozy.

Recommended

Nostradamus, He Ain't: Bill Kristol Faceplants on His Own Rake With Pete Hegseth Prediction
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

A Hitler comparison not involving anybody in the Trump administration but rather a lib "journalist"? Finally!

That cartoon was an across-the-board TDS-addled FAIL.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  
Help us continue reporting on President Trump's success. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Nostradamus, He Ain't: Bill Kristol Faceplants on His Own Rake With Pete Hegseth Prediction
Grateful Calvin
Roof Regulations: Gavin Newsom Gives Bill Maher Lip Service Over His Home Improvement Red Tape Nightmare
Warren Squire
Oligarchy Malarkey: Victor Davis Hanson Exposes the Democrat Party as a Billionaire-Loving Cult
Warren Squire
Joe Walsh Reveals Rich Fantasy Life Where Random MAGA Supporters Tell Him They Regret Voting for Trump
Warren Squire
Jamie Raskin and Dems Were in Favor of Going After Federal Judges Before They Were Against It (WATCH)
Warren Squire
Liar, Liar, Tenure’s on Fire: Columbia Prez’s Fake Antisemitism Sob Story Torches Her Cushy Gig
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Nostradamus, He Ain't: Bill Kristol Faceplants on His Own Rake With Pete Hegseth Prediction Grateful Calvin
Advertisement