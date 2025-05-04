Permanent Power Plan: Chuck Schumer and the Dem Party Want Path of Citizenship for ALL Illegal Aliens

The Democrat Party’s plan for illegal aliens is clear. It explains why the Democrats are fighting so hard against President Donald Trump’s efforts to deport them. Dems want them to stay in the U.S. so they can become citizens, whether by some future law or a wide-ranging amnesty plan.

Sept 2024: Schumer explains what Dems really want for the millions of illegals in the US: “The ultimate goal is to…get a path to citizenship for all 11 million or however many undocumented there are here. "The left and their activist judiciary are fighting tooth and nail to keep as many illegals in the country as possible for a reason.

Here’s Senator Chuck Schumer laying it out in late 2024. (WATCH)

The left and their activist judiciary are fighting tooth and nail to… pic.twitter.com/gOCEU7IQHx — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 3, 2025

“...or however many undocumented there are here." is the main part. — Carry (@boatgirl3) May 3, 2025

meaning: ALL of them — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 3, 2025

Yep, every single one of them.

The reason Democrats flooded our nation with illegal aliens and are spearheading efforts to make them citizens is all about power, as these commenters explain.

They want as many people as they can in "Blue" states to keep those numbers Representative numbers up. — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) May 3, 2025

Votes and house seats, their plan all along — Old School Eddie (@Old_SchoolEddie) May 3, 2025

Congressional reapportionment is a huge part of this. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 3, 2025

Which ties into the electoral college as well. — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) May 3, 2025

And they've been quoting '11 million' for DECADES.

It's SOOO many more. — Bucking Fitches (@buckingfitch50) May 3, 2025

If you live in a border state, you know this is an incorrect number. — LittleOnion 🧅🇺🇸 (@ByedenJill) May 3, 2025

It's more like 21 MILLION now after 4 YEARS of "Joe" — _Fara_Day_ (@_Fara_Day_) May 3, 2025

Imagine 20 million illegal aliens or more being rewarded citizenship for breaking our nation’s laws and suddenly having the power to negate your vote and upend your very way of life. That’s what Democrats want.