Permanent Power Plan: Chuck Schumer and the Dem Party Want Path of Citizenship for ALL Illegal Aliens

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:30 AM on May 04, 2025
AP Photo/Hans Pennink

The Democrat Party’s plan for illegal aliens is clear. It explains why the Democrats are fighting so hard against President Donald Trump’s efforts to deport them. Dems want them to stay in the U.S. so they can become citizens, whether by some future law or a wide-ranging amnesty plan.

Start here. (READ)

Sept 2024: Schumer explains what Dems really want for the millions of illegals in the US:

“The ultimate goal is to…get a path to citizenship for all 11 million or however many undocumented there are here.

"The left and their activist judiciary are fighting tooth and nail to keep as many illegals in the country as possible for a reason.

Here’s Senator Chuck Schumer laying it out in late 2024. (WATCH)

Yep, every single one of them.

The reason Democrats flooded our nation with illegal aliens and are spearheading efforts to make them citizens is all about power, as these commenters explain.

Imagine 20 million illegal aliens or more being rewarded citizenship for breaking our nation’s laws and suddenly having the power to negate your vote and upend your very way of life. That’s what Democrats want.

AMNESTY CHUCK SCHUMER CITIZENSHIP DEMOCRAT ILLEGAL ALIENS ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS

