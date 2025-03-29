Humiliating Cognitive Dissonance: Bill Maher Practically BEGS Gavin Newsom to Run for President

Marie Harf Highly Offended by Optic of DHS Secretary Kristi Noem in an...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 11:00 AM on March 29, 2025
Twitchy

There are times when we can appreciate late-night comedian Bill Maher's willingness to call out the left when they deserve it. Usually, these moments are related to the left's nutbar woke ideology, such as when Maher trounced Neil deGrasse Tyson in November for the astrophysicist's support of men playing in women's sports

But even though he sometimes has these moments of clarity, Maher is still a pretty die-hard leftist when it comes to politics. Accordingly, he is prone to the very cognitive dissonence that he often decries from his fellow leftists.

Last night's episode of Maher's HBO program, Real Time, is a perfect example of this. California Governor Gavin Newsom was the interview guest on the show and, in a moment of utter humiliation and self-abasement, Maher practically got on his knees and BEGGED the governor to run for President in 2028. Watch: 

[Warning for some NSFW language in the clip below]

Newsom, who is desperately trying to reinvent himself as a 'moderate,' must have gotten the memo from David Hogg that he would sound a lot cooler to the kids if he used swear words

OK, so Maher wants Newsom to run. Where is the cognitive dissonance, you may ask? 

That comes in on the very same program last night, where Maher railed against Newsom and California's insane policies of government overreach into people's lives, which Twitchy's Warren Squire covered last night

Here is a clip of that exchange: 

Newsom, despite his current protestations, supports all of these government regulations. He enacted many of them. And then some. 

And this is the man that Maher is desperate to have go to Iowa. 

But it wasn't just last night. Maher regularly uses his platform to call out the insanity in California, from gender ideology to the recent failure during the Los Angeles wildfires. 

Maybe someone forgot to remind him who the governor of his state is before he invited Newsom on. 

Make no mistake. Maher suffers from an incurable and terminal case of TDS. That is his primary ideology. 

We wouldn't be surprised if he begged AOC to run for President too, just to stop the bad orange man and his likely successor, JD Vance.

What makes it even funnier is how Maher likes to fashion himself as a fierce opponent of political 'tribalism' when he is, in fact, one of the co-captains of his team. 

It is a logic that only a leftist could ever embrace. 

Maher, like any good leftist, believes that the only solution to a problem that the government created is for that same government to step in and fix it. 

About 90 percent of all words Newsom has uttered since he launched his podcast to re-create his public image can be put in the category of 'BS.' 

And yes, that includes opposing men in women's sports and spaces. He has always been a proponent of that, and he hasn't changed just because he told Charlie Kirk that he has

Hilariously, Newsom also loves to claim now that 'Latinx' is a nonsense word that no one should use. Except that even CNN was able to point out that he helped push the adoption of that word as much as anyone

No, Maher does not get it. Even though he can sometimes have momentary lapses into sanity, he is still willing to vote for the very people who created and continue to promote insanity.

In the end, Newsom almost certainly is planning to run for President, so Maher really did not have to beg him. 

Have a little self-respect, at least, for crying out loud.

But we're kind of glad he did. It's always nice when someone, even inadvertently, reveals their true colors. 

Tags: BILL MAHER CALIFORNIA GAVIN NEWSOM PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

