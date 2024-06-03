WATCH: Bill Maher SHAMES College Protesters for Ignoring the Very Real Gender Apartheid

Bill Maher has been a powerhouse of sensible, liberal (yes, actually liberal) views on things as of late. As the Left gets more insanely radical, it makes Maher look almost conservative.

His latest video is straight fire, taking college students to task for screaming about 'apartheid' in Israel while blindly supporting Hamas, Palestine, and Islam -- which engages in very real gender apartheid.

Watch:

Kids, if you want to change the world and not just tie up Monday morning traffic, this is the apartheid that desperately needs your attention: The #GenderApartheid. pic.twitter.com/0Ajep3JUnN — Bill Maher (@billmaher) June 1, 2024

Well said.

Where's the Left on this?

*crickets*

Thank you so much, @billmaher 🙏 It’s such an honor to see my face up on your show!! We work so hard in this space between being hated from the left and right and to have someone at your level acknowledge us means so much. My heart is bursting with gratitude 🤍 #WomanLifeFreedom — Yasmine Mohammed 🦋 ياسمين محمد (@YasMohammedxx) June 1, 2024

She was mentioned in the video and listen to what she says.

Boom. "Right under your nose rings". 😂 — Esteban Román (@estroman) June 1, 2024

That was a great line.

Great piece! Very timely and very important. Iranian and Afghan women are fighting for equality while corrupt and apologist groups/politicians are normalizing the radical Islam violence towards women — Arash Sobhani آرش سبحانی (@arash_sobhani) June 1, 2024

And the people who vocally normalize this behavior will then scream Trump will turn America into The Handmaid's Tale.

Make it make sense.

One of the greatest Bill Maher monologues — John DSouza (@RealJohnDSouza) June 1, 2024

It's certainly up there.

It’s sex apartheid Bill, not gender, but apart from that you’re right. The absurdity of the “left” providing cover for these regimes is off the scale. — Colin Wight (@colwight) June 1, 2024

Really off the scale and they have no idea what they're endorsing.

Because they dont' want to be labeled as 'racist.'

Gender apartheid in the Muslim world is the biggest issue the left simply couldn't give a f**k about. https://t.co/Cx1rXmP7XC — Uppity Witch (@senjii2022) June 1, 2024

Because they don't care. It's actual work that could make a difference. They don't do that.

Important to note that none of these things (FGM, forced modesty laws for women, stewardship laws for women, marry-your-rapist law, etc) happen in Israel.



Israel is a country where women occupy every position of society, from politics to medical, from science to the military 🇮🇱 https://t.co/FqFJaodhk0 — Moshe Appel משה חיים אפל (@MoAppel) June 3, 2024

And the Left still screams 'apartheid' over it.

The times have become so bad and mad I'm now going to retweet @billmaher https://t.co/7GsXERSRq2 — Tim Skellett (@Gurdur) June 1, 2024

This writer remembers when Maher was controversial and very Left-wing. The Left has now surpassed him to the point he seems almost conservative.

College kids protesting for Hamas “missed the boat by a f**king mile.”



Why are western females supporting the perpetrators of the worst episode of sexual violence against girls of this century?



Is the goal to have all females with faces covered and in black beekeeper outfits? https://t.co/2VERe2fXQx — Jim McMurtry (@JimMcMurtry01) June 1, 2024

They don't think it'll happen to them. They're so inundated with the belief white men are the problem they don't realize -- as Maher says -- other people are capable of doing bad things. Reality will be a harsh teacher.