WATCH: Bill Maher SHAMES College Protesters for Ignoring the Very Real Gender Apartheid

Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on June 03, 2024
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Bill Maher has been a powerhouse of sensible, liberal (yes, actually liberal) views on things as of late. As the Left gets more insanely radical, it makes Maher look almost conservative.

His latest video is straight fire, taking college students to task for screaming about 'apartheid' in Israel while blindly supporting Hamas, Palestine, and Islam -- which engages in very real gender apartheid.

Watch:

Well said.

Where's the Left on this?

*crickets*

She was mentioned in the video and listen to what she says.

That was a great line.

And the people who vocally normalize this behavior will then scream Trump will turn America into The Handmaid's Tale.

Make it make sense.

It's certainly up there.

Really off the scale and they have no idea what they're endorsing.

Because they dont' want to be labeled as 'racist.'

Because they don't care. It's actual work that could make a difference. They don't do that.

And the Left still screams 'apartheid' over it.

This writer remembers when Maher was controversial and very Left-wing. The Left has now surpassed him to the point he seems almost conservative.

They don't think it'll happen to them. They're so inundated with the belief white men are the problem they don't realize -- as Maher says -- other people are capable of doing bad things. Reality will be a harsh teacher.

