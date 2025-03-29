Nostradamus, He Ain't: Bill Kristol Faceplants on His Own Rake With Pete Hegseth Prediction

When any 'scandal' pops up involving conservatives, real or imagined, one thing we can always be sure of is that the left will go WAY too far in trying to force-feed it into the minds of every American. They will take a situation that could be politically advantageous to them and overplay it so egregiously that, generally, voters just get sick of them speaking and want them to shut up.

It is no different with 'Signal-gate,' a relatively minor mistake from National Security Advisor Mike Waltz that Democrats have tried to turn into Teapot Dome. They are so desperate to make it into a huge story ('We've got Trump THIS time!') that we're thinking it's time to call in Rachel McAdams from Mean Girls to inform them that it's simply not going to happen.

And when it comes to leftists overplaying their hand, there is no zealot like a convert.

Take Bill Kristol, for example. The founder of The Weekly Standard, Kristol once liked to fashion himself as a leading conservative thinker. However, over the years, it became clear that he only valued starting new wars, not any actual conservative principles. This inevitably led to his hatred of Donald Trump and now to his current status as an older, chubbier Rachel Maddow.

Naturally, Kristol just HAD to weigh in on the Signal story and, in usual Kristol fashion, did so with a grandiose prediction on Twitter three days ago.

A prediction that turned out as well for him as when he said that 'sometimes a balloon is just a balloon.'

Prediction: Hegseth gone by Friday.



Dunno re replacement. Cotton? — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) March 26, 2025

Just to catch everyone up on Pete Hegseth's status, now that it is Saturday, he is, in fact, still the Secretary of Defense under President Trump. Not only that, but there hasn't been a whisper, even from the media's favorite 'anonymous sources,' of Trump even considering asking for Hegseth's resignation (or one from Waltz).

As far as soothsayers go, Kristol isn't exactly Nostradamus. Heck, he's not even Jim Cramer.

Another solid prediction Bill. You nailed this one. https://t.co/jFqyqtkDs9 — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeacefull) March 28, 2025

We checked this morning, and at least 750 people had bookmarked Kristol's tweet on Wednesday to remind him last night and today about how great he is at picking winners and losers.

Don’t you ever tire of being wrong? Again. — DelilahM (@delilahmused) March 29, 2025

Kristol is so often wrong that one of his tweets has actually become a meme on Twitter:

Well, that's just evergreen.

This post didn't age well. Little Billy should really move out of the 1990s and come join the rest of us in 2025. https://t.co/ewXIwc2Eaq — unseen1 (@unseen1_unseen) March 28, 2025

None of his posts age very well. Kind of like Kristol himself.

How we doing Billy? You are literally never right — Little Big Man (@HeathLongmire) March 28, 2025

We checked Kristol's Twitter timeline this morning, and we are shocked, SHOCKED, that he hasn't issued a correction to his failed prediction.

Well ... not that shocked.

HA.

Yes, it is his signature calling card.

Vance, just now in Greenland:



We are standing behind our entire National Security Team.



Kristol is wrong. Again. https://t.co/NLEs1wyuoH — Hard Pass (@HardPass4) March 28, 2025

Vice President Vance not only proved Kristol wrong, he did it from another country (for now, anyway).

Whenever I see that Bill Kristol says something particularly dishonest and stupid—which is always, but who has the time—I repost my cartoon of him. https://t.co/SVHOhLWGDY pic.twitter.com/V4ic5pFB1G — Bosch Fawstin (@TheBoschFawstin) March 28, 2025

Wait, is that cartoon a caricature or a portrait? Is there a difference when it comes to Kristol?

It's the close of business, Friday, 28 March, in the Year of Our Lord 2025. And the Secretary of Defense of the United States of America is still Peter Brian Hegseth.



Looks like you're learning this the hard way Bill, but Infantrymen on a mission don't fall that easily. https://t.co/OvomYr8o0o — InfantryDort (@infantrydort) March 28, 2025

It's pretty revealing that all of the actual warfighters are on Hegseth's side, while Kristol's team consists pretty exclusively of defense industry lobbyists.

Hey @BillKristol, your post below aged like milk.



Must suck to be wrong all the time. https://t.co/f2ZTuEiITj — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) March 28, 2025

Aged like milk left out in the hot sun during summer.

HAHAHA.

Classic fail music from The Price Is Right.

Prediction: Bill Kristol will spend the rest of his life being wrong about everything — Chris Bray (@a_chrisbray) March 28, 2025

Now, THERE'S a prediction we'd be willing to put some money on.

Because, unlike the stock market, when it comes to Kristol, past performance IS indicative of future results.

And the result that we can always count on is that when Bill Kristol makes a prediction, he will inevitably end up with egg on his face.