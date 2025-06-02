Proof or It Didn’t Happen: Chuck Todd Claims His Car’s Tires Were Slashed After He Called Out Trump

Podcaster Chuck Todd claimed in a recent video that the tires on his car were slashed because he called out President Donald Trump. He provided no proof that his tires were slashed or how he was able to determine the motivations of the alleged slasher or slashers. Honestly, it sounds like just another woe-is-me lie we’ve grown tired of hearing from ‘journalists.’ Commenters agree.

Here’s the video. (WATCH)

🚨NEW: Chuck Todd claims someone slashed his tires after Trump called him out🚨



"There was direct correlation, right? He'd call your name out — you'd get, you know, weird phone calls, you'd get weird death threats. I got my tires slashed in front of my house." @DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/se43lZaFtd — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) June 1, 2025

I loathe this man! To the point of disgust. — Red Fox (@redfoxxx2345) June 1, 2025

We won’t argue with you!

Many commenters compared Todd to another self-important Democrat who pulled a Trump-centric fake story out of his backside.

Chuck Smollett — Vote Republican Guy (@VoteRepubGuy) June 1, 2025

I don't believe him pic.twitter.com/qfeyKRYovq — Marlon East Of The Pecos (@Darksideleader2) June 1, 2025

It’s entirely possible that Todd’s car was vandalized. There are stories out of Arlington, Virginia, of multiple cars getting their tires slashed. That Todd's alleged tread-targeting had anything to do with Trump is just a symptom of his likely TDS.

Commenters have asked Todd for proof. We’re not holding our breath, and neither should you.

So show the video footage, Chuck. You must have multiple cameras monitoring your home. Make the jerk famous. What do you have to hide? — 🎶Julann🌹🍿 (@julannwis) June 1, 2025

i’s like to see the police report

demand it be disclosed



i can hardly believe anyone would bother with this guy

and that he wouldn’t. announce it the next day on air

or report it to police



need a police report to submit to insurance.



or maybe he is mis remembering? — lee (@snug75lee) June 1, 2025

Todd, like Jussie Smollett, believes he’s 'important enough' to be targeted. It’s a perverse form of egotism. No one cares enough about Todd for good or ill.

Commenters note that there is one person who was targeted due to Todd's legacy media's false narratives.

You mean like someone tried to kill him after you in the lame stream media called him Hitler and a facist

And a racist. Your pathetic! No one believes any of you liars so I’m sure your tires are fine! — We turned the page (@LetsgoB30345603) June 1, 2025

Todd called Trump a Nazi and he was shot. — Sidney Vicious (@Dilbertunzipped) June 1, 2025

What about when people, no matter their political views, are targeting across the country just because they drive a Tesla? — BD49ers (@BD49ers) June 1, 2025

That same irresponsible legacy media rhetoric also resulted in Elon Musk and Tesla drivers being targeted. Unlike Todd's car, we have proof that Tesla vehicles and their drivers were targeted for political reasons.