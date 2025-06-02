What 'Globalize the Intifada' Looks Like: Eyewitness Provides Harrowing Account of Boulder...
Defund PBS NOW! 'Conservative' David Brooks Says Elon Musk Is as Bad as...
BREAKING: Suspect Arrested In What FBI Is Calling a Terror Attack In Boulder,...
Nancy Pelosi Reminds Us of the Day Racist Democrats Burned Down Tulsa's Black...
Bill Clinton Says He Never Noticed Biden’s Obvious Cognitive Decline and He's...
Older Americans Are Protesting Trump and Turning Once-Youthful Political Events into Senio...
Immoral: Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer Tweets About 'Pride Month'
CNN Told Us for Days Elon Musk Did a ‘Nazi Salute’ but Is...
'Restores Fiscal Sanity': HUD Secretary Scott Turner Makes Pitch for 'Big Beautiful Bill'
SO It Begins: Major League Baseball Kicks Off Pride Month With MASSIVE Strikeout...
And BOOM: Scott Jennings Torches SLEEPY Debbie Dingell by 'Defending' Democrats and HER...
Unhinged Lefties Literally BECOME the Meme Freaking OUT Over Hilarious Cory Booker Nazi...
WATCH Hakeem Jeffries' Face As CNN Confronts Him with How Much Americans HATE...
The MIC Has Been DROPPED: Stephen Miller Gives Step-By-BRUTAL-Step Breakdown of Why Dems...

Proof or It Didn’t Happen: Chuck Todd Claims His Car’s Tires Were Slashed After He Called Out Trump

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:10 AM on June 02, 2025
Katherine Frey/The Washington Post via AP, Pool

Podcaster Chuck Todd claimed in a recent video that the tires on his car were slashed because he called out President Donald Trump. He provided no proof that his tires were slashed or how he was able to determine the motivations of the alleged slasher or slashers. Honestly, it sounds like just another woe-is-me lie we’ve grown tired of hearing from ‘journalists.’ Commenters agree.

Advertisement

Here’s the video. (WATCH)

We won’t argue with you!

Many commenters compared Todd to another self-important Democrat who pulled a Trump-centric fake story out of his backside.

It’s entirely possible that Todd’s car was vandalized. There are stories out of Arlington, Virginia, of multiple cars getting their tires slashed. That Todd's alleged tread-targeting had anything to do with Trump is just a symptom of his likely TDS.

Commenters have asked Todd for proof. We’re not holding our breath, and neither should you.

Recommended

What 'Globalize the Intifada' Looks Like: Eyewitness Provides Harrowing Account of Boulder Terror Attack
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Todd, like Jussie Smollett, believes he’s 'important enough' to be targeted. It’s a perverse form of egotism. No one cares enough about Todd for good or ill.

Commenters note that there is one person who was targeted due to Todd's legacy media's false narratives.

That same irresponsible legacy media rhetoric also resulted in Elon Musk and Tesla drivers being targeted. Unlike Todd's car, we have proof that Tesla vehicles and their drivers were targeted for political reasons.

Tags: ASSASSINATION CHUCK TODD DONALD TRUMP ELON MUSK EVIDENCE PODCAST

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

What 'Globalize the Intifada' Looks Like: Eyewitness Provides Harrowing Account of Boulder Terror Attack
Grateful Calvin
Defund PBS NOW! 'Conservative' David Brooks Says Elon Musk Is as Bad as Stalin, Mao, and Pol Pot
Grateful Calvin
SO It Begins: Major League Baseball Kicks Off Pride Month With MASSIVE Strikeout and HOOBOY Was THAT Dumb
Sam J.
Unhinged Lefties Literally BECOME the Meme Freaking OUT Over Hilarious Cory Booker Nazi Salute Meme
Sam J.
BREAKING: Suspect Arrested In What FBI Is Calling a Terror Attack In Boulder, Colorado
Grateful Calvin
Nancy Pelosi Reminds Us of the Day Racist Democrats Burned Down Tulsa's Black Wall Street
Eric V.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
What 'Globalize the Intifada' Looks Like: Eyewitness Provides Harrowing Account of Boulder Terror Attack Grateful Calvin
Advertisement