So, That Signal Chat 'Breach' Thing Just Got a WHOLE Lot Shadier - Check Out WHO Sits on Signal's Board

This Signal chat breach story just gets more and more bizarre. First and foremost, we have to wonder, once Jeffrey Goldberg realized he was on a chat he shouldn't have been on, why didn't he say anything or just leave? KIDDING, we all know why he didn't admit he was there or exit the chat. In his small, sneaky, anti-Trump noggin' this was the GOTCHA he and his crap paper have been waiting for.

MWAHAHAHAHAHA

Second, why did the Biden administration approve an app for this sort of conversation?

Finally, and this is the shadiest part yet, who are the people behind the scenes at Signal and again, why is it THEIR app the Biden administration approved? Thinking we can get a pretty good idea about this last question by taking a look at who sits on Signal's board.

Trust us, this is a hoot.

🚨GIVE ME A F****** BREAK The NPR CEO in front of Congress yesterday, is on the board of directors at Signal??? pic.twitter.com/HAFrOvXuyk — Townhall Media JG (@JonGarthwaite) March 27, 2025

Katherine Maher.

And to quote her, 'How white of her,' to sit on this board.

*adjusts tinfoil*

🚨 SIGNAL SCANDAL: Katherine Maher, the leftist NPR CEO, is currently the Chair of the Board of Signal!



WHAT ARE THE ODDS? pic.twitter.com/jWNTeAt3Jz — Publius (@OcrazioCornPop) March 27, 2025

WHAT ARE THE ODDS?!

Pretty odd that NPR CEO Katherine Maher sits on the board of the Signal Fdn overseeing the app embroiled in the Jeffrey Goldberg controversy as she’s under fire for leftwing bias, says an NPR whistleblower, & admits to not covering the Hunter Biden scandal. pic.twitter.com/mG3BQ9OBmQ — Elizabeth MacDonald (@LizMacDonaldFOX) March 27, 2025

Isn't it fascinating how all of this 'stuff' ends up being connected in some way?

And by fascinating, we mean shady and corrupt.

She is an appointed member of the U.S. Department of State's Foreign Affairs Policy Board, where she advises the Secretary of State on technology policy.



Is this still the case @SecRubio @marcorubio? pic.twitter.com/VTAFDIRQT5 — Publius (@OcrazioCornPop) March 27, 2025

Good question.

@MikeBenzCyber just a coincidence I am sure. Do you think this was a canary trap by the WH? — everyday okie (@hankdelrio) March 27, 2025

We have heard this theory floating around.

I honestly can’t believe this isn’t a huge story. She’s a rabid Trump hater and a radical. — Lady (@lovingit111) March 27, 2025

And she's very disappointed in all of you white people.

Editor's Note: This leaked Signal chat is a non-scandal, and we need to focus on the real issues, not the Regime Media and Democrats' invented outrage.

