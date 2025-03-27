VIP
So, That Signal Chat 'Breach' Thing Just Got a WHOLE Lot Shadier - Check Out WHO Sits on Signal's Board

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:15 PM on March 27, 2025
Twitchy

This Signal chat breach story just gets more and more bizarre. First and foremost, we have to wonder, once Jeffrey Goldberg realized he was on a chat he shouldn't have been on, why didn't he say anything or just leave? KIDDING, we all know why he didn't admit he was there or exit the chat. In his small, sneaky, anti-Trump noggin' this was the GOTCHA he and his crap paper have been waiting for.

MWAHAHAHAHAHA

Second, why did the Biden administration approve an app for this sort of conversation?

Finally, and this is the shadiest part yet, who are the people behind the scenes at Signal and again, why is it THEIR app the Biden administration approved? Thinking we can get a pretty good idea about this last question by taking a look at who sits on Signal's board.

Trust us, this is a hoot.

Katherine Maher.

And to quote her, 'How white of her,' to sit on this board.

*adjusts tinfoil*

WHAT ARE THE ODDS?!

Isn't it fascinating how all of this 'stuff' ends up being connected in some way?

And by fascinating, we mean shady and corrupt.

Good question.

We have heard this theory floating around.

And she's very disappointed in all of you white people.

============================================================

Editor's Note: This leaked Signal chat is a non-scandal, and we need to focus on the real issues, not the Regime Media and Democrats' invented outrage.

Help us tell the truth about the Trump administration by joining Twitchy VIP. Use promo code FIGHT at checkout to get 60% off.

