'How WHITE of Me!' NPR CEO Katherine Maher Probably Seriously REGRETS This Reparations Thread from 2020

Some threads on X can speak for themselves, and this thread from NPR CEO Katherine Maher about reparations is one of those. Note that it has been on X for over five years, and it's still there.

Advertisement

We think, after her 'interview' yesterday, this is absolutely timely.

Take a look:

“America begins in black plunder and white democracy.” I appreciate the day off today to finally fully read The Case for Reparations. https://t.co/BtlWm6CjDP — Katherine Maher (@krmaher) January 20, 2020

She used her day off for this.

Yeah.

I grew up feeling superior (hah, how white of me) because I was from New England and my part of the country didn’t have slaves, or so I’d been taught. — Katherine Maher (@krmaher) January 20, 2020

How white of her. HA HA HA HA HA HA

Two summers ago I picked up New England Bound, a book by historian Wendy Warren of Princeton. https://t.co/8ExRml0w5U https://t.co/BEVB9mdKtZ — Katherine Maher (@krmaher) January 20, 2020

Oh, look, a book written by another unbearable racist, leftist white woman.

Color us surprised.

(I referred to it as my summer reading broccoli book, as in, it was good for me. Everyone should read broccoli books! This year’s was The Warmth if Other Suns by Isabel Wilkerson, which was hefty but fantastically readable. Like broccoli with Velveeta.) — Katherine Maher (@krmaher) January 20, 2020

Broccoli book? You know this broad is a blast at family gatherings and birthday parties.

Man, were my fourth grade history classes misrepresenting some things. — Katherine Maher (@krmaher) January 20, 2020

K.

Not only did New England yes have the legal institution of slavery, albeit briefly, quite a bit of the economy of New England, including my home coast of Connecticut, was built on the backs of plantation labor. — Katherine Maher (@krmaher) January 20, 2020

You don't SAY!

The difference being that the plantations were off-shored, to the Caribbean. — Katherine Maher (@krmaher) January 20, 2020

Of course.

That famed cod of the Cape? The fishing industry packaged it and sent it, rank and rotting, to feed enslaved Africans. $$$ — Katherine Maher (@krmaher) January 20, 2020

$$$ ... EL OH EL

Capital for industrialization came from somewhere: 17th-century CDOs. Buying, shipping, and sustaining people as a commodity was expensive, so people devised fancy financial instruments. Enslaved humans, the original asset backed finance offering. Oh hey, banking industry. $$$ — Katherine Maher (@krmaher) January 20, 2020

Oh look, more dollar signs.

K.

All those prim New England families with their pineapples as symbols of hospitality, brought as exotic offerings from the Caribbean? 🍍Spiky fruit catching a ride back from tending to the plantations, purchased with funds from the trade. $$$ — Katherine Maher (@krmaher) January 20, 2020

Advertisement

We will give her this much, her lack of self-awareness is impressive.

Not to mention that a goodly portion of the local Native American population was enslaved, for #reasons or no reason at all, and sent down to the islands to labor. Most perished. Colonialists made money. $$$ — Katherine Maher (@krmaher) January 20, 2020

Likely her ancestors.

It goes on. If there was a way to profit off of slavery while also keeping it at a proper, deniable remove, New England did it. $$$ — Katherine Maher (@krmaher) January 20, 2020

Maybe she should consider relocating if she hates it so much.

I think about this often. I think about it when I go home and see a pineapple door knocker on a New England saltbox. I think about it when I consider my Irish immigrant ancestors entering a society built on slavery capital. I think about it anytime people say, not the North. — Katherine Maher (@krmaher) January 20, 2020

She thinks about this every day.

HA HA HA HA HA

Sorry, but this is just so dumb.

Yes, the North, yes all of us, yes America. Yes, our original collective sin and unpaid debt. Yes, reparations. Yes, on this day. — Katherine Maher (@krmaher) January 20, 2020

Alrighty then.

Cue Congressman Brandon Gill, who absolutely nuked her yesterday.

Advertisement

Hope you had a nice day off, @krmaher! pic.twitter.com/auf7eZuEXA — Congressman Brandon Gill (@RepBrandonGill) March 27, 2025

Huzzah.

============================================================

Related:

Yup, Voted for THIS! Dan Bongino's Message for Top MS-13 Leader BUSTED In Virginia Is Straight-FAFO

Shady MOFOS! CNN So DESPERATE for Anti-Trump Controversy They 'Created' Audio and It's SO Bad (Listen)

WHOA! Sam Stein Just Broke the BIGGEST, Most BREAKING Story Ever About Kash Patel (Seriously, SO BREAKING!)

Wait, Is That ASSAULT? Jasmine Crockett Physically Attacks DC Correspondent, Slaps Phone AWAY (Watch)



*SNORT* Katie Pavlich Uses Really SMALL WORDS to Explain to Rashida Tlaib That Terrorists are BAD, M'KAY

============================================================