'How WHITE of Me!' NPR CEO Katherine Maher Probably Seriously REGRETS This Reparations Thread from 2020

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:15 AM on March 27, 2025
AP Photo/Armando Franca

Some threads on X can speak for themselves, and this thread from NPR CEO Katherine Maher about reparations is one of those. Note that it has been on X for over five years, and it's still there.

We think, after her 'interview' yesterday, this is absolutely timely.

Take a look:

She used her day off for this.

Yeah.

How white of her. HA HA HA HA HA HA

Oh, look, a book written by another unbearable racist, leftist white woman.

Color us surprised.

Broccoli book? You know this broad is a blast at family gatherings and birthday parties.

K.

You don't SAY!

Of course.

$$$ ... EL OH EL

Oh look, more dollar signs.

K.

We will give her this much, her lack of self-awareness is impressive.

Likely her ancestors.

Maybe she should consider relocating if she hates it so much.

She thinks about this every day.

HA HA HA HA HA

Sorry, but this is just so dumb.

Alrighty then.

Cue Congressman Brandon Gill, who absolutely nuked her yesterday.

Huzzah.

