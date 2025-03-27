Yup, Voted for THIS! Dan Bongino's Message for Top MS-13 Leader BUSTED In Virginia Is Straight-FAFO

Promises made, promises kept.

Yes, we know, we keep writing that but it's hard not to when this administration is keeping every promise Trump made to the American people. And they're doing it QUICKLY. As a Virginian, this editor can't thank the FBI enough for going after the actual bad guys instead of parents advocating for their kids or grandmas praying outside of abortion clinics. It's really something pretty amazing to watch.

Advertisement

Top MS-13 leader arrested in Virginia — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) March 27, 2025

They got the animal.

Remember when Trump called MS-13 gang members animals and legacy media tried to claim he was being racist against all illegals? Man, they have really sucked at what they do for a really long time.

Luckily, the people in charge of the FBI don't suck, like Dan Bongino for example.

We love his post to this gang leader:

I told you we were coming. Too late. https://t.co/IowjkUilTS — Dan Bongino (@FBIDDBongino) March 27, 2025

Too late.

It's a new country, criminals, best pay attention.

It's a bad day to be a bad guy in America! — Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) March 27, 2025

I'm (sarcastically) curious how you and Dir Patel can find and arrest all these high level criminals so quickly since being appointed. Gee, it's almost as if the previous FBI administration had the info and just didn't care. — Professor Duke (@DukishDog) March 27, 2025

The previous administration was more concerned about protecting teachers' unions and other donors; they were far too busy politicizing the agency for the benefit of Democrats to actually do their job.

Silly.

Indeed.

============================================================

Related:

Shady MOFOS! CNN So DESPERATE for Anti-Trump Controversy They 'Created' Audio and It's SO Bad (Listen)

WHOA! Sam Stein Just Broke the BIGGEST, Most BREAKING Story Ever About Kash Patel (Seriously, SO BREAKING!)

Wait, Is That ASSAULT? Jasmine Crockett Physically Attacks DC Correspondent, Slaps Phone AWAY (Watch)



*SNORT* Katie Pavlich Uses Really SMALL WORDS to Explain to Rashida Tlaib That Terrorists are BAD, M'KAY

WOMP! Turns Out the Democrats' ENTIRE Plan of Attack Using Signal Just BLEW UP In Their Big Dumb Faces

============================================================