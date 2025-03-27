'How WHITE of Me!' NPR CEO Katherine Maher Probably Seriously REGRETS This Reparations...
Anti-American Sentiment in Washington & Elon Musk Backlash
Julie Kelly Highlights Sentence From Judge's Deportation Ruling and TRY Not to Roll...
Shady MOFOS! CNN So DESPERATE for Anti-Trump Controversy They 'Create' Audio and It's...
Sen. Adam Schiff's Attempt to Make Tulsi Gabbard an Accountability Hypocrite Is a...
Trump Celebrates Women’s History Month by Honoring People Who Don’t Need a Scalpel...
VA Secretary Doug Collins ENDS Kaitlan Collins' Attempt to Play 'Gotcha' With Signal...
Megyn Kelly and Glenn Greenwald Point and Laugh at Natasha Bertrand's Classified Info...
Organized Offensive! Dem Party’s Potty Mouth Strategy Fails as Poll Numbers Remain in...
Vance Visits Marines and Fires Weapons Providing Stark Contrast to Walz’s Viral Shotgun...
Earthly Reward: Bishop Who Went on Political Screed During Inauguration Prayer Service Get...
Spray It with a Smile! Local TV News Team Turns Water Main Break...
VIP
NPR Media Guy Defends Network’s Decision Not to Cover the Hunter Biden Laptop...
The Bulwark's Tim Miller Asks If a Black Lesbian Soldier Had Texted Attack...

Yup, Voted for THIS! Dan Bongino's Message for Top MS-13 Leader BUSTED In Virginia Is Straight-FAFO

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:15 AM on March 27, 2025
AP Photo/Moises Castillo

Promises made, promises kept.

Yes, we know, we keep writing that but it's hard not to when this administration is keeping every promise Trump made to the American people. And they're doing it QUICKLY. As a Virginian, this editor can't thank the FBI enough for going after the actual bad guys instead of parents advocating for their kids or grandmas praying outside of abortion clinics. It's really something pretty amazing to watch.

Advertisement

They got the animal.

Remember when Trump called MS-13 gang members animals and legacy media tried to claim he was being racist against all illegals? Man, they have really sucked at what they do for a really long time.

Luckily, the people in charge of the FBI don't suck, like Dan Bongino for example.

We love his post to this gang leader:

Too late.

It's a new country, criminals, best pay attention.

The previous administration was more concerned about protecting teachers' unions and other donors; they were far too busy politicizing the agency for the benefit of Democrats to actually do their job.

Silly.

Recommended

Julie Kelly Highlights Sentence From Judge's Deportation Ruling and TRY Not to Roll Your Eyes
Doug P.
Advertisement

Indeed.

============================================================

Related:

Shady MOFOS! CNN So DESPERATE for Anti-Trump Controversy They 'Created' Audio and It's SO Bad (Listen)

WHOA! Sam Stein Just Broke the BIGGEST, Most BREAKING Story Ever About Kash Patel (Seriously, SO BREAKING!)

Wait, Is That ASSAULT? Jasmine Crockett Physically Attacks DC Correspondent, Slaps Phone AWAY (Watch)

*SNORT* Katie Pavlich Uses Really SMALL WORDS to Explain to Rashida Tlaib That Terrorists are BAD, M'KAY

WOMP! Turns Out the Democrats' ENTIRE Plan of Attack Using Signal Just BLEW UP In Their Big Dumb Faces

============================================================

Tags: DAN BONGINO FBI ILLEGALS MS-13

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Julie Kelly Highlights Sentence From Judge's Deportation Ruling and TRY Not to Roll Your Eyes
Doug P.
Megyn Kelly and Glenn Greenwald Point and Laugh at Natasha Bertrand's Classified Info 'Outrage'
Grateful Calvin
VA Secretary Doug Collins ENDS Kaitlan Collins' Attempt to Play 'Gotcha' With Signal Chat
Grateful Calvin
Shady MOFOS! CNN So DESPERATE for Anti-Trump Controversy They 'Create' Audio and It's SO Bad (Listen)
Sam J.
Sen. Adam Schiff's Attempt to Make Tulsi Gabbard an Accountability Hypocrite Is a Dishonest FAIL
Doug P.
'How WHITE of Me!' NPR CEO Katherine Maher Probably Seriously REGRETS This Reparations Thread from 2020
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Julie Kelly Highlights Sentence From Judge's Deportation Ruling and TRY Not to Roll Your Eyes Doug P.
Advertisement