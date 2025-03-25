WOMP! Turns Out the Democrats' ENTIRE Plan of Attack Using Signal Just BLEW UP In Their Big Dumb Faces

Join Us in the Fight for the Trump Agenda Against Radical, Leftist Activist...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:40 PM on March 25, 2025
AngieArtist

As usual, Democrats only have themselves to blame.

They've spent the last 24 hours pointing fingers at Mike Waltz and Pete Hegseth for using Signal when it was Biden who actually made the app available during his term. As CIA Director Ratcliffe points out, '... Signal as permissible work use.'

Advertisement

Watch:

We still need to know how Jeffrey Goldberg got into the chat, but we have faith the White House will figure this out as they conduct their own investigation. Honestly, even for Goldberg, this was pretty dirty and low. You'd think he'd have spoken up and told them he was there and then LEFT, but oh no.

Turns out Trump hate can and does destroy one's integrity.

Oh, fine, we know Goldberg would have to have integrity in the first place, but still.

Bingo.

*adjusts tinfoil*

