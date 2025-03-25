WOMP! Turns Out the Democrats' ENTIRE Plan of Attack Using Signal Just BLEW UP In Their Big Dumb Faces

As usual, Democrats only have themselves to blame.

They've spent the last 24 hours pointing fingers at Mike Waltz and Pete Hegseth for using Signal when it was Biden who actually made the app available during his term. As CIA Director Ratcliffe points out, '... Signal as permissible work use.'

Watch:

CIA DIRECTOR RATCLIFFE: "One of the first things that happened when I was confirmed as CIA director was Signal was loaded onto my computer... One of the things that I was briefed on very early was the use of Signal as a permissible work use."pic.twitter.com/oRBfXAzrgR — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 25, 2025

We still need to know how Jeffrey Goldberg got into the chat, but we have faith the White House will figure this out as they conduct their own investigation. Honestly, even for Goldberg, this was pretty dirty and low. You'd think he'd have spoken up and told them he was there and then LEFT, but oh no.

Turns out Trump hate can and does destroy one's integrity.

Oh, fine, we know Goldberg would have to have integrity in the first place, but still.

This puts a major dent in the Dem narrative. Many who have worked in the IC know this is a common practice. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) March 25, 2025

Bingo.

what are the odds the Biden admin scumbags sabotaged the IC messaging system to make exactly what happened here... — JCVegas98 (@JCVegas98) March 25, 2025

*adjusts tinfoil*

Do we have any info on the CIA records management ppl that encouraged Ratcliffe to use Signal? This just feels like it was a setup https://t.co/NS6hfPiPxo pic.twitter.com/9AL8IyeMHC — AbigailChenault (@pumps_andA_bump) March 25, 2025

Just sayin'.

