Blue Falcon Says WHAT?! Joey Jones LEVELS Tim Walz for Trying to Shame Pete Hegseth Over Chat 'Breach'

Man, oh man, every moron on the Left needs to send Jeffrey Goldberg a thank you card and some cookies because his big exclusive has given them something to rag on for at least a few days. Hey, we get it, the Democrats are spiraling and their party is dying so they'll glob onto anything they can but this is just gross.

Advertisement

Especially from someone like Tim Walz, who bailed on his unit before deployment to Iraq.

You'd think after the whoopin' Walz took last year, he'd have figured out nobody really cares what he has to say, but here we are. Nobody ever accused him of being the sharpest tool in the shed. Oh sure, they've accused him of being a tool ... lots of times.

Pete Hegseth texting out war plans like invites to a frat party. https://t.co/vPqblS7znv — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) March 24, 2025

Dude. Tim Walz knows he's Tim Walz, right?

Joey Jones with the ONE-TWO:

You should sit this one out, like your deployment to Iraq. https://t.co/kObE9Dmbf6 — Joey Jones (@Johnny_Joey) March 24, 2025

Now THAT will leave a mark.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Yup. That's the face we made. Right there.

Oof! 😂 pic.twitter.com/aEEhGkfYTD — Karen Hoskins: Proud Ultra MAGA Gal 🇺🇸 (@HoskinsKaren) March 25, 2025

He should sit everything out. He's a disgrace. — Quaran-Tina (@superbucks2050) March 25, 2025

Fair point.

Hey, thanks Tim!

Walz’ masculinity has me trembling 🤣😂🤣 — Scott Hansen 🦂 (@hansen4022) March 24, 2025

Yeah.

We're shook and stuff.

*snort*

============================================================

Related:

Cynical Publius Casts Even MORE Doubt on Jeffrey Goldberg's Chat Breach 'Exclusive' With BRUTAL Reminder

Just WOW: Techno Fog Shares Joe Biden’s Written Answers to Special Counsel Hur and Talk About a MUST-READ

Karoline Leavitt Just Needs the FACTS to NUKE Sensationalist Jeffrey Goldberg on Hegseth Chat Breach

He's NOT Going to Date You! AOC Tries Picking Fight with Elon Musk Over Crowd Size and WOW, That Was Dumb

DEFAMATION: JD Vance DROPS Bishop Talbert Swan Pushing AI Recording of Him Trashing Elon Musk and HOOBOY

============================================================