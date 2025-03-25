'CREDIT to the Trump Admin': Scott Jennings DISMANTLES The Atlantic's HIT Piece and...
Blue Falcon Says WHAT?! Joey Jones LEVELS Tim Walz for Trying to Shame Pete Hegseth Over Chat 'Breach'

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:15 AM on March 25, 2025
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Man, oh man, every moron on the Left needs to send Jeffrey Goldberg a thank you card and some cookies because his big exclusive has given them something to rag on for at least a few days. Hey, we get it, the Democrats are spiraling and their party is dying so they'll glob onto anything they can but this is just gross.

Especially from someone like Tim Walz, who bailed on his unit before deployment to Iraq.

You'd think after the whoopin' Walz took last year, he'd have figured out nobody really cares what he has to say, but here we are. Nobody ever accused him of being the sharpest tool in the shed. Oh sure, they've accused him of being a tool ... lots of times.

Dude. Tim Walz knows he's Tim Walz, right?

Joey Jones with the ONE-TWO:

Now THAT will leave a mark.

Yup. That's the face we made. Right there.

Fair point.

Hey, thanks Tim!

