DEFAMATION: JD Vance DROPS Bishop Talbert Swan Pushing AI Recording of Him Trashing Elon Musk and HOOBOY

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:10 PM on March 24, 2025
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

It's been a while since we last wrote about the unhinged, leftist, so-called 'bishop,' Talbert Swan. It's probably because he blocked this editor long ago since we tend to write about him being a lunatic. Oddly enough, when we went to pull the embed of his post, we found that Swan follows Twitchy.

Let that sink in.

Anywho, this time around, Swan is pushing an OBVIOUSLY faked recording of JD Vance trashing Elon Musk. Now, we kinda sorta think Swan has to know this is fake otherwise, he wouldn't have shut down the replies on it.

Take a listen:

So desperate for things to be wrong on the Right.

We get it; if our party was dissolving in real-time in front of the whole world, we'd probably be desperate as well.

Not THIS desperate, but still.

JD Vance found the post and yeah ... this will not end well for Swan.

So either Swan is too dumb to know it's fake or he's being malicious, which is defamation.

Yikes.

Is he, though?

Ruh-roh.

Hey Talbert - we know you read us. You should probably take that post down, just sayin'.

