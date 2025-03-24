DEFAMATION: JD Vance DROPS Bishop Talbert Swan Pushing AI Recording of Him Trashing Elon Musk and HOOBOY

It's been a while since we last wrote about the unhinged, leftist, so-called 'bishop,' Talbert Swan. It's probably because he blocked this editor long ago since we tend to write about him being a lunatic. Oddly enough, when we went to pull the embed of his post, we found that Swan follows Twitchy.

Advertisement

Let that sink in.

Anywho, this time around, Swan is pushing an OBVIOUSLY faked recording of JD Vance trashing Elon Musk. Now, we kinda sorta think Swan has to know this is fake otherwise, he wouldn't have shut down the replies on it.

Take a listen:

“He’s not even an American. He is from South Africa. And he’s cosplaying as this great American leader.”



- Vice President @JDVance on @elonmusk



The infighting is in full swing.



Happy Monday! pic.twitter.com/Jf0u9z1Uvu — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) March 24, 2025

So desperate for things to be wrong on the Right.

We get it; if our party was dissolving in real-time in front of the whole world, we'd probably be desperate as well.

Not THIS desperate, but still.

JD Vance found the post and yeah ... this will not end well for Swan.

It's a fake AI-generated clip. I'm not surprised this guy doesn't have the intelligence to recognize this fact, but I wonder if he has the integrity to delete it now that he knows it's false.



If not, it could be defamation. I guess we'll find out! https://t.co/raS524I4kq — JD Vance (@JDVance) March 24, 2025

So either Swan is too dumb to know it's fake or he's being malicious, which is defamation.

Yikes.

But he's a BISHOP pic.twitter.com/GmY1Rz3nyc — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) March 24, 2025

Is he, though?

This is false and defamatory



It warrants litigation — especially if he doesn’t take it down — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) March 24, 2025

Ruh-roh.

I see a lawsuit in his future. — Anastasia 🇺🇸 (@AnastasiaLine) March 24, 2025

Hey Talbert - we know you read us. You should probably take that post down, just sayin'.

============================================================

Related:

Didn't Think It Was Possible but Kash Patel Just Made the Biden Admin Look Even SUCKIER (Watch)

WHOA! Check Out the Fatal Flaw with DC Obama Judge James Boasberg's Order Because You Guys, It's a DOOZY

'One of My BIGGEST Regrets': Doctor and Obama Voter DECIMATES Both Barack and Obamacare In BRUTAL Post

'Democrats' JESTER': Attorney and Human Wrecking-Ball Mike Davis UNMASKS Anti-Trump Judge James Boasberg

Mark, BRO, Take the L! X User MAZE Straight-Up ENDS Mark Cuban in Heated Back and Forth About TARIFFS

============================================================