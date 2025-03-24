'One of My BIGGEST Regrets': Doctor and Obama Voter DECIMATES Both Barack and Obamacare In BRUTAL Post

Once again, we just passed the anniversary of Obamacare. A program that has stripped millions of Americans of their doctors and their healthcare plans while raising healthcare costs to a point where all care is fairly abysmal in the United States. Ultimately, the only people who benefited from his atrocity are the insurance companies and those on entitlement programs.

The rest of us, not so much.

Obama crawled out from under his bridge to celebrate the anniversary.

I know it can feel like a different era sometimes. But fifteen years ago, I signed the Affordable Care Act into law. Now nearly 50 million people have received health care through the ACA.



With everything going on right now, it’s easy to feel like regular folks can’t make a… pic.twitter.com/TsEl9SfKDy — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) March 23, 2025

Post continues:

... difference – but the Affordable Care Act is a reminder that change is possible when we keep fighting for progress.

Regular folks.

Don't mind us; we're just rolling TF out of our eyes.

Say what you will about Biden, sure, he sucked, but Obama? Devastation. Division. Hate. Corruption. His influence on this country has been a cancer, one that we're still trying to cure. It would be ironic if it weren't so devastating.

Luckily, even some of Obama's original voters and supporters have figured out what a crock of horse manure Obamacare is. Especially doctors.

Take a look at this:

One of my biggest regrets was voting for President Obama in 2008 as a medical student & celebrating the passage of the ACA



Little did I know the carnage it would wreck on the medical profession and my future patients. I had no idea then that the ACA was written to strip… https://t.co/BaLfF1F565 — Dan Choi, MD, FAAOS (@drdanchoi) March 23, 2025

Post continues:

... physicians of their autonomy, boost insurer profits & drive healthcare consolidation End result 15 years later is a more expensive healthcare system with less competition resulting in lower quality, less efficient care for patients. Coverage is not care!

Louder for the morons in the back. COVERAGE IS NOT CARE!

