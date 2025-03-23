GRRL ... Don't Look NOW But We Just Caught the DUMBEST Claim About Trump Gutting the DOE Yet (Watch)

Full disclosure, we thought Democrat Rep Bynum was a trans-woman at first. Sorry, it's just so hard to tell sometimes, and you know us, we're really sensitive to ensuring that we do our best at accommodating our trans pals when we see them out and about in the real world.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA.

Anyway, gender notwithstanding, Bynum's claim about why Trump is gutting the Department of Education is perhaps the dumbest thing we've seen yet. Granted, it's really just more of a talking point from a party in severe decline, but the way she delivers this is just ... yikes.

Watch:

Dem Rep Bynum: Trump dismantling DoE because he wants Americans uneducated:



“What they’re trying to do is keep people suspicious of education and keep people undereducated."



"An educated populace can challenge its government, and they don’t want that."



27% approval for this… pic.twitter.com/5US2osrcLT — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 23, 2025

Post continues:

27% approval for this party is WAY too high.

Don't worry ... it's dropping. It was 29% just a week or so ago ...

And yes, it's all a plot to keep uneducated people from trusting educated people. TOTALLY.

She's onto Trump. Talk about the big brain on her.

Honestly, if we rolled our eyes any further in our heads, we'd be able to see our sweet corgi snoring under the sun in our backyard. Oh, and if we kept rolling them, we'd be able to see Washington, D.C., as well.

More projection. — Cari Kelemen (@KelemenCari) March 23, 2025

They seem to constantly think of ideas and tactics to gaslight and fearmonger the American people.



I wonder if these news organizations even that these people on their talking points before they get on.



This is just so embarrassing. — Musk Derangement Syndrome_MDS (@MuskDSyndrome) March 23, 2025

Trump doesn’t want to keep Americans from being educated, he wants to keep us from being indoctrinated. — The Right Answer (@theright_answer) March 23, 2025

There it is.

What a moron. — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) March 23, 2025

Yes.

That sums this up nicely.

