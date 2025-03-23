Real Heroes Wear Dog Tags: National Medal of Honor Museum Opens in Arlington...
GRRL ... Don't Look NOW But We Just Caught the DUMBEST Claim About Trump Gutting the DOE Yet (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:25 AM on March 23, 2025
Twitchy

Full disclosure, we thought Democrat Rep Bynum was a trans-woman at first. Sorry, it's just so hard to tell sometimes, and you know us, we're really sensitive to ensuring that we do our best at accommodating our trans pals when we see them out and about in the real world.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA.

Anyway, gender notwithstanding, Bynum's claim about why Trump is gutting the Department of Education is perhaps the dumbest thing we've seen yet. Granted, it's really just more of a talking point from a party in severe decline, but the way she delivers this is just ... yikes.

Watch:

Post continues:

27% approval for this party is WAY too high.

Don't worry ... it's dropping. It was 29% just a week or so ago ...

And yes, it's all a plot to keep uneducated people from trusting educated people. TOTALLY.

She's onto Trump. Talk about the big brain on her.

Honestly, if we rolled our eyes any further in our heads, we'd be able to see our sweet corgi snoring under the sun in our backyard. Oh, and if we kept rolling them, we'd be able to see Washington, D.C., as well.

Riley Gaines DROPS Jon Ossoff for Supporting Men in Women's Sports by DEFENDING His Daughter and BOOM
Sam J.
There it is.

Yes.

That sums this up nicely.

