Car Speeds Under New Holland Crop Sprayer on Road in Wild Video (WATCH)

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:00 AM on May 03, 2025
imgflip

If you’ve ever driven anywhere in rural America where farmland is plentiful, you’ve seen crop sprayer vehicles. The trucks look like oversized pull wagons. There’s a lot of open space underneath them. You’ve also probably wondered to yourself, ‘I bet I could drive my car right under that thing with no problems.’ Well, two guys decided to find out.

Here’s more background. (READ)

Man drives under a ~$600,000 New Holland crop sprayer driving down the road. 

The impulsive thoughts won. 

The incident appears to have taken place in Ontario, Canada. 

The tractor driver was heard honking the horn as the two men sped through. 

“Life long impulsive thought come true. I feel accomplished,” the man posted on IG. 

Video: tcully32 / IG

Here’s the wild video. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)

That was insane!

You just know these guys are going to be bragging about this stunt forever.

The guy driving doesn’t appear to be drinking in the video. But, in Canada, even passengers are not allowed to drink alcohol in a moving vehicle.

You’ve heard the saying about why the man climbed the mountain, right? Because it's there. One poster says this philosophy applies to crop sprayers, too.

It had it coming.

Many posters say the guys shouldn’t have done it. But, boy, are they glad they did!

We appreciate their sacrifice so that we could vicariously experience that awesome dude moment with them. Again, don’t ever attempt this stunt. Just watch the video.

Tags: CANADA CAR CRAZY DANGEROUS TRUCK VIDEO

