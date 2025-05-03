Car Speeds Under New Holland Crop Sprayer on Road in Wild Video (WATCH)

If you’ve ever driven anywhere in rural America where farmland is plentiful, you’ve seen crop sprayer vehicles. The trucks look like oversized pull wagons. There’s a lot of open space underneath them. You’ve also probably wondered to yourself, ‘I bet I could drive my car right under that thing with no problems.’ Well, two guys decided to find out.

Man drives under a ~$600,000 New Holland crop sprayer driving down the road. The impulsive thoughts won. The incident appears to have taken place in Ontario, Canada. The tractor driver was heard honking the horn as the two men sped through. “Life long impulsive thought come true. I feel accomplished,” the man posted on IG. Video: tcully32 / IG

“Life long impulsive thought come… pic.twitter.com/FV9jlaT68U — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 2, 2025

That was insane!

You just know these guys are going to be bragging about this stunt forever.

That dude will tell this story the rest of his life 😂 — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) May 2, 2025

The Busch at the end made this so much better lmao. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 2, 2025

Busch ICE, no less. — Bill Thomas (@wcwhotline9900) May 2, 2025

Wasn't expecting that! — Arturo 🦅 🇺🇸 (@burningmoneyx) May 2, 2025

The guy driving doesn’t appear to be drinking in the video. But, in Canada, even passengers are not allowed to drink alcohol in a moving vehicle.

You’ve heard the saying about why the man climbed the mountain, right? Because it's there. One poster says this philosophy applies to crop sprayers, too.

I have always wanted to do this.



If you don't want this to happen don't make the space between the wheels car shaped. — Kurtis Carman (@KurtisCarman) May 2, 2025

That crop sprayer was just asking for it! — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 2, 2025

No doubt about it. — Kurtis Carman (@KurtisCarman) May 2, 2025

It had it coming.

Many posters say the guys shouldn’t have done it. But, boy, are they glad they did!

should they have done that? No

should they have had open cans of p*** in the car? No



has every male thought of doing this? Absolutely — Jacob Alley (@JacobAlley21) May 2, 2025

Always wanted to do it on a motorcycle. I live out in the country, these are going down our roads quite a bit. I always tell my bride " you don't see that in the big city" she's probably sick of me saying that, fortunately she loves me and never says a word. Good post. — Ambassador Pineapple MAGA (@AmbassadorPine1) May 2, 2025

At least they filmed it so everyone could enjoy it. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 2, 2025

He did it, so we don't have to. Hat's off. — B’3M3t 0R (@B_3m3t_0R) May 2, 2025

We appreciate their sacrifice so that we could vicariously experience that awesome dude moment with them. Again, don’t ever attempt this stunt. Just watch the video.