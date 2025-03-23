TRAGIC: Reddit Lefties RAGE Because **Checks Notes** Things Are More Affordable Under Trump (No, Really)

Trump could cure cancer, and the Left would find a way to be OUTRAGED about it.

Trump could stop all violence around the globe, and the Left would find a way to be OUTRAGED about it.

Trump could stop all hunger, and the Left would find a way to be OUTRAGED about it.

It's true.

None of their ideas are based on what is best for the country or even themselves; they're based on hating Trump and his supporters. That's it. Hey, don't take our word for it, take the Lefties raging on Reddit because Costco is cutting prices.

No, really.

Reddit is furious that the prices at costco are going down. pic.twitter.com/DKExaMOmvL — Reddit Lies (@reddit_lies) March 22, 2025

We got nothin'.

Such a tragedy. — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) March 22, 2025

Crying on the inside for them. Totally.

If prices keep coming down and life gets easier, people might vote Republican. The horror. Lol. — NotJohn (@SpaceNotJohn) March 22, 2025

THEY CAN'T HAVE THAT!

And these people are definitely NOT the brightest crayons in the box.

“Prices are supposed to go up with tariffs… Rachel Maddow said so! TikTok said so!“



Hey man tell me you don’t buy your own groceries/gas without actually telling me…



It’s a shame that these kids went to a broken public school and a communist university and paid money for a… — JW (@C130GuyBNA) March 22, 2025

Yup.

Ain't it great?

The only concern would be if stock is low, stock is the highest I have ever seen when I walk into a grocery store. So they are not lowering prices because they think a recession is going to happen, prices are going down because inflation is being leveled. — Bam-Bam (@BamBamAZPatriot) March 23, 2025

Moronic democrats give Biden credit for this in 3 ... 2 ... 1.

"Dammit! All my groceries are getting more affordable! Can't they see I'm trying to own the orange man?!"



Just say it. You will pay any prices and succumb to bread lines to "own" the Right — Rex Umberleigh (@RexUmberleigh) March 22, 2025

How DARE Trump fix things when they hate him so much!

Lol that’s amazing — PJP (@PJPFOREVER) March 23, 2025

We giggled, too.

