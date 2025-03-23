TRAGIC: Reddit Lefties RAGE Because **Checks Notes** Things Are More Affordable Under Trump (No, Really)

WOOF! Chuck Schumer's Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very BAD Week Has CLEARLY Taken...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:25 AM on March 23, 2025
Twitchy

Trump could cure cancer, and the Left would find a way to be OUTRAGED about it. 

Trump could stop all violence around the globe, and the Left would find a way to be OUTRAGED about it.

Trump could stop all hunger, and the Left would find a way to be OUTRAGED about it.

It's true.

None of their ideas are based on what is best for the country or even themselves; they're based on hating Trump and his supporters. That's it. Hey, don't take our word for it, take the Lefties raging on Reddit because Costco is cutting prices.

No, really.

We got nothin'.

Crying on the inside for them. Totally.

THEY CAN'T HAVE THAT!

And these people are definitely NOT the brightest crayons in the box.

Yup.

Ain't it great?

Moronic democrats give Biden credit for this in 3 ... 2 ... 1.

How DARE Trump fix things when they hate him so much!

We giggled, too.

