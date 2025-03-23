'Incredibly DIRTY Tactic': Nick Sortor Exposes Group BEHIND Shady Influencing in DAMNING Thread

As Twitchy readers know, a group of conservative influencers allegedly took money to advocate on behalf of Big Soda. The argument, of course, stems from the idea that those receiving food stamps shouldn't be allowed to purchase junk food, including soda if American taxpayers are footing the bill. Sadly, this is not the first time we're seeing something like this - remember the binders?

Ahem.

Anywho ... Nick Sortor discovered the organization behind the debacle and exposed them in this must-read thread.

Take a look:

🚨🧵 EXPOSED: “INFLUENCEABLE” — The company cutting Big Checks to “influencers” on behalf of Big Soda



Over the past 48 hours, several large supposedly MAGA-aligned “influencers” posted almost identical talking points fed to them, convincing you MAHA was out of line for not… pic.twitter.com/PpPwH9lHGe — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 22, 2025

Post continues:

... wanting soda purchases with food stamps (SNAP) Some even slime-ly invoked PRESIDENT TRUMP as an emotional manipulation tactic, referring to his Diet Coke button. Not a SINGLE ONE of them disclosed they were paid for these posts, which led readers to believe a general SODA BAN was in the works.

HOO boy.

These influencers were given a couple templates to use by Influenceable, with one of those templates SPECIFICALLY telling them to mention Trump’s Diet Coke habit



This was done to invoke an EMOTIONAL response from loyal Trump supporters, making them feel as if banning soda from… pic.twitter.com/yjqBFlCMJx — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 22, 2025

Post continues:

... SNAP would be anti-Trump. This is an incredibly dirty tactic, meant to manipulate loyal followers.

Dirty indeed.

Influencers were texted by Influenceable telling them to “help push back against government overreach,” and told they’d be paid between several hundred and even $1,000+ for EACH POST, attempting to turn MAGA folks against RFK Jr and MAHA pic.twitter.com/FRQXfiWhA9 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 22, 2025

Now, in defense of these influencers, they very well could have agreed that this was government overreach. That being said, they all should have been upfront about being paid for those posts ... in our humble opinion.

The way Influenceable operates is simple: they develop comfy relationships with lobbying firms (@AmeriBev and @CartChoice are potentially some examples) who are funded handsomely by massive corporations, such as Coca-Cola and PepsiCo



They also develop relationships with… pic.twitter.com/RWzPQWG4r9 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 22, 2025

Post continues:

... influencers such as the ones listed above, and pay them to push these lobbying group’s talking points. They’re a middleman that makes a hell of a lot, essentially selling out our country.

Yikes.

Every influencer contacted by “Influenceable” met the same criteria: supposedly MAGA-aligned



This was all meant to manipulate their followers, which trust them for news and opinions, into siding with Big Soda.



A grand total of ZERO of them disclosed they were paid to push a… pic.twitter.com/rUvWpUidXy — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 22, 2025

Post continues:

... stance on proposed regulations.

See, that's the issue. Do we care if people are paid for their posts? No. Should they be upfront about it? Yes.

There was another template too, specifically pushing a CPAC link calling this a “War on Soda”



This link was included in the outline provided by Influenceable. pic.twitter.com/X2UAXCcirN — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 22, 2025

War on Soda.

How dramatic.

Influenceable does this a LOT. Pushing sketchy leftist aligned ads in the past.



They’ll also pay people to routinely push candidates and movies too.



This is a much more innocent example, but I’m sure you’ve seen some of these posts.



This gives you a visual from start to… pic.twitter.com/oNb1i3ki2M — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 22, 2025

... finsh.

Wanna get paid to shill for people you know nothing about?



Influenceable is the perfect fit for you. pic.twitter.com/SNp5piEe39 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 22, 2025

Ouch.

Luckily, some patriots such as @Riley_Gaines_ REFUSED to sell out to Big Soda, turned down the offer, and called the situation out. https://t.co/KNbTtQFrjZ — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 22, 2025

Gaines turned it down and said as much.

This is just the beginning. Prepare for Part 2 of this story, where we find out more about the shady PR firm known as “Influenceable.”



Thank you to @CurrentRevolt, @Brick_Suit, @calleymeans, @SarahisCensored, and others who contributed to this thread.



We will NOT sell out MAHA… — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 22, 2025

We are not the Left.

How much were they paid? — TheVesuvian (@TheVesuvian) March 22, 2025

The ones who deleted them before the 24 hour mark technically forfeited their payments, so props to @EricLDaugh and @ClownWorld_ for doing so. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 23, 2025

An account that deleted their post? Clown World, meaning they were not paid ...

I made a post and deleted it within the first hour. I withdrew from the campaign entirely and removed my post. I haven’t received a single penny from “Big Soda” or anyone else for this. — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld_) March 22, 2025

Atta boy.

