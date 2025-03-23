Lawfare EXTRAORDINAIRE! Deet-Filled Thread Calls OUT Dirty, Woke, Leftist Law Firms Runnin...
'Incredibly DIRTY Tactic': Nick Sortor Exposes Group BEHIND Shady Influencing in DAMNING Thread

Sam J.
Sam J. | 8:15 AM on March 23, 2025
AngieArtist

As Twitchy readers know, a group of conservative influencers allegedly took money to advocate on behalf of Big Soda. The argument, of course, stems from the idea that those receiving food stamps shouldn't be allowed to purchase junk food, including soda if American taxpayers are footing the bill. Sadly, this is not the first time we're seeing something like this - remember the binders?

Ahem.

Anywho ... Nick Sortor discovered the organization behind the debacle and exposed them in this must-read thread.

Take a look:

Post continues:

... wanting soda purchases with food stamps (SNAP)

Some even slime-ly invoked PRESIDENT TRUMP as an emotional manipulation tactic, referring to his Diet Coke button.

Not a SINGLE ONE of them disclosed they were paid for these posts, which led readers to believe a general SODA BAN was in the works.

HOO boy.

Post continues:

... SNAP would be anti-Trump.

This is an incredibly dirty tactic, meant to manipulate loyal followers.

Dirty indeed.

Lawfare EXTRAORDINAIRE! Deet-Filled Thread Calls OUT Dirty, Woke, Leftist Law Firms Running D.C. and WOW
Sam J.
Now, in defense of these influencers, they very well could have agreed that this was government overreach. That being said, they all should have been upfront about being paid for those posts ... in our humble opinion.

Post continues:

... influencers such as the ones listed above, and pay them to push these lobbying group’s talking points.

They’re a middleman that makes a hell of a lot, essentially selling out our country.

Yikes.

Post continues:

... stance on proposed regulations.

See, that's the issue. Do we care if people are paid for their posts? No. Should they be upfront about it? Yes.

War on Soda.

How dramatic.

... finsh.

Ouch.

Gaines turned it down and said as much.

We are not the Left.

An account that deleted their post? Clown World, meaning they were not paid ... 

Atta boy.

