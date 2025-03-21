Truly DYSTOPIAN Stuff: DAMNING Thread Exposes Main Organizer of Tesla Takedown Domestic Terrorism

Funny how all of these protests at Tesla dealerships seem so organized ...

Oh, that's right, because they ARE.

Take a look at this thread from Insurrection Barbie:

🧵🧵Indivisible is definitely the ring leader of the Tesla Takedown domestic terrorism movement. They are the main organizers, they host the weekly calls to lay out their plans.



Today was one of them. The call was one hour and ten mins and had some very interesting moments.



I… — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) March 20, 2025

Post continues:

I see that today all over their messaging it says nonviolent because of the charges that were brought by Pam Bondi so they seem a little spooked. Anyway, I listened to their entire organizing call for the 500 protests they are trying to organize for 3/29. Truly dystopian stuff.

Funny how the messaging changes when the cockroaches receive a little sunlight.

1. One of the speakers is a federal employee who belongs to the American Federation of Government Employees Union.



For that that don’t remember, they are one of the six groups that teamed up on December 19, 2024, to take down Trump. Marc Elias launched Civil Service Strong. The… — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) March 20, 2025

Post continues:

The press release calls the firm a coalition of civil society institutions and organizations, including 2.2 million federal government civil servants. She spoke on the call to rally protesters all across the country to make their voices heard. So I just connected Indivisible with Civil Service Strong because it’s all tied together.

A federal employee.

Shocker.

One of the most interesting parts of this one hour call was that Jasmine Crockett came on to speak because clearly she is part of this entire takedown Elon Musk apparatus.



A sitting member of Congress is working with Indivisible to take down an American car company and destroy… pic.twitter.com/xdCQuH1lKi — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) March 20, 2025

Post continues:

... it's owner.

We're hardly surprised, considering how much she has pushed for people to 'take Musk down'.

This was my favorite speaker, the independent journalist and hacker who tells us the entire point of these organized protests are to tank Tesla stock.



Not a lawyer but this seems illegal to me. pic.twitter.com/9V2aNrdDR2 — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) March 20, 2025

The Left is unhinged and dangerous.

Sorry, not sorry.

Other prominent organizations involved and mentioned in the call:



Planet Over Profit

New Republic

50501

John Cusak

Civil Liberties Defense Center

Association of Flight Attendants

Troublemakers

Joan Donovan - original organizer of this entire project — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) March 20, 2025

John Cusack.

Of course.

HAAAAAA

============================================================

