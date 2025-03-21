'Almost Like There's a Script'! Tom Elliott Busts Hack Media Parroting Same Anti-Musk...
Truly DYSTOPIAN Stuff: DAMNING Thread Exposes Main Organizer of Tesla Takedown Domestic Terrorism

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:10 PM on March 21, 2025
AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali

Funny how all of these protests at Tesla dealerships seem so organized ...

Oh, that's right, because they ARE.

Take a look at this thread from Insurrection Barbie:

Post continues:

I see that today all over their messaging it says nonviolent because of the charges that were brought by Pam Bondi so they seem a little spooked.

Anyway, I listened to their entire organizing call for the 500 protests they are trying to organize for 3/29. 

Truly dystopian stuff.

Funny how the messaging changes when the cockroaches receive a little sunlight.

Post continues:

The press release calls the firm a coalition of civil society institutions and organizations, including 2.2 million federal government civil servants. 

She spoke on the call to rally protesters all across the country to make their voices heard.

So I just connected Indivisible with Civil Service Strong because it’s all tied together.

A federal employee.

Shocker.

Post continues:

... it's owner.

We're hardly surprised, considering how much she has pushed for people to 'take Musk down'.

The Left is unhinged and dangerous.

Sorry, not sorry.

John Cusack.

Of course.

HAAAAAA

============================================================

