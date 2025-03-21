Guy Benson Just Needs ONE Post to SCHOOL Pete's Hubby Chasten Buttigieg for His LIE About the Dept. of Ed

Democrats still haven't figured out why they lost in November because they keep pushing the same tired, empty, dishonest talking points over and over again. For example, Pete Buttigieg's husband (wife? whatever) claimed Trump abolished the Department of Education so he could give billionaires tax breaks. Yeah, we know, that's dumb even for this guy.

It’s simple. They’re going after the Department of Education to take money from your kids’ schools to give tax breaks to billionaires. — Chasten Glezman Buttigieg (@Chasten) March 20, 2025

Anyone paying attention knows they're not cutting the money; they're cutting the middleman. Funds will still be dispersed for schools; we just won't pay a bunch of bureaucrats six-figure salaries to pretend they're somehow making education better for our kids when it's obvious they're not.

Guy Benson was good enough to give Chasten a master class on how stupid his post really is.

Take a look:

Simple-minded, reheated sloganeering that fails to even approach a substantive defense of the massive, wildly-expensive failure that the Education Department represents https://t.co/IiWUvPq2no — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) March 21, 2025

What he said.

It's simpler than that. The Dept of Education has failed. Radically failed. The resources and responsibilities will return to the States where they remained for 200 years, during which we maintained our position as one of the best, if not the best, educated country in the world. — Pacheco the Ghost (@PMtalking) March 20, 2025

You either know how stupid that is, or you are unfathomably ignorant.

Taking money from me to pay for schools in other states is wrong, no matter how you try to justify it.

Billionaires are irrelevant. — James ✝️🇺🇸 (@wjamesawill) March 21, 2025

People who support and follow Chasten will buy it, though.

Or they’re eliminating the overhead and using the money more appropriately. pic.twitter.com/BWru7l1m1g — Dale (@DaleV592) March 21, 2025

Buh-buh-buh-BINGO.

Remember when you laid in a hospital bed with your husband and your bought babies as if one of you had just given birth? That was awesome theater. The hospital patient bands were a nice touch too. pic.twitter.com/uo9u21glP6 — The Right King Todd (@RightKingTodd) March 21, 2025

You playing progressive Mad Libs again? — Liekitisn’t (@liekitisnot) March 21, 2025

Heh.

Public education is failing with or without federal mooches. — Westchester Mom (@WNYOpenSchools) March 21, 2025

We might as well eliminate the mooches and focus on the real issues with educating our kids.

LOL, all the trillions sent to the DoE didn’t improve grades or teaching at any level.



Schools aren’t better and neither are students. — Bryan McNally (@BryanDMcNally) March 21, 2025

And that's the truth.

