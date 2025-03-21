Truly DYSTOPIAN Stuff: DAMNING Thread Exposes Main Organizer of Tesla Takedown Domestic Te...
Guy Benson Just Needs ONE Post to SCHOOL Pete's Hubby Chasten Buttigieg for His LIE About the Dept. of Ed

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:05 PM on March 21, 2025
Twitchy

Democrats still haven't figured out why they lost in November because they keep pushing the same tired, empty, dishonest talking points over and over again. For example, Pete Buttigieg's husband (wife? whatever) claimed Trump abolished the Department of Education so he could give billionaires tax breaks. Yeah, we know, that's dumb even for this guy.

Anyone paying attention knows they're not cutting the money; they're cutting the middleman. Funds will still be dispersed for schools; we just won't pay a bunch of bureaucrats six-figure salaries to pretend they're somehow making education better for our kids when it's obvious they're not.

Guy Benson was good enough to give Chasten a master class on how stupid his post really is.

Take a look:

What he said.

People who support and follow Chasten will buy it, though.

Buh-buh-buh-BINGO.

Heh.

We might as well eliminate the mooches and focus on the real issues with educating our kids.

And that's the truth.

