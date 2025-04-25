Bill Melugin Adds Context Media Outlets Can't Seem to Fit In Headlines About These Illegal Aliens

The media that likes to call a deported illegal alien gang member a "Maryland dad" has been hard at work to soften headlines about other criminal illegals as well.

There are other illegal aliens the media doesn't seem to feel compelled to provide full accuracy about in their headlines. Here's an example from yesterday:

Man who killed 2 teens in Seal Beach DUI crash to be released from prison early https://t.co/gc3XkKU6Ce — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) April 24, 2025

Fox News' Bill Melugin added context to the first word in that post from ABC7:

“Man” = 2x previously deported Mexican illegal alien w/ multiple felony convictions in CA prior to killing these two American teenagers. https://t.co/1jmbr4ePGp — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) April 24, 2025

If the "man" had been a Trump supporter we're just guessing that some information that would have been considered headline-worthy.

Here's a story from the same outlet about a "Pomona father" and a group of "day laborers":

A Pomona father was detained outside his Pomona business on the same day that an ICE raid targeted over a dozen day laborers at a Home Depot.



Surveillance video shows him being taken away at gunpoint by federal agents. https://t.co/Rs2sNKgsd9 pic.twitter.com/hZvMw2Bhgm — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) April 24, 2025

Again, Melugin fills in the missing context in that headline:

This “Pomona father” is a previously deported illegal alien who returned to the U.S., which is a felony under 8 USC 1326 (illegal re-entry after removal).



The “day laborers” targeted had charges for child abuse, assault with a deadly weapon, DUI, and immigration violations. https://t.co/RK79wtcylV — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) April 24, 2025

The "Maryland man" approach is always so predictable, and the media that spins these kinds of stories that way know exactly what they're doing -- or NOT doing as it were.

Corrupt media will never call an illegal who commits a crime an illegal. They always will imply they are American. This is one of the media’s most consistent tools of propaganda and deception. https://t.co/hONtZflf2I — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) April 24, 2025

Too many in the media consider "propaganda and deception" to be their job instead of actual journalism.

Lying by omission. Trademark. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) April 24, 2025

Like we often say, media bias is most apparent in what they DON'T mention as much as how they frame what they do choose to report.