Bill Melugin Adds Context Media Outlets Can't Seem to Fit In Headlines About These Illegal Aliens

Doug P. | 10:10 AM on April 25, 2025
Meme screenshot

The media that likes to call a deported illegal alien gang member a "Maryland dad" has been hard at work to soften headlines about other criminal illegals as well.

There are other illegal aliens the media doesn't seem to feel compelled to provide full accuracy about in their headlines. Here's an example from yesterday:

Fox News' Bill Melugin added context to the first word in that post from ABC7: 

If the "man" had been a Trump supporter we're just guessing that some information that would have been considered headline-worthy.

Here's a story from the same outlet about a "Pomona father" and a group of "day laborers":

Again, Melugin fills in the missing context in that headline: 

The "Maryland man" approach is always so predictable, and the media that spins these kinds of stories that way know exactly what they're doing -- or NOT doing as it were. 

Too many in the media consider "propaganda and deception" to be their job instead of actual journalism.

Like we often say, media bias is most apparent in what they DON'T mention as much as how they frame what they do choose to report.

