But Will Disney Fire Him? Pedro Pascal Posts Hateful Comment on Instagram About J.K. Rowling

It's kind of difficult to turn on a television or go to a movie these days without seeing Chilean-American actor Pedro Pascal. If we looked up 'overexposed' in the dictionary, we would probably see his face there, too.

In addition to starring in the abysmal sequel Gladiator II, Pascal is (or -- spoiler alert -- was) also the lead in HBO's video game-based series The Last of Us. And he is a major part of TWO Disney tentpoles. He plays the Mandaorian in the series and the upcoming movie of the same name, and will be playing Reed Richards in Marvel's Fantastic Four: First Steps. That movie is already off to a rocky start before it gets even released, with many of its stars promising that it will be 'updated for modern audiences' (and we all know what that means).

What Pascal may be lesser known for, but probably should be, is how often he spews hate on social media. He actually eulogized the horrible people who tried to kill Kyle Rittenhouse but wound up on the wrong end of that FAFO game. He has also compared the United States to Nazi Germany long before that became the left's only argument.

Hypocritically, Disney fired fellow Mandalorian star Gina Carano for being critical of Nazi Germany (and they are about to pay dearly for that), but has never even reprimanded Pascal because, of course, he is on the right 'team.'

Recognizing his Teflon-like immunity from consequences is probably why Pascal keeps being so hateful on social media. Most recently, after J.K. Rowling celebrated the U.K. courts determining once and for all that men are men and women are women, Pascal went on Instagram to take a vulgar, cheap shot at her.

Pedro Pascal blasted #HarryPotter author J.K. Rowling for her latest trans tweets, calling the author a “heinous loser” in a comment on Instagram https://t.co/Eqoo5oceZq pic.twitter.com/osbWOLbyfx — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) April 24, 2025

The comment he made is even worse than that description. Pascal was responding to an Instagram post from trans activist Tariq Ra’ouf, who called Rowling 'Voldemort' (how clever of him) and demanded a boycott of everything Harry Potter related (yeah, good luck with that one, kiddo).

Here is a screenshot of Pascal's full comment:

Pedro Pascal calls J.K. Rowling a “heinous loser” after she celebrated the Supreme Court’s ruling regarding trans women’s legal identities. pic.twitter.com/LEGMD79PjQ — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 24, 2025

What is it with Disney actors and being absolute jerkwads in public right before their big movie is about to come out? Do they all go to the Rachel Zegler School of How NOT to Promote Your Projects?

Maybe when Pascal sees the box office returns for his woke Fantastic Four movie, he'll recognize that the only loser here is him.

It certainly isn't Rowling for standing up for and celebrating women's rights.

Over 25 Years ago Rowling Wrote some stories that delight, influence and impact the world today. Pedro Pascal won't be remembered in 5 but PLEASE keep running your Rachel Zegler mouth and COST people potential careers by dividing before your slop can release. Offensively stupid. https://t.co/h9njRM1JME pic.twitter.com/y5MoGvRX7Z — Cyael (@Cyael) April 25, 2025

We should also probably start asking why Pascal seems to be such a misogynist.

I know a couple people that have worked with him. While he is a great actor, he is not friendly toward women. — God (@TakingHisTime) April 24, 2025

Another male telling an actual female how she should feel about actual males harming females. The patriarchy wins again. — Alt-Middle (@MiddleAlt38607) April 24, 2025

As the Mandalorian himself might say, 'This is NOT the way.'

Disney fired Gina Carano over far less. https://t.co/R6ndZDYX8u — Amy Curtis 🇮🇱 (@RantyAmyCurtis) April 24, 2025

Carano never even said anything controversial. She listed her pronouns as 'BEEP/BOP/BOOP' as a Star Wars R2-D2 joke. And her comment about Nazi Germany was just a warning not to dehumanize people you disagree with.

LOL. We can just hear them: 'Oh, no. Not again!'

Welp. They only have themselves to blame for hiring people like Pascal.

But even though we posed the question in our headline, it was a rhetorical one. We know that Disney won't do anything to Pascal, least of all fire him. They've got too much money invested in him.

They'll just prepare for more box office disappointment.

We're not sure if it is shocking or perfectly fitting that 'virtue signaling' in Hollywood these days means erasing women. Probably the latter.

If anything, Pascal's comment will likely get him even more movie deals from that morally bankrupt industry.

Pedro just broke the Hollywood A**-Kiss-O-Meter and guaranteed himself millions of dollars over the next few years. https://t.co/DJpRHJ5TMh — Nick Searcy, Actor/Director/Producer/Author (@yesnicksearcy) April 24, 2025

It would not surprise us in the least.

Personally just ignore most political commentary from celebrities, but find it amazing when actors actively try to alienate audiences and Pascal seems to be on a mission to do just that. https://t.co/i10uQEqW6z — AG (@AGHamilton29) April 25, 2025

Hollywood actors live in a bubble, so it makes sense that they don't realize that millions more people LOVE Rowling than the small, perpetually online group of trans activists who hate her.

Setting aside the moral depravity of Pascal's comment, it's just dumb. Disney will not fire him, we know that, but we're sure part of his Fantastic Four income is tied to the box office returns.

And moviegoers will be more than happy to express their disapproval by not going to see his Marvel film.

Just ask Zegler.